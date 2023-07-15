Recent events in the news have prompted my willingness to go out on this thin ice. There is now a new term popping up in social discourse: “fertility equality.” At the end of June, ABC News ran a piece by Devin Owyer and Patty See titled “LGBTQ couples push for ‘fertility equality’ in family-building benefits.” Their reporting is about how, more and more, same-sex couples are wanting to access artificial and/or assisted fertility treatment (ART) via health insurance and how regulations often make it difficult for same-sex couples to accomplish this. It is being argued that this is a violation of civil rights.
There are several problems with this logic and I can only touch upon a few here. But first of all, let me clear the air: I am not an anti-gay person. My best and oldest friend, for example, is gay and is staying here with us in Vermont right now, and we spent a month with him and his partner in South America last winter. Regardless of gender and gender preference, the key issues here have to do with the rights of kids, not the rights of adults. Natural law comes into play.
It is a natural law (and a simple fact) that every kid born has a female biological mother and a male biological father. All higher life forms on this planet reproduce only through “sexual reproduction,” and there are huge genetic advantages to this form of reproduction. A natural right (via natural law) is something that a person has simply by virtue of being human. Along these lines, the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of the Child (1990) states (item 7) that the child has the right to know and be cared for by his or her parents. In the context of the time, this word “parents” meant the male/female couple whose union gave birth to the child.
Quite simply, it is morally wrong to design and execute a plan whereby a child does not have knowledge of, and be raised by, their biological parents. I say this, by the way, as the parent, with my wife, of two adopted (now adult) kids who are “mixed race.” They were deprived of being raised by their birth parents due to unfortunate and traumatic situations, not as result of a plan.
All of this is especially relevant in a society like ours that has come out of the Judeo-Christian tradition. One of the things that set the Jews and Christians apart from their pagan neighbors was the respect that their religion demanded for the rights and welfare of the child. Jews and Christians did not leave unwanted children in a field (or wherever) to die, which was common among pagans.
Now, here we are at the end of the first quarter of the 21st century and we now have the technology — through in vitro fertilization (IVF), anonymous sperm banks and surrogate wombs — whereby kids are being born regularly who are deprived of their natural, biological parents. And very soon, we will have the ability to gestate a fetus in an artificial womb (ectogenesis). There will also be the potential for cloning in the not-too-distant future. Is anyone at all thinking of the rights of the child in any of this? Children are not commodities, not possessions.
This is not a LGBTQ issue. The issue is way bigger than that. I know there are LGBTQ people who would, and do, make fine adoptive parents. I think my wife and I did a pretty good job raising our two adopted kids. However, adoption — by its nature — is a way to assist kids who have found themselves in a bad situation. Adoption is about addressing a critical need that kids have.
ART fertility access, on the other hand, is about addressing a desire that adults have. That is a big difference. Creating a child artificially is way, way different from adopting an already existing child. One thing addresses children’s needs, the other thing addresses potential parents’ desires.
Of course, there is the issue of surrogate birth wombs. A great deal is being written these days, with good reason, about the morality of “renting wombs.” Is it, for example, the ultimate form of exploitation of women? A growing number are saying “yes.” I would say “yes.”
It is one thing to (justifiably) champion the civil rights of LGBTQ persons to work and live their lives without persecution and with dignity, and I champion that 100%. It is something very different to claim that all persons, through whatever means, have equal rights to fertility. This is especially problematic when that fertility access is, in fact, at the expense of a child’s human rights via natural law.
Another wrinkle in this is, for example: Like many Manhattan couples, my wife and I waited too long to start having kids, and we were thereby unable to conceive. Does that mean that we had/have a “right” to every form of ART, no matter the expense, and no matter who pays for it? (Again, this is not a specifically LGBTQ issue.) The more insurance companies are paying out for these highly expensive procedures, the more health insurance premiums go up for everyone. Americans are already paying more for health coverage than any country on the planet.
Another wrinkle is: What about a single person who does not wish to marry but who wants to have a child who will only have one parent? This is not a specifically LGBTQ issue either. I had a successful straight woman friend who did not want to marry, used ART to have a daughter, and then died eight years later. Two parents are better than one. Nature requires there are two parents, that’s why it’s a natural law.
Those animals with high encephalization quotients (large brain sizes relative to body size, like humans) require more years of careful care by parents, since the brain development takes many years to complete. It is not unreasonable to worry that, with the breakdown of the family structure, there will be a slight lowering of intelligence. It is a biological fact that the human brain is still developing and maturing well into one’s 20s. Having two parents accessible for 20+ years is a pronounced advantage for human development. Study after study has demonstrated this.
The Judeo-Christian religious tradition has always “put children first,” as it were. Not all religions have done that. As we Western culture drifts away from these religious traditions, I wonder if we will be able to maintain our ability to respect the rights of the child.
With the new-found “freedom” provided through medical technologies, we are constantly being presented with a new moral hazard: The easy option to fulfill adults’ desires at the expense of kids’ natural rights. We must proceed with caution.
John Nassivera is a former professor who retains affiliation with Columbia University’s Society of Fellows in the Humanities. He lives in Vermont and part time in Mexico.