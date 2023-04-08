As almost everyone knows, a catechism is a book or manual for the instruction in a particular religion. Perhaps the most famous one is the “Catechism of the Catholic Church,” which runs to some 800 pages and was revised about 20 years ago. When people go to catechism class this is what they study.

Every society also has an informal, but very influential, type of catechism that is absorbed by young people (and adults) in ways that are subtle, subconscious and sacrosanct. I suggest the most powerful one here in the U.S. is what I like to call the Cowboy Catechism. We learned this when my generation played cowboys and indians or cops and robbers. The rules of this form of play are simple: Everybody has deadly weapons, everybody uses them, and the good guys overcome the bad guys by deadly force. That’s the Cowboy Catechism, pure and simple.

