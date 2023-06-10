Most of us are probably quite unaware of a recent resurgence of something rather surprising: paganism and witchcraft are growing in the U.S. Yes, you read that right. But don’t just take my word for it, you can read a fascinating article by Benjamin Fearnow in Newsweek magazine of Nov. 18, 2018, “Number of Witches Rises Dramatically across U.S. as Millennials Reject Christianity.” Trinity College in Hartford, Connecticut, has studied this in detail. There are now, for example, more practicing Wiccans in the U.S. (over 1.5 million) than active members of the Presbyterian church (less than 1.2 million).

I first noticed this several years ago while teaching college students. A particular core course required of sophomores was called “Voices of Community” and one of the topics covered had to do with religious communities around us. To my surprise, on a number of occasions, a number of students identified themselves as “Pagan,” their word choice. Sometimes the term “Wicca” would be added as well — Wicca is often used as a more technical, modern term for witchcraft.