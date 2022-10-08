NASA has just successfully completed the first all-critical portion of its Double Asteroid Redirection Test mission, which was built and managed by John Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory. This is a really important moment. We managed to hit the asteroid (only 500 feet across) thousands upon thousands of miles away. Within four years, we will know whether our purposeful crash has deflected the asteroid’s course. It is exceedingly likely it has.
This will mean we will be able to “dodge a bullet” or rather, dodge an asteroid, should one in the future be on a path for a direct hit into planet Earth. The dinosaurs were not able to do that and that’s why they became extinct when a good-sized asteroid hit our planet on the northern edge of the Yucatan peninsula 65 million years ago. That’s one of the many differences between us and the dinosaurs.
I just finished reading “God After Einstein: What’s Really Going on in the Universe” by John F. Haught (Yale University Press, 2022). I couldn’t have finished the book at a better time, because our asteroid deflection relates directly to Haught’s thesis. One of his main points is Einstein’s General Theory of Relativity (his theory of gravity) has proven the universe had a beginning. Einstein himself didn’t exactly like this implication, but another physicist, Georges Lemaitre, used Einstein’s equations and showed how those very equations demand the universe came into existence in a “Big Bang” 13.8 billion years ago. Einstein himself was committed to a static version of the universe, meaning it has simply always existed, basically as it is, and it is not evolving — it is just here, period.
Over the course of the 20th century, science has shown — and it is universally accepted (pun intended) — the universe did have a beginning. Thanks to Quantum Mechanics, which also had its origins in General Relativity, we also now know the universe is “going somewhere” — it is not just sitting here on its assets for all eternity. I must say, I really like this. It gives me a reason to get up in the morning.
Also, there are those physicists and astrophysicists (and some biologists) who have come to the conclusion “it is as if the universe knew we were coming from the very beginning.” Thousands upon thousands of ratios, chemicals, elements and forces had to be exactly right (down to the most minute detail) for the universe to be able to harbor and foster life. Then, not only primitive life such as single-cell organisms, but highly complex forms of life such as you and me.
Another way to phrase this is: it is as if the universe “wanted” to become conscious of itself — conscious of itself in a complex way, the way only humans can accomplish. In the biological timetable of life, there is clearly a path, a narrative, a tale, of life’s increasing complexity. That cannot be denied. It is a fact, a wonderful fact. Another way to phrase this is: It is as if there had to be a conscious Creator behind and infusing an ongoing, intelligible order, but not only that. Also an order that ultimately creates beings who share the Creator’s ability to be logical and conscious, beings who can participate in the universe and have free will to chart their actions, the shape of history and even the shape and condition of the planet that is their home.
The latest implications of Quantum Mechanics have been interpreted by many physicists (John Wheeler, in particular) to claim the observer is intimately involved in the creation of reality — not just a passive observer of reality. Physics has proven, by doing our observations in our experiments, we actually influence the outcome of the experiments. This has led physicists to say we live in a “participatory universe.” The reality of the universe is something that is unfolding, as we conscious observers and participants interact with it and influence it in an ongoing basis across time.
On a macro level, there are countless examples of reality being shaped by humans. In the distant past, when we decided to stand up rather than remain on all fours almost all the time, in doing that action, we changed the reality of life on Earth. We could see way, way farther and our hands were freed up to accomplish thousands of complex tasks that altered our minds and our physical reality’s relation to us and vice versa. When we invented human language, the Earth suddenly had a species totally unlike all the others — the reality of life on the planet was irrevocably changed. Painting and music literally alter physical reality around us. Music, no matter how “primitive,” places extreme order into the chaos of arbitrary sound waves filling the air around us across time.
We accomplish all of this … and yet a wayward asteroid is going to just wipe us off the face of the planet in the blink of an eye? I don’t think so. Not for a minute. We are well on our way, we may already be there, when we can easily just knock a murderous asteroid off its course. No “going the way of the dinosaurs” for us.
Unlike many religions that have existed on our planet, Christianity teaches we were meant to be here (we are not an accident) and God has a plan for us, we are God’s children, and the universe is headed somewhere. In the Old Testament (Isiah 65:17) and in the New Testament (Revelation 21: 1-8), we are promised “a new heaven and a new Earth,” where God “will be among his people” since this God is “the Alpha and the Omega (the Beginning and the Ending).”
I don’t know about you, but I receive a great comfort in this. And between the Beginning and the Ending, we have been sent Jesus who embodies the wisdom and mercy of this loving creator God — the God from whom we came to, to whom we shall return. All we have to do is believe in this Godhead and treat others with love and kindness. That’s not asking a lot, when you really think about it.
Does God intervene in human history and the history of the universe? Well, somebody, some intelligence, set the universe up just right for us to arrive on the scene. Somebody, some really smart chap, placed DNA onto our planet and put a complex language into the DNA that has resulted in the highly complex and beautiful creatures we are. All this is taking place in a long narrative tale across time that is the greatest story ever told.
If you don’t want to accept any of this and you want to go on thinking all this happened by mere chance, in a universe that has always been here just sitting around “full of sound and fury and signifying nothing,” go ahead and think that. But don’t call me when you just can’t get yourself out of bed in the morning.
For my part, I accept the success of phase one of NASA’s mission Double Asteroid Redirection Test is yet another reason to be convinced we are supposed to be here and we are supposed to survive and thrive. There is a plot and we are the lead character. Despite what Shakespeare’s Macbeth said, our life is not “a walking shadow, a poor player, that struts and frets his hour upon the stage, and then is heard no more.”
Our life is a preparation for something great — individually and collectively. Be thankful, be kind and have hope.
John Nassivera is a former professor who retains affiliation with Columbia University’s Society in the Humanities. He lives in Vermont and part time in Mexico.
