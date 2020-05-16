The Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act recently voted into effect by Congress is amazingly close to a Universal Basic Income (UBI) system, or an Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) system, although it is only temporary. I think it is safe to say the CARES Act has met with strong approval by U.S. citizens, in general. Perhaps this will lead to long overdue serious discussion of establishing a UBI in the U.S.
UBI is not such a crazy or newfangled idea and it has recently been getting support from a number of the tech elite in Silicon Valley, such as Netscape creator Marc Andreessen, Sam Altman of Y Combinator and New York venture capitalist Albert Wenger. Bill Gates admits UBI will be necessary in the future, but feels the U.S. is not wealthy enough to support it yet. In the meantime, Gates strongly supports the EITC, whereby families who make under a certain threshold income would receive money from the government at tax time, rather than paying taxes to the government or getting a relatively small tax refund.
What big tech money sees clearly is increased automation, robotics and artificial intelligence will most definitely continue to “take jobs away” from more and more of America’s workers. This means, among other things, Mexicans aren’t the culprits, computers are the culprits. And we can’t build any wall to keep out computers.
The popes saw this problem coming a long time ago. Pope Leo XIII wrote his encyclical “Rerum Novarum” in 1891. He was very concerned at the widening economic inequalities that had become so blatant in the West’s Gilded Age at the end of the Industrial Revolution. This encyclical is often noted as the beginning of the Church’s modern Catholic Social Teaching. He suggested striving for systems whereby more and more workers could become owners — what we call “employee ownership” today. (Nathan Schneider wrote an informative piece on this topic in the April 12 issue of America Magazine, available online.)
This past Easter, Pope Francis made various comments that leaned toward UBI. Francis, of course, affirmed the importance of meaningful work in which workers’ rights are respected, long a part of Catholic Social Teaching. But he has also called attention to the many other forms of work that are necessary for society but whose workers often receive no wages or very low wages. He said explicitly, “This may be the time to consider a Universal Basic Wage” (‘El salario universal’ in Spanish), cited by Schneider.
The problem is that all today’s modern economies are money-based economies, as opposed to the agrarian or barter-based economies so common up to a mere hundred years ago. But not all forms of societies’ necessary activities are compensated with enough money to enable all to survive. Mothers, caregivers and food workers are especially disadvantaged in this regard, despite the fact their work is among the most essential to any society. Further, low-wage workers often toil at jobs that are dehumanizing, isolating, unhealthy and unreliable — causing them to experience what Marx called “alienation” from their own humanity.
We see the horrible reality of this wage-labor, money-based system during the coronavirus shutdown: When, right before our eyes, we see it is often the lowest paid workers who are still required to show up for work and are actually putting themselves at risk of sickness for the same unlivable wages as before.
Now, because of COVID-19, there are millions and millions who have been laid off through no fault of their own — laid off from jobs that might or might not be there when things finally get back to “normal.”
Until now, most Americans have thought, “Why should citizens of a country receive money, even just a minimum basic income, simply for being alive?” Well, now we can see the answer to that question. Societies, particularly money-based, market-driven economy ones, must have paid workers at work, but just as importantly, must have lots and lots of non-paid people moving around, mingling, socializing, care-giving, mothering, shopping, etc., in order to: a) take care of necessary activities that are not part of the wage-labor system; and b) spend money into the money-based economy that has to have incoming money in order to function at all.
UBI should not be thought of as something inessential that will just cause laziness. In fact, studies have shown that is not necessarily true — just because you have a roof over your head and some food doesn’t mean you don’t want better stuff and more stuff. Rather, UBI should be thought of as the oil that is essential to keep the gears of our economic machine turning smoothly and to maintain the honor and respect due to every human person and family.
Thanks to COVID-19, we are being taught a hard lesson real fast: Any society that has to keep almost every able-bodied potential worker at work (often unsatisfying, ill-paid work) five to six days every week in order to stop that society from collapsing, is a society impossible to sustain and navigate — especially with technology taking away more and more jobs each and every year. At the first big bump in the road, we’re in the ditch.
As Catholic Social Teaching has been preaching for more than 100 years, the true basis of a healthy society is first and foremost the fostering of respect and well-being for the human person, the family and the community. It all starts there. We are persons first and workers second. In the money-based economies of today, in order for respect and well-being to happen, it means everyone needs to be provided with a Universal Basic Income — just for being alive.
We have basically done this to some degree with the CARES Act. We have been forced to do it. Without the CARES Act, there would be, with little doubt, rioting in the streets. Are we just going to go back to “normal” when this is over? I sincerely hope not.
There is little chance our country is going to go through the next 50 years with an unemployment rate of 5% to 6%, as it has been for the past 50 years. We have to learn that people’s worth — and their access to basic food, shelter and health care — cannot be primarily dependent on employment.
That’s just not right, and it just won’t work.
John Nassivera is a former professor who retains affiliation with Columbia University’s Society of Fellows in the Humanities. He lives in Vermont and part time in Mexico.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.