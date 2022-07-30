I was almost run off the road, or run over, a few days ago on Route 30 in southern Vermont. The aggressor was a shiny, snow white, huge pickup with oversized wheels and raised suspension. He came up behind me, way too close and frequently pushed in his clutch so he could rev his engine menacingly. It was insanely loud.

I was driving at the speed limit (or very slightly below) as I always do because I’m an old man and because I drive an old car, a 26-year-old rusty Mercedes that limps along like I do. As soon as I could find a place to pull over to let him pass, I did so. Apparently, it was not soon enough. He went by me with engine blaring like a NASCAR racer. I couldn’t help but notice the exhaust system was what is called an “after market” re-do, a non-factory issue system designed to make as much noise as possible. They are for sale all over the internet, for cars, trucks and motorcycles. The icing on the cake was the obligatory small chrome silhouette of a busty, sexy lady affixed to the tailgate.

