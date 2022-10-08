NASA has just successfully completed the first all-critical portion of its Double Asteroid Redirection Test mission, which was built and managed by John Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory. This is a really important moment. We managed to hit the asteroid (only 500 feet across) thousands upon thousands of miles away. Within four years, we will know whether our purposeful crash has deflected the asteroid’s course. It is exceedingly likely it has.

This will mean we will be able to “dodge a bullet” or rather, dodge an asteroid, should one in the future be on a path for a direct hit into planet Earth. The dinosaurs were not able to do that and that’s why they became extinct when a good-sized asteroid hit our planet on the northern edge of the Yucatan peninsula 65 million years ago. That’s one of the many differences between us and the dinosaurs.

