I heard this one day in the hallowed halls of academe: “Heaven and Hell is just that old carrot-and-stick religion, driving us mules down the road.” Apart from my objection to being likened to a mule, I object more to this trivialization of an important human advancement.

Not all religions have a notion of heaven and hell and belief in an afterlife — but a great many do. It would appear this is a notion that arrives relatively late in the history of religions and human development. The Romans, Greeks and Jews had notions of a heaven and hell — and this development happened over a course of time roughly between 700 BCE and 200 CE.

