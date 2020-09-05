In light of the recent sex scandals at Liberty University, it might seem a cheap shot to place the name Falwell anywhere near the word celibacy, but there are serious issues involved that are not just cheap shots. For anyone who might have been living in a foxhole, Jerry Falwell Jr. is the now-disgraced, former president of the private religious college his father (televangelist Jerry Falwell Sr.) founded in 1971. It calls itself an “evangelical Christian University” and it is huge: as of 2017, it had 15,000 students at its campus in Virginia and more than 90,000 students in online course studies.
Jerry Falwell Jr.’s salary was $1.25 million a year and he may be entitled to an $8 million lump sum, golden parachute payment, as per his contract, if he were to resign or his duties were to be curtailed — the lawyers will fight this out during the next several months.
Its tuition and academic fees yearly costs in 2019 were $24,906, which is above the average for other private colleges in Virginia. Liberty University is registered as a nonprofit institution, but it turns a very healthy operating profit each year. In 2016, its net income was $215 million on about $1 billion in revenue (see “Jerry Falwell’s Liberty University: A For-Profit in Nonprofit Garb” by Debby Warren, Nonprofit Quarterly, May 2, 2018, online). It has an endowment of well over $1 billion.
Despite this scandal at the top, Liberty might seem like a highly successful university — until you dig into it a bit further. The question that immediately comes to mind, of course, is: how can it generate such huge profits year after year? The answer can be summed up in one word: exploitation.
Liberty engages in exploitation in two forms: The university exploits the willingness of its students to take on massive debt via federal Department of Education loans, over $600 million a year; also, the university exploits its teaching staff mercilessly. In 2016, it spent $2,600 on instruction per full-time equivalent student, which is way below national averages. More than half of its faculty are “adjunct” who have no job security and can hope to make, at most, around $25,000 a year — while the university president is making $1.25 million a year.
Almost needless to say, but not entirely needless, is a university that identities itself specifically as an “evangelical Christian” institution and specifically prohibits any sex “outside marriage between a man and a woman,” runs into serious identity problems when its president (and his wife) are embroiled in a sex scandal. Some students at Liberty are already openly stating this is causing them to experience a “crisis of faith.”
But the real crisis ought to be with a much larger issue: Are there certain activities critically necessary for the functioning of society that ought not to be run on a basis designed to generate substantial operating profits. This is not to say that all profits in an economy are necessarily bad, not at all, but only to say that striving for profits is appropriate for certain types of organizations and not others. This is complicated further when the involved profits seem to accrue directly or indirectly to individuals of one family, and even across generations of a family. Jerry Falwell Jr. is obviously the son of Jerry Falwell Sr.
As I perhaps too often say, those who do not know history are condemned to repeat it. Priestly celibacy was born, in part, out of a confrontation with this exact problem in the Catholic church in the Middle Ages in the Western, Latin church. Among the pagans and the Jews, the priesthoods were hereditary and were passed on from father to son through natural generation. This solved the problem of deciding who should be a priest, but it consolidated a great deal of power and wealth into a blood line of priests over time. The Christian religion, from its beginnings, strove to avoid this type of priesthood. After all, it was plainly evident to the early Christians (who lived among pagans all around them) that there were inherent problems with creating a blood line of priests.
By requiring Christian priests, and especially the more powerful bishops, to be celibate (i.e., unmarried and, one would hope, chaste as well) the system could help to curtail the tendency of a family to be able to enrich itself through its position in the church. There would be no offspring to inherit the position, lands and buildings, or even to inherit the right to live off of the income from those assets. Celibacy was always a two-edged sword: on the one hand, it should improve holiness and enable the celibate to devote 100% of his time to church matters, having no responsibilities to a spouse and children; on the other hand, no matter how well a priest or bishop performed his duties, he could not pass on his office to his descendants.
A huge problem that has occurred for the American evangelical Christian churches is this control mechanism has been tossed out. There are numerous high-profile examples of fathers having handed down their churches, colleges and televangelist TV stations to their sons — and in a number of cases, the amounts of personal wealth and annual incomes are very substantial.
The evangelical Prosperity/Health and Wealth Gospel type of Christianity provides no protection against these abuses because it teaches that “God rewards the truly faithful with health and wealth in this world as well as the next one.” It is one tiny step from this position to the position that almost all capitalistic, consumer-model economic success is always a good thing, made possible and approved of by God. In fact, many of these televangelists state this exact position flat out: their financial success is proof of their righteousness and their holiness.
Until it isn’t.
If anything good can come out of convergence of Trumpism and the religious right in America, it might be this: We can hope more and more Americans will see through the hypocrisy and heresy involved in merging together capitalistic, market-driven business with institutions of the Christian faith. They don’t belong together, period. As Jesus is quoted in Matthew 6:24: “You cannot serve both God and mammon.”
The fall of Jerry Falwell Jr. is a very significant event. Not only has he been a highly vocal proponent of ultra-conservatism — religious, economic and governmental — but he has been a highly vocal supporter of President Trump. All the time he has been doing this, it has now become clear, he has been reaping huge financial windfalls from running a diploma-mill university and living a high life of quite questionable morality.
Humility, poverty, celibacy and chastity used to be highly valued Christian attributes. There were, and still are, very good reasons for that.
John Nassivera is a former professor who retains affiliation with Columbia University’s Society of Fellows in the Humanities. He lives in Vermont and part time in Mexico.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.