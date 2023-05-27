Italy Premier Georgia Meloni and Pope Francis about a week ago held a joint press conference to address the country’s record-low fertility rate of 1.2 children per woman. A fertility rate of 2.1 is needed in order to keep a nation’s population stable. Italy is now almost 50% below that threshold. The message from the premier and the pope is Italy needs 500,000 births a year by 2033 to prevent financial and social collapse. At its current rate of population decline, Italy’s population will decrease by 20% in the next few decades. Italy is the canary in the coal mine.

Italy is not alone. Spain’s rate is 1.3; Portugal is 1.4; Austria is 1.5; Russia, U.K. and Germany are 1.6; Sweden is 1.7; Belgium, Denmark and France are 1.8; U.S. is 1.8; Japan is 1.4; China is 1.3. The “West,” Russia and China are not replacing themselves. Europe as a whole is not replacing itself. Some countries, including the U.S., are making up the shortfall, or almost doing so, through immigration.

