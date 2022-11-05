French speakers have a well-known expression, “Plus ca change, plus c’est la meme chose,” which is usually translated as “The more things change, the more they remain the same.” I think this applies perfectly to the resurgence of a new form of Gnosticism that’s running amok in our country today. It’s very dangerous and its sources run very deep.
This new Gnosticism is manifest in fascination with, and fixation on, conspiracy theories, together with a conviction the entire world is evil and is filled with evil doers who are at work behind the scenes everywhere all the time. But … there are a select number who have been able to see the truth and they hold a special knowledge (“gnosis” in Greek) that is key to their personal salvation and their ultimate power against the evils of the world.
Christian Gnosticism has its roots in the first few centuries of the Common Era. It took some concepts from Greek (and Eastern) philosophy and applied them to its interpretation of Jesus of Nazareth. There were a series of alternative “gospels” about Jesus, all of which were written about a hundred years after the texts of the accepted New Testament canon. Some of them have even survived in full, thanks to the discovery of the ancient, leather-bound codices near the town of Nag Hammadi, Egypt, in 1945. The early church declared, with good reason, these writings to be heretical — and did so after a great deal of study and debate.
There is an important but relatively uncommon word above: “codices,” the plural of the Latin noun “codex.” The codex was a major technological revolution in the creation, preservation and distribution of texts — a revolution that began around the time of the birth of Jesus. A codex is something we, today, take totally for granted: It is simply the presentation of a text on both sides of a page and the pages are bound together along one side, allowing the reader to flip through the text (a ‘book’) easily. The codex replaced scrolls and the codex was far easier to transport, preserve and to find particular sections of texts — “bookmarks” could be employed, etc.
The codex was a huge technological advancement. Several historians and specialists in the history of writing have suggested the current technological revolution of digital information (texts) created, transmitted and stored via the internet is the most significant information revolution since the invention of the codex. I agree 100%. The printing press was a huge advance, but it merely made the creation of the codex/book faster; it was not an entire revolution in how to organize, preserve and transmit information — as the codex was.
The birth of ancient Gnosticism was tied up with the revolution of the codex. These special newfangled books were very durable, could be easily transported, and could be used as teaching tools far better than cumbersome scrolls. These were the perfect place for Gnostics to find (or place) “special knowledge” they needed to fulfill their personal dreams of knowing “the truth” and understanding the deep and hidden meaning of Jesus’ life and teaching. Gnosticism was all about personal salvation, very much not about the salvation of the world — the world was beyond salvation, it was a lost cause.
By now, any astute reader is already one step ahead of me: to wit, our Gnostics of today are using the internet in a similar, parallel way. They are constantly claiming the country’s government and “liberal Christianity” are dreadful products of a terribly fallen, flawed, inherently evil world. Conspiracies to do evil are everywhere because that is the nature of life on this planet. The only way “out and above” is to devote oneself to the “true Jesus” and read the Bible and the internet in a special way (which only special ones know), whereby you will obtain the “true knowledge” that will set you apart from all the fallen souls in this fallen world. That is Gnosticism, pure and simple.
These modern Gnostics have two sacred texts: the Bible and the internet. They are masters of cherry picking those portions of these sources (“proof texting”) that will substantiate their approach to religion and their interface with the world. Modern Gnosticism is dangerous and it is inextricably connected to the internet. The original Gnosticism was totally against allowing any institution to mediate one’s personal connection with Jesus/God. The whole point was, with special knowledge, you can connect directly as one special person — you have a one-on-one direct to link to God and to truth because of your special status.
Needless to say, those who think of themselves and think of the world in this way are, to put it bluntly, a danger to society. There can be no real dialogue, no compromise, no negotiation with them because “those who are not of the elect with our special knowledge are simply slaves to the power of darkness.” To these Gnostics, the other side of any issue is literally the side of the devil, the side of evil.
Almost 2,000 years ago, Christianity had to fight and overcome this form of heresy. If Jesus is The Truth and The Logos and The Way, there are apt to be some who want to claim a special, exclusionary relationship to this god-man. I happen to think a careful reading of the New Testament makes it crystal clear such an exclusionary approach is not within the boundaries of the teachings of the rabbi Jesus, nor within the guidelines of the early church.
An absolutely central tenet of Gnosticism was, and remains, the world is a hopeless mess and God’s will will never “be done on Earth as it is in heaven.” The only salvation is within your own self, once you obtain the truth you will be able to ascend into the Eighth Heaven to await the End of Times when the saved will become divine Aeons in heaven. The physical world, and those left behind on Earth, shall be destroyed by fire and pass into nothingness. That is Gnosticism, but it should sound familiar.
The “Left Behind Series” is a famous series of religious novels, by Tim LaHaye and Jerry B. Jenkins, that have to do with the End of Days, the End Times. These are 16 best-selling books that have the highest number of sales of any novels in the 20th century in America. No joke. Four of them have been turned into films. There is even, as unbelievable and tasteless as it sounds, a video game that came out in 2006.
Certain 20th-century scholars, such as Carl Gustav Jung and Elaine Pagels, have made a special place in their heart for Gnosticism. Some claim it is “the other road Christianity could have taken” and it would have made all the difference — in a good way. I beg to differ.
The early church kicked Gnosticism out. We can’t let this beast back in through the barn’s back door. It’s not fully in yet, but just look at the damage it has managed to do over the past 50 years — and especially since the Gospel of the Internet has come on the scene.
William Butler Yeats asked the question “what rough beast, its hour come round at last, slouches toward Bethlehem to be born?” Now we have an answer: the beast of Gnosticism redux.
John Nassivera is a former professor who retains affiliation with Columbia University’s Society in the Humanities. He lives in Vermont and part time in Mexico.
