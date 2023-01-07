My title (“humanity absent”) is a play on a famous description of God: Deus absconditus, meaning “God who has gone away and hid himself.” The Deist Founding Fathers of our country tended to believe God created the universe (with its physical and natural laws) and then left to go on to other things — the deus absconditus. And we are left to fend for ourselves, making use of the “natural law/s” God had bestowed to us.

The January/February issue of The Atlantic magazine contains an excellent essay by Adam Kirsch titled “The End of Us: Is the reign of humans on Earth nearing its end?” He is fascinated with two trends in contemporary thought: 1) Anthropocene Anti-Humanism, which holds that the ecological crisis has been caused by humans, who need to severely curtail their numbers or even go extinct (be absent) to solve the problem; and 2) Transhuman Anti-Humanism, which holds that our current form of carbon-based human life must become divorced from (absent from) our flesh-and-bone existence and move on beyond our physical bodies into a disembodied form of artificial intelligence (AI) to solve the problem. (The article is adapted from his new book “The Revolt Against Humanity,” coming out later this month.)

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.