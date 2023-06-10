Most of us are probably quite unaware of a recent resurgence of something rather surprising: paganism and witchcraft are growing in the U.S. Yes, you read that right. But don’t just take my word for it, you can read a fascinating article by Benjamin Fearnow in Newsweek magazine of Nov. 18, 2018, “Number of Witches Rises Dramatically across U.S. as Millennials Reject Christianity.” Trinity College in Hartford, Connecticut, has studied this in detail. There are now, for example, more practicing Wiccans in the U.S. (over 1.5 million) than active members of the Presbyterian church (less than 1.2 million).
I first noticed this several years ago while teaching college students. A particular core course required of sophomores was called “Voices of Community” and one of the topics covered had to do with religious communities around us. To my surprise, on a number of occasions, a number of students identified themselves as “Pagan,” their word choice. Sometimes the term “Wicca” would be added as well — Wicca is often used as a more technical, modern term for witchcraft.
Not wanting to trample on sacred ground and offend these students (or get more black marks against me in the dean’s office than I already had), I always proceeded on these occasions with caution. In today’s quicksand environment of higher education, I could not speak my mind in a classroom about the absurdity of such a religious affiliation in the 21st century. Professors have limited freedom of speech these days, and ever since those occasions, I have had a burr under my saddle.
To begin with, where did this word ‘pagan’ come from? Well, it is not very flattering. In pre-Christian times, the Romans used the word “paganus” in military jargon to refer to a country bumpkin, incompetent, amateur soldier/fighter. The word comes from the root Latin “pagus,” which meant countryside or rural area. Early Christianity was a religion that spread from urban center to urban center around the Mediterranean. Early Christians borrowed this pejorative word to refer to the backward country folk who still held onto the old gods, the old ways and the old superstitions. The term “pagan” was originally an insult — because only the poor country bumpkins could still be primitive enough to believe in all those worn-out gods and nature spirits.
And where did this word “Wicca” come from? Well, it is not very flattering either. There is nothing ancient about it. It was invented by a retired English civil servant named Gerald Gardner (1884-1964), who is recognized as the “Father of Wicca.” He patched together a ‘belief system’ from his amateur anthropologist endeavors on a few continents. His Wicca religion is a pastiche of borrowed ideas from Freemasonry, ceremonial magic, nature worship, Rosicrucianism and faux witchcraft from southern England. He claimed to have rediscovered ancient, pre-Christian religion, but that is hogwash. It is nothing but a 20th-century mishmash of various random bits and pieces of old polytheisms stitched together with the meager skills of a hobbyist. Modern Wicca has been a fraud since its origins in the 1950s in England.
The problem with modern paganism is the same problem that existed with old paganism: Nobody knew or knows exactly what it is. Its beliefs are all over the map from place to place and coven to coven. Yes, there are still covens. Many years ago, I used to wonder why I could never find an ancient period-sourced summary of Greek and Roman religion. I now know I couldn’t find one because one never existed. Greek and Roman religion was just a hodgepodge of almost countless little “covens” or “cult centers” around the Mediterranean.
The city of Rome (and later, Constantinople) had countless temples for countless gods and cult worship. There was no organized theology or unified vision of how the secular and the divine interacted with each other. And there was only a cyclical idea of history, whereby humans and gods and demons, and nature spirits went about their affairs bumping into each other round and round in an endless circle.
If you ask 20 modern pagans what their religion is, you will get about 20 different answers. And here’s the kicker: The same was true during the Roman Empire. Ancient paganism had no center axis, no central, shared idea of why we are here or how our lives have meaning. The old pagans were at the mercy of outside forces that maybe, with the right magic, they could bend slightly to their advantage. Many ancient Romans were extremely superstitious. Many of their witchcraft incantations for protection have survived in writing.
All of the above was one of the main reasons, if not the main reason, Christianity spread with such amazing speed throughout the empire. The old religions had run their courses. They had become relics of an earlier time, often contradictory and often totally inscrutable.
So why, I have to ask the new pagans around us today, would you ever want to go back to that form of religion? How can that possibly form a greater and larger human community with shared goals. The new paganism is all over the place, just like the old. There is no road map there to get anyone anywhere.
The absolute genius of Christianity is, it began with the teachings of the rabbi Jesus based on Torah law and the Hebrew understanding of history and the One God — monotheism. Then that was further supported by bringing in Greek philosophy (the Logos) and Roman legal, administrative and architectural skills. Here was a religion built upon belief in one single, loving God, who has instilled meaning into human existence, and who allows and encourages us to get along together, to love each other and even to love our enemies. That was a gigantic revolution in a positive direction. The world had never seen anything like it. It shut down warring gods killing us in their crossfire, and it shut down superstitions killing us in their crisscrossed confusions.
And here we are 2,000 years later in the West, where our post-modern world seems to be on the verge of losing its footing on the bedrock of monotheism, on the bedrock of Christianity. This post-modern idea that a new paganism could be a perfectly valid choice as a religion ought to give thinking people serious pause. It is regression on par with refusing to accept the sun is the center of the solar system, or refusing to accept bathing is necessary. Three words: We know better.
But sometimes, we forget what we know. There’s a little too much forgetting going on in the West right now. Monotheism, Judaism and Christianity gave birth to charity, higher education, hospitals, human rights and modern science. Paganism did not. No one should go back down that dead end road — period.
John Nassivera is a former professor who retains affiliation with Columbia University’s Society of Fellows in the Humanities. He lives in Vermont and part time in Mexico.