About two weeks ago, the Swedish police gave authorization to a man so that he could burn a copy of the Koran and a copy of the Torah in front of the Israeli embassy in Stockholm. You read that right: gave permission. By the way, the Torah is the first five books of what Christians call the Old Testament portion of the Christian Bible. At the last minute, however, the man in question backed out and no burning took place. Sweden often gives authorization to extremist public demonstrations in the name of freedom of speech.

On one level, I say wonderful. The more people attempt, or succeed, in burning Bibles and Korans, the better. Why would I say this? Well, first of all, I say this because there are millions and millions of copies around the globe, there’s no shortage of them. Secondly and more importantly, I say this because nobody wants to burn a book unless they view that book as highly important and highly influential. Nobody burns the Farmers’ Almanac. Every incident or attempt to burn the Bible and the Koran simply affirms, in the strongest terms, the reality of these books’ status in the world.