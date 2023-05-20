I heard this one day in the hallowed halls of academe: “Heaven and Hell is just that old carrot-and-stick religion, driving us mules down the road.” Apart from my objection to being likened to a mule, I object more to this trivialization of an important human advancement.
Not all religions have a notion of heaven and hell and belief in an afterlife — but a great many do. It would appear this is a notion that arrives relatively late in the history of religions and human development. The Romans, Greeks and Jews had notions of a heaven and hell — and this development happened over a course of time roughly between 700 BCE and 200 CE.
Some Jews developed the idea of “Gehinnon,” a rough place (state of being) where the soul goes for one year to be purified after death. This developed into purgatory in the Christian tradition. After purification, the majority of souls move into “Olam Ha-Ba” as explained in the Talmud — this becomes heaven in the Christian tradition.
The Greeks and Romans generally believed that good souls go on to the Elysian Fields and the bad into Tartarus, a deep and dark place of torment in Hades. Tartarus is the prototype for the medieval vision of hell summed up so brilliantly by the Italian Dante Alighieri (1265-1321) in his masterpiece “The Divine Comedy,” where the three realms of Hell, Purgatory and Heaven are described in such florid detail.
Great human minds for thousands of years have struggled to come to terms with human mortality and the afterlife — and struggled to understand how mortality and morality are (or should be) related. Why this grand conundrum? Because, if mortality and morality are not related, then, to use an apt metaphor, there will be hell to pay.
I hear my learned, tenured, professor friends in the back shouting: “Oh, come now, we don’t need heaven and hell to make people behave right — we have moral philosophy and our system of justice.” To which I reply: About half the murders committed in the United States go unsolved each year. And as for moral philosophy? The vast, vast majority of people in the United States have never studied moral philosophy and never will. “There are more things in Heaven and Earth, Horatio, than are dreamt of in your philosophy” (Hamlet, act I, scene 5). Among those things is the fact almost nobody reads books by moral philosophers.
According to a Pew Research Center report of 2017, only 35% of property crimes and 47% of violent crimes are even reported to police, as per a survey of close to 100,000 people. If you’re going to commit a crime, odds are pretty good you’re not going to get caught and punished by our justice system. Guess what? For the past 3,000 years or so (without fingerprints and cameras), the odds of beating the system of justice were probably even better.
So how on Earth are we to persuade everyone not to steal and murder? I say everyone — not just the ones who have the advantage, time and disposition to study moral philosophy. How we’ve been persuading people is simple and genius: We developed a belief system based on faith in a loving, patient, but just God and based on faith in an afterlife where we all will be judged for our actions in life.
As postmodern society in the West leans more and more toward an entirely secular value and moral system, it is more than fair to ask a crucial question: What’s to keep people from committing murders and thefts? The classic example: gun violence in the U.S. Clearly, our policing and justice system cannot keep up. And their effort is not enough of a deterrent.
You know what is a deterrent? Damnation and Hell are pretty good ones. In 2012, researchers from the University of Oregon published a study using 26 years of data involving over 143,000 people in 67 countries. The result showed that countries where people held a belief in Hell had significantly lower crime rates (Science Daily, 19 June 2012). This also seems like plain old common sense.
I don’t think our ancestors during the past few thousand years were stupid. I don’t think they were superstitious rubes hoodwinked by some Godly mumbo jumbo. I think they made some pretty good decisions. I think Hebrew scripture, the New Testament and the Quran reveal to us some critical information about how our mortality and our morality are related. The prime directive is, good works and living a life in harmony with, and respectful of, others and of God, matters, and will be rewarded. A bad, selfish life with no respect for God matters and will be punished. Our communities and our immortal souls depend on faith in this idea of a final judgment. It tends to keep people in line.
Frankly, our political system and our justice system cannot always keep the above directive first and foremost. Our politicians and lawyers have to make too many compromises — that’s their job. They are so close to the trees, they can’t always see the forest.
It is beneficial for all of us to believe that, at the end of our days here, we will be held accountable. When we say to each other “keep the faith,” surely this is part of what we mean. Because disbelief in an afterlife with a Heaven and Hell provides the perfect green light for living a life of complete amorality and for getting ahead at the expense and exploitation of everybody else. If you don’t think that’s true, then you don’t know much about Main Street or Wall Street. Never forget: “The market has no morality,” as Michael Heseltine and George Soros have so famously said — and they both know a thing or two about Wall Street.
To be clear, I am not talking about some fire-and-brimstone hell below our feet inside Earth or some cotton-candy clouds up in heaven. I am talking about a hell that is a state where a soul suffers “a self-inflicted eternal separation from God.”
If I may use a simplistic, but I hope not offensive, metaphor: It is as if our carbon-based, earthly being comes with an information processing system (our mind, our soul) designed to allow for an interface with the master-board’s (God’s) system. This would mean, then, heaven is the state wherein our soul can — if we haven’t used our free will to muck up the interface — move on to after death — a level where we have closer, non-material, permanent connection with God, who is non-material. (Sorry, that is a mouthful, but I don’t know how else to try to explain it quickly.)
Do I believe in Heaven and Hell? I sure do. But it’s not because God in a state of wrath sends sinners to hell. It’s because Hell is a state where we can send ourselves. In fact, that’s the only way to get there. We have to cut ourselves off from God to find ourselves in Hell. And to speak colloquially, that’s a hell of a fix to be in.
John Nassivera is a former professor who retains affiliation with Columbia University’s Society of Fellows in the Humanities. He lives in Vermont and part time in Mexico.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.