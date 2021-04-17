The U.S. has just crossed a milestone that has been in the news a good bit during the past two weeks. As per the Gallup Organization poll recently released, less than 50% of Americans are members of a church, synagogue or mosque. That figure was 47% in 2020 and it was 50% in 1999. Prior to about 1990, that number had always been about 70% or more.
However, we should not immediately leap to the conclusion America has become a secularized, agnostic or atheist nation. This same Gallup poll reveals 70% of Americans consider themselves “affiliated” with a religious organization — they just haven’t decided to enter into formal membership. Also related to this, a few years ago, Gallup asked Americans the simple question, “Do you believe in God?” calling for a yes/no answer. They found 87% of Americans responded “yes.”
So the fact is almost 90% of Americans self-identify as believing in God. We are a “Godly nation” to employ the well-worn phrase. Another fact is Americans appear to be becoming disenchanted with “organized religion,” which explains the almost 40% gap between belief in God and membership in a church, synagogue or mosque. (Some scholars have written that their research shows the Christian Right’s heavy involvement with the right wing of the Republican Party since the 1990s has been a major cause of many Americans’ disaffection with organized religion — but I am not addressing that issue here.)
While we are a “Godly nation,” we are definitely not a “Protestant Christian nation” and the First Amendment has made it impossible (thank goodness!) for our country to establish an official national church or religion: “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof.” The intent of that clause was not to deny the value or importance of religion, but rather to make it crystal clear the United States would never have an official, established-by-the-state religion/church such as the Anglican Church in England or the Roman Catholic Church in Italy and Spain. Per this amendment, the U.S. would have (has had and has now) religious pluralism.
We have religious pluralism, yes, but about 90% of Americans have always believed in some form of a monotheistic God. Our country’s founders included Christians (Protestants and some Catholics, by the way) and Deists. Yes, some 18th-century Deists were strongly anti-Christian; however, all Deists believed fully in a Supreme Being or Creator God, and Deists believed the use of human reason and observation of nature and human nature revealed the existence of the monotheist God. For these reasons, it is quite accurate to say our country was founded as a “monotheistic” nation, “under God” in this specifically interfaith and nondenominational use of the word “God.” However, such a statement is a far cry from claiming we were founded as a “Christian (Protestant) nation.”
It turns out, in fact, one can argue that we were founded as a nation “under God” in a manner of speaking. This phrase was first used publicly by Abraham Lincoln in his Gettysburg Address: “That this nation, under God, shall have a new birth of freedom, and that government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the Earth.” He chose to add the words “under God” for emphasis in his concluding sentence. It was a good choice because he realized that, in order to start the process of bringing the nation back together, he needed to remind all Americans there is a source of authority greater than any nation, than any politics.
The words “under God” were not added into our Pledge of Allegiance until 1954 for various reasons, among them to affirm our all-important distinction from and against “Godless communism,” a stance that was so crucial to America’s Cold War mentality. Sometimes, the right thing can be done for complicated reasons, misunderstood reasons or even wrong reasons, but it is still the right thing. It was right to remind us that a nation that does not see itself as being “under God” can all too easily become a nation wherein politics and/or the nation become God — and when that happens, there’s hell to pay.
This is exactly the point in Shadi Hamid’s brilliant new essay, “America Without God,” appearing in this April’s issue of Atlantic. His subtitle is “As religious faith has declined, ideological intensity has risen. Will the quest for secular redemption through politics doom the American idea?” His main point is that if Americans’ fervent belief in their conflicting politics replaces Americans’ fervent belief in a higher power (above politics), how can we hope to hold this country together?
Hamid cites the scholar Samuel Goldman, director of the Loeb Institute for Religious Freedom at George Washington University, who coined the phrase “the law of the conservation of religion.” Goldman has observed that, in any society, there are always finite supplies of religious conviction, a universal human characteristic. What changes is how and where this finite supply of religious conviction is focused.
The great 17th-century French mathematician and theologian Blaise Pascal made the now famous observation “there is a God-shaped hole in the heart of all persons.” When we are not careful, that God-shaped hole can become filled with poisonous, passionately held convictions that damage our individual selves and our societies. This is exactly what happens when passionate belief in the state and an authoritarian ruler takes root. We saw it again and again in the 20th century on many continents. Under the influence of nationalistic, anti-religious extremism, Europeans went to war with each other and the world, not once but twice — actually three times if you count the Cold War.
It is now quite well-established that Americans, like Western Europeans, are refraining from becoming members of a church. However, the ‘good news’ is Americans still strongly believe in God — even if many of us are (unwittingly) following in the footsteps of the American Founders who were Deists — that’s not so bad. I call this ‘good news’ because without this foundation in monotheism and its basic, unifying moral framework, I don’t see how we can overcome the extreme divisiveness four years of Trumpism has injected into our nation’s bloodstream.
What is it that nearly all Americans can claim as our common, unifying and uplifting heritage? It is not right-wing patriotism and nationalism; it is definitely not left-wing secularism; nor, on the other hand, is it any one form of Christianity; nor is it Christianity in general. What is the cornerstone of our unifying and uplifting heritage? It is our nation’s Freedom of Religion.
But to have freedom of religion, you have to be living in a nation that perceives itself “under God.” Otherwise, your nation will become your God — or, even worse, someone will come along who makes his version of your nation into your God and your religion. That never ends well.
John Nassivera is a former professor who retains affiliation with Columbia University’s Society of Fellows in the Humanities. He lives in Vermont and part time in Mexico.
