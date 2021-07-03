The Southern Baptist Convention (SBC) has just completed its annual meeting, in Nashville, and just barely defeated an attempt from conservative right-wing members to pass a resolution condemning Critical Race Theory (CRT). They also just barely elected the moderate Alabama pastor Ed Litton as president. He beat Mike Stone in a run off; Stone was strongly in favor of officially condemning CRT. Litton won by less than 600 votes out of almost 16,000 votes cast — only a 3.5% margin.
The failed resolution included the following clauses: “Critical Race Theory (is an) ideology rooted in Neo-Marxist and postmodern worldviews;” “Critical Race Theory emphasizes a view of humanity that fails to properly recognize the sinful nature of man, focusing upon collective guilt as opposed to individual responsibility;” “the Bible instructs Christians not to separate ourselves into groups based upon ethnicity, socio-economic status or gender;” and “Critical Race Theory … is incompatible with the Baptist Faith and message.” And the final sentence reads: “We affirm our absolute conviction that a proper interpretation of the Holy Scriptures — apart from ideology, and personal identity trait, or any lived experience — is sufficient to serve as the sole standard by which our faith and practice are to be measured.”
It is good news for Southern Baptists and for our country that Litton was elected and the resolution was not adopted, but there is a painful side to this historically. The Southern Baptist churches are still located mostly in the American South and yet, the membership in Southern Baptist churches is almost 90% white and only 6% African American (as per Pew Research Center, 2019).
Why are Southern Baptists almost 90% white? Simple: It is because the first SBC happened in Augusta, Georgia, in 1845, and it was specifically held to create an exclusively white break-away convention/organization of Baptist churches that were in favor of slavery and objected to abolitionist ideas of any sort. It wasn’t until 1995 that the SBC passed a resolution in which it renounced its racist origins and apologized for its defense of slavery, segregation, Jim Crow traditions and white supremacy.
The deep irony involved in the Southern Baptists’ problem with CRT is the SBC itself is a perfect example of why employing the analytical tools of CRT is so useful and necessary for understanding our own past as a nation.
Perhaps the best defense of why CRT is so necessary was provided by the Pulitzer- and Nobel Prize-winning author William Faulkner some 50 years before CRT was given a name. In his novel “Requiem for a Nun” (1951), Faulkner famously wrote the lines, “The past is never dead. It’s not even past.” Whether we like it or not — and it’s often a case of our not liking it — the past lives on in us, individually and collectively, and it often does so in ways we don’t realize. We all form our personalities, set our goals, obtain our education (or not), have opportunities (or not), not merely on account of our own personal choice and will. This is because we are all constantly interacting with the context around us where we live, and the context handed to us by our families and our ancestors’ education, religion, wealth and social status. None of this can be avoided or simply “wiped away.”
It is interesting and significant that, in that failed SBC resolution against CRT, it concluded with the words “a proper interpretation of Holy Scriptures … serves as the sole standard by which our faith and practice are to be measured.” This is a colloquial English way of affirming the age-old Lutheran/Protestant proclamation “sola fide, sola scriptura,” meaning one’s justification as a righteous Christian is “by faith and scripture alone.” That is all anyone needs. The idea in this is that simply through one’s faith and one’s reading of scripture, one can miraculously remove oneself, one’s mind and one’s actions from the tumultuous, conflicting contexts of history and suddenly know for certain that one is just and righteous.
How is one to know whether one’s faith is strong enough or one’s interpretation of scripture is proper enough? After all, there was a time — not that long ago — when the Bible was used by many as a justification for the enslavement of Africans (the Curse of Ham, Genesis 9:23, etc.). There was a time — not that long ago — when a fair number of preachers and professors used the “sciences” of Social Darwinism and Eugenics to justify and fulfill the “natural superiority” of the “White Aryan Race.” We have to examine our past.
The argument about CRT reminds me of a somewhat similar argument that began well over 100 years ago regarding Historical Criticism (the Historical-Critical Method) being used to better understand the Bible and the history of Judaism and Christianity. This method of study was resisted in many quarters for many years — and is still resisted in some Protestant denominations. However, the learned Pope Pius XII issued his encyclical in 1943 (“Divino Afflante Spiritu”) to officially recognize the validity and usefulness of the Historical-Critical Method to add to and improve our understanding of scripture.
Our faith and our churches cannot back away from understanding how the past has shaped, and continues to shape, our texts and our teachings. Only by better understanding the past can we better understand the present — that is true for our religion and for our society. Yes, indeed, there are still deep structural problems in America that have negative impacts on Black Americans collectively and make their history different from everyone else in this country: They are the only people whose ancestors were brought here enslaved and were forced to live under racial slavery for hundreds of years and then under Jim Crow unwritten law. That is a simple, horrible fact that has far-reaching consequences in our country’s legal, financial and social systems down to this very day.
It helps no one in the long run, Black or white, to complain that CRT is too divisive, too negative, too uncomfortable, too “hard on white America” or is too “un-Christian,” Our past has a beautiful side and a painful side, sometimes those sides co-exist in the same thing: the history of African American music and African American religion are two examples of that, and the history of America’s still largely segregated Christian churches is another example — beautiful but painful.
The past is never dead. When you ignore a person’s and a people’s past, you are ignoring who they truly are in all their complexity and ignoring how they can move forward. When we ignore our own past — whether personal, religious or national — we are ignoring who we truly are in all our complexity and ignoring how we can move forward.
Faith can move mountains (Matthew 17:20), but some CRT along with it won’t hurt. Well, it will hurt a little.
John Nassivera is a former professor who retains affiliation with Columbia University’s Society of Fellows in the Humanities. He lives in Vermont and part time in Mexico.
