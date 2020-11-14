One of the New Testament’s most troublesome translation issues lies at the center of the religious and political divide splitting the United States today. The famous passage is Luke 17:21, which is most accurately translated from the Greek as Jesus saying to a group of Pharisees: “Nor will they say, ‘Look here it is!’ or ‘There it is!’ For behold, the kingdom of God is in your midst.” The King James Version has many translation errors and this passage is one of them, where the last phrase reads “the kingdom of God is within you.” And this has caused no end of trouble.
The Greek word at issue here is “entos,” which can mean either among/in the midst of, or within/inside of — depending on the context. In Luke 17:21, the context makes it clear that the word means “among” or “in the midst of.” Almost all the modern, carefully vetted translations have abandoned the word “within” for this passage. Why would Jesus tell a group of Pharisees, against whom he was always objecting, that they were blessed with the kingdom of God residing within/inside each of them? It doesn’t make much sense.
Why should we care? And what on Earth does this have to do with politics in America at this tumultuous time?
We should care because how this is translated lends support to two very different types of Christianity and visions of society — the two types that are fighting with each other in our country right now.
The “within/inside of you” translation nudges us toward a form of Christianity that is especially about one’s personal relationship with Jesus and experiencing a personal, interior transformation that brings one as an individual closer to God. The “among/in the midst of” translation nudges us toward a form of Christianity that is especially about how we (plural) as a community can transform ourselves together for the betterment of the human family as a whole. This passage echoes Jesus saying in Matthew 18:20: “Where two or three are gathered together in my name, there am I in the midst of them” (New American Bible).
The “within” reading lends support for building a society where personal faith, freedoms, aspirations and being of the “elect” (to survive the End of Days) are “God’s plan for us.” The “among” reading lends support for building a society where communal faith, personal sacrifices for the betterment of community (now and in preparation for the End of Days) are “God’s plan for us.”
It is no accident that so many of Trump’s Christian enablers, led by Paula White, are disproportionately “Prosperity Gospel” preachers — a form of Christianity that claims Jesus will make your personal economic and biological health better right now if you just believe in him strongly enough.
Call me a grumpy old man (and I am), but I don’t see how the core teachings of the rabbi Jesus, particularly as given in the all-important Sermon on the Mount, can be interpreted this way. That shoe doesn’t fit. The life and teachings of Jesus were all about sacrifice and a special kind of love (“agape” in Greek, “caritas” in Latin, “charity” in English). Love even of our enemies. Love even unto death.
It hardly needs saying that Trumpism has nothing to do with sacrifice, love and building community. Trumpism on every level is based on anger, violence and the destruction of community-building words and actions.
Trumpism, I’m terribly afraid, will not magically disappear with Trump. Trumpism is a perfect example of Post Modern Deconstruction/Destruction. Living in this Post Modern world, we are losing all universal standards — everything, including right and wrong, is relative to and predicated upon “what works for me.” “That’s the way the world is and we can’t change it.” In such a world, the biggest ego with the loudest voice (and social media presence) gets center stage all too easily — to the extreme detriment of the common good.
Where do we go from here?
Well, we could return to one of our founding motifs, that America is to be the “City upon a Hill” for all the world to see. That phrase comes from a famous sermon given by John Winthrop in 1630 at Holyrood Church in Southampton in the Massachusetts Bay Colony. The sermon was titled “A Model of Christian Charity.” It was a warning to his congregation that ‘we better do the right thing’ because God, and the whole world, is watching us.
Winthrop said there is interdependence among humankind so “every man might have need of others, and from hence they might all be knit more nearly together in the bonds of brotherly affection.” And he went on to say, “We must love one another with a pure heart fervently. We must bear one another’s burdens.”
Was John Winthrop a socialist or a proto-Marxist? I don’t think so. But if we listen to him, we can see how far our American ethos has veered from his noble approach, when we have just witnessed Trump receiving more than 45% of the American vote. The selfish individualism at the heart of Trumpism is a toxic drug to which all too many are becoming addicted. Like all addictions, it is self-destructive.
Selfishness comes easy, coming perhaps from a basic animal instinct. Altruism and charity come harder, but their rewards are much greater. One cannot have a healthy family, tribe or nation if selfishness, anger and hate are allowed to overrule altruism, patience and love. It’s that simple.
That is exactly what has been at stake in the 2020 election. We just barely came down on the side that leads to survival. Just barely. The lesson to be learned is that we all have to work a lot harder on working together, basing our every action on respect for the idea that we are brothers and sisters in one human community — and this human community extends beyond state lines and crosses national boundaries.
The United States is 65% Christian, and 90% of Americans believe in God (Pew Research Center survey estimates, 2018, 2019). The history of Christianity demands we care for each other and respect each other. This is the religion that created the first hospitals, the first orphanages, the first universities and abolished slavery. We must never forget that.
We know what we have to do. The kingdom of God is among us and we have to live up to that heavy responsibility. We are the City on the Hill and the world is watching us.
John Nassivera is a former professor who retains affiliation with Columbia University’s Society of Fellows in the Humanities. He lives in Vermont and part time in Mexico.
