About two weeks ago, the Swedish police gave authorization to a man so that he could burn a copy of the Koran and a copy of the Torah in front of the Israeli embassy in Stockholm. You read that right: gave permission. By the way, the Torah is the first five books of what Christians call the Old Testament portion of the Christian Bible. At the last minute, however, the man in question backed out and no burning took place. Sweden often gives authorization to extremist public demonstrations in the name of freedom of speech.
On one level, I say wonderful. The more people attempt, or succeed, in burning Bibles and Korans, the better. Why would I say this? Well, first of all, I say this because there are millions and millions of copies around the globe, there’s no shortage of them. Secondly and more importantly, I say this because nobody wants to burn a book unless they view that book as highly important and highly influential. Nobody burns the Farmers’ Almanac. Every incident or attempt to burn the Bible and the Koran simply affirms, in the strongest terms, the reality of these books’ status in the world.
As I write this, over 55% of the world’s people are either Christian or Muslim. By 2050, over 60% will be. By 2100, over two-thirds of the world’s people will be either Christian or Muslim (Pew Research Center and The Atlantic). The sacred scriptures of Christianity and Islam are, without the slightest doubt, the most influential books to have ever appeared on our planet.
Why and how did this happen? The answer is surprisingly simple. The Bible and the Koran teach three world-changing ideas: 1) There is a just and loving God who created an ordered and human-friendly universe that has a beginning, a middle and an end, that is, has a direction and a purpose. 2) This God wants our religions to honor the commandments handed down to us, and to make sure that all, regardless of race and ethnicity, are welcome into our religious communities. 3) This God has, and will again, intervene in earthly affairs, and will judge humanity individually and collectively.
These books provide humanity (all peoples) with an overarching history and a conviction that humans are the pinnacle of God’s creation. And for this reason, we have obligations to each other and to God and to the rest of creation. These books specifically deny that we are just one piece in the meaningless puzzle of the universe — one more creature, like all the others, at the mercy of the forces of nature and random chance. Or at the mercy of gods and spirits “messing with us” all the time in a grand cycle of repetitive motion.
And in addition to all of the above, the religions of Judaism, Christianity and Islam “put it in writing.” This is why Islam calls Jews and Christians “People of the Book,” the book of the Old and New Testament, the Bible. Muslims are also a People of the Book, the Koran. Up until these religions took shape, all religions were polytheistic “folk religions” based on oral traditions and tribal identities. The earlier religions did not provide humanity as a whole with a “grand narrative” in writing that involved a special place and duty for each person — not just kings and warriors.
India’s ancient Sanskrit epics of the Mahabharata are tales of aristocrat heroes and battles. The same is true of the Greek epics of Homer and the Roman epic of Virgil. You will not find guideposts for living your life with dignity, kindness, hope and meaning in these books. You will instead find the glorification of war and violence.
The 20th century scholar-mythologist and popular author Joseph Campbell made a career out of reinterpreting the myths and legends of non-Christian and pre-Christian peoples around the world. He put forth his theory in his most famous book “Hero with a Thousand Faces” (1949), in which he claimed that basically all great myths tell the story of “individuation,” referring to the process whereby each person becomes a fully formed, healthy individual. The fatal flaw with his theory is that he constantly jammed Western First World psychological concepts and anachronisms into other people’s religions, no matter where and when they lived.
Prof. Campbell seemed to be unaware of his anachronistic error, unaware that the word and concept of “individual” in the sense of “one single autonomous person” did not even exist in any language until the 1640s. It is an idea and term unique to the Renaissance and the Age of Reason. It came out of Christianity’s remaking of the “hero.” The true Christian hero is the poor and ill-clothed man who, like Christ, is willing to suffer and sacrifice for the good of all and for the love of God, not the aristocrat-warrior in fine dress who kills his enemies while riding above them on his expensive horse.
The Bible and the Koran have become so influential because they speak to the “common man” and they profess that everyone can be favored by God and even have eternal life. That used to be something only for rulers, kings and warriors — not for farmers, craftsmen and slaves.
I am willing to go even a step further. Because these books are filled with so much information, so many valuable guideposts, so many truths about human nature and our human journey throughout millennia, I have to be open to the idea that they are “divinely inspired.” This is to say, written by human hands, but inspired by the God.
Something too often said during the 20th century was “all religions are the same.” This may be said as a form of praise or as a form of derision; but either way it is said, it is a blatant falsehood. All religions are most definitely not the same. The religions based on the Bible and the Koran have transformed the world in countless ways far beyond any other religions. The only other religion that comes at all close is Hinduism, but that is followed by only 15% of the world’s people and they are almost entirely in one country, India. (By the way, Buddhism is followed by only 6% of the world’s population; Judaism by 0.2%.)
We live in a world that will soon be equally Christian and Muslim. These two religions grew hugely in the 20th century and will continue to grow for at least the next hundred years.
Too many Western intellectuals and academics think and teach that the world is becoming less and less religious. The facts and figures don’t support that. Yes, Europe is becoming less and less religious, but it is also having fewer and fewer babies — to a point of demographic crisis. Europe is evaporating.
Burning Korans and Bibles will not change the world’s demographic reality. The religious shall inherit the Earth. It’s happening as we speak.
John Nassivera is a former professor who retains affiliation with Columbia University’s Society of Fellows in the Humanities. He lives in Vermont and part time in Mexico.