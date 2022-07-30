I was almost run off the road, or run over, a few days ago on Route 30 in southern Vermont. The aggressor was a shiny, snow white, huge pickup with oversized wheels and raised suspension. He came up behind me, way too close and frequently pushed in his clutch so he could rev his engine menacingly. It was insanely loud.
I was driving at the speed limit (or very slightly below) as I always do because I’m an old man and because I drive an old car, a 26-year-old rusty Mercedes that limps along like I do. As soon as I could find a place to pull over to let him pass, I did so. Apparently, it was not soon enough. He went by me with engine blaring like a NASCAR racer. I couldn’t help but notice the exhaust system was what is called an “after market” re-do, a non-factory issue system designed to make as much noise as possible. They are for sale all over the internet, for cars, trucks and motorcycles. The icing on the cake was the obligatory small chrome silhouette of a busty, sexy lady affixed to the tailgate.
Of course, I realize, among other things, there was class warfare going on in this encounter. This was not the first time I’ve experienced this sort of thing on the road. I think many readers have also. I would swear (in court, if asked) this is happening more and more since the onslaught of Trumpism in America. It is not every pickup, and I know there are many polite pickup drivers out there. But I have seen too many who are not polite or safe.
The class warfare thing is not pleasant but compared to the larger issue involved, the class warfare is mere child’s play. What intrigues me the most when I think about it is something far, far more serious. It is the brute, unbridled, premeditated aggression involved. It takes a lot of planning and a lot of money (or debt) to have a truck like that. My old Mercedes cost me a few thousand dollars (literally). His souped-up huge pickup must have cost over $50,000, plus the after-market work on the exhaust system, the suspension and the oversized tires.
This amount of money has been spent not to have a truck that will “do the job better” for work-related purposes — and certainly pure white is not exactly the best color for a work truck. The money has been spent to do the job of calling attention to oneself and displaying loud, aggressive (almost bullying) behavior each and every time the vehicle goes down the road emitting eardrum-piercing decibels.
But even worse than all this is the following: We tolerate it. We shrug our shoulders and maybe even chuckle a bit. When is the last time you saw police stop a pickup or a motorcycle for breaking the maximum decibel levels? There are laws on the books, but they are not enforced. By not enforcing the laws, society is condoning the behavior. And the behavior is not “harmless,” not by a long shot. It indicates, quite clearly, the driver/owner has serious anti-social and aggressive personality traits. Some of these trucks, by the way, have rifle racks mounted at the rear of the seating compartment just in front of the rear window, so weapons are often highly visible.
I grew up with a pickup always in the family, and I grew up with rifles in the house, and I learned how to shoot them. But we never harassed people on the road with our truck — such a thought never crossed our minds — and we never carried our rifles on a strategically mounted gun rack in front of the rear window. This is a relatively recent and very unhealthy development.
To mix a metaphor: The angry, aggressive pickup driver could well be our canary in the coal mine. Coal miners learned to pay attention to that canary — if it started to act strange, you knew the atmosphere was dangerous. The atmosphere in the U.S. is getting dangerous right now.
What on Earth does this have to do with faith and religion? As the great French-American scholar/anthropologist/philosopher Rene Girard (1923-2015) pointed out in his life’s work, one of the most important functions of religion is to attempt to control the human tendency for aggression and violence. It is a highly difficult task. Girard has shown it has especially been Christianity that has focused on quelling violence — at least that is clearly the message of the rabbi Jesus again and again in the New Testament. Christians have not always been successful at it, but the goal is in the texts.
By the 400s, the early Christian writers had established the “Seven Capital Virtues:” prudence, faith, good works, concord, sobriety, patience and humility. These were in addition to the “Three Theological Virtues” as stated by St. Paul (in 1 Corinthians 13): faith, hope and brotherly love. Moving from the sublime to the ridiculous: Aggressively driving a souped-up truck with a noise-enhancing muffler violates almost all of the Christian Capital and Theological Virtues — maybe not sobriety and hope, but all others for sure and probably those two in the mix.
We have come to the point where we usually just chuckle and roll our eyes at this aggressive noise pollution and unsafe driving. But too many of us also just chuckle (even if silently) at any talk of the Seven Virtues — after all, they are from a different era, a different place, a different world.
To state the overly obvious: We are living in a world transformed by Trumpism. Trump himself is the living embodiment of the complete lack of these virtues. He in fact embodies the opposite of almost every one of them. And to a significant percentage of our population, he is a hero for doing so. Think about that. All of this is going on, just barely below the surface, whenever a souped-up noise machine takes over the road.
This is not harmless. This is actually a worrisome crack in the foundation of society. And it’s a fair question to ask: What did the Republican Party expect? A president is, by default and by design, a model of sorts for good citizenship and decent humanity. We have had seven years of the worst possible model held up before every citizen of the United States — an aggressive bully who has his own noise-enhancing exhaust system. Far, far too many men want to be like him. That’s dangerous.
And this political situation is not that uncommon, historically speaking. This is exactly why the nonviolent, humble and caring manifestation of Divine Love, brutally sacrificed on a cross, is such a timeless and timely message. It’s not easy to be good. I’m afraid it’s a sad truth but a truth all the same: If we don’t encourage men to “imitate Christ” (the “imitatio Christi”), they will far too often imitate a man like Trump — or a Mussolini or a Hitler. It is no accident that we are seeing a rise in fascist tendencies today. You reap what you sow.
If we are not going to teach, encourage and require the classic personal virtues of our western Judeo-Christian tradition — via our institutions, our lives and our expectations of politicians — we had better come up with a better plan. And fast. I’m a left-leaning liberal, and I don’t exactly hear, loud and clear, a better plan coming forth from my camp. That worries me — a lot.
We cannot let our country, beginning with our country roads, be ruled by those who are merely the loudest and rudest. Virtue and character matter. We cannot have a civil society without being civil. And “civil” is, after all, the root word of “civilization.”
John Nassivera is a former professor who retains affiliation with Columbia University’s Society of Fellows in the Humanities. He lives in Vermont and part time in Mexico.
