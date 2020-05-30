As was reported May 5 in Haaretz, Israel’s oldest newspaper, Benjamin Netanyahu has managed another coup to (just barely) hold onto power through forming an “emergency government to combat the coronavirus” by partnering with Benny Gantz in the Kahol Lavan alliance. Nothing likes emergencies like corruption and Netanyahu is the first Israeli prime minister to be indicted on corruption charges; the indictment came down in late January of this year. His trial is beginning now in Jerusalem.
The Times of Israel is one of that country’s highly respected papers with a weekly readership in the millions. Eight years into Netanyahu’s rule as prime minister, The Times of Israel ran an eye-opening story by Simona Weinglass titled “Is Israel becoming a mafia state?” It is hard to believe it’s merely accident that such a huge increase in highly organized crime in Israel has taken place under Netanyahu. The Times piece pointed out Israel has become one of the world’s leading exporters of investment scams, stealing between $5 billion to $10 billion a year from victims worldwide. This dirty money works its way into many aspects of Israel’s economy. International money laundering has been a huge problem in Israel, as well.
Also under Netanyahu, it has been stated by well-known Israeli attorney Tzvika Graiver, regarding Israel’s congress (the Knesset): “There is no question that the majority of the Knesset’s members today work on behalf of lobbyists and not the people.”
That phrase “not the people” is all important. In no way am I stating or implying that the majority of the Israeli people are knowingly complicit in their government’s corruption. But like government under Trump in the U.S., the government of Israel under Netanyahu is corrupt and broken. It is also using the COVID-19 emergency to further nefarious goals that are not in accord with the Israeli people’s wishes. Trump has been doing the same and some of what he has been doing regards Israel.
Netanyahu has now been loudly reaffirming, yet again, he plans to have Israel annex much of the occupied West Bank — while his country is dealing with a world pandemic, while it is being run by a very shaky “emergency” government, and while the country’s prime minister, himself, is under indictment and on trial for corruption. To reference an old saying, that takes chutzpah for sure, but not the good kind. Despite all of this, the U.S. Secretary of State Pompeo has just said publicly any such annexation is “up to Israel,” showing the Trump administration is willing to ignore international law, and the repeated objections from the EU, the UN and the Vatican.
But even more to the point, the majority of Israel’s own Jewish population opposes annexation of the West Bank, as reported in Israel’s Ynet News on May 6, and the Jerusalem Post on May 8. A survey conducted by the Commanders for Israel’s Security movement showed only 26% of Israelis support annexation. Netanyahu doesn’t even have a majority of his own party (Likud) for his annexation plan. He doesn’t have the support of Jewish communities around the world either. But he has the support of Donald Trump. And that is tragic, both for Israelis and for Palestinians.
I hasten to add that this mess has relatively little to do with the (quite nonexistent) religion of either Netanyahu or Trump. Netanyahu comes from a non-observant, secular Jewish family and the only religion Trump ever had was the self-help pablum of Norman Vincent Peale, whose ‘church’ the Trump family attended while Donald was growing up. This mess has to do with power, corruption and dirty money — and the laundry of dirty money.
This mess has to do with corrupt, immoral leaders cynically using religions and emergencies to foment ethnic, religious and class conflict — thereby providing themselves with plenty of ‘cover’ to carry out actions that couldn’t be done in the light of day and rational policy debate. This is going on in spades right now in Israel and in the U.S.
It is no accident that Netanyahu and Trump have been accused of multiple and ongoing acts of corruption, double dealing and money laundering. They are birds of a feather. And in both countries, which purport to be democracies, the will of the people is being shamelessly manipulated and brazenly ignored.
When our two countries come out of these dark times, I hope (and dare I say, pray) we will have learned something. Political leaders’ relationship to money and where their money comes from, needs to become front and center in the electorate’s mind. As one of our modern mantras has put it so well: Follow the money.
One of the great hazards of our post-modern amoral landscape is that so much sloppy relativism has infiltrated everything everywhere. This has left the road wide open for pragmatic, corrupt populists like Netanyahu and Trump to pander to religious right minorities in their respective countries, thereby claiming for themselves ‘the moral and religious high ground.’ And they do this to set themselves apart from and rabidly in opposition to, the ‘lazy moral milquetoasts’ who want to pursue any sort of middle way. Of course, the middle way is often the best way to peace.
If we are not careful, under the guise of a medical and political “emergency,” Israel, with the crucial green light from the U.S., may well cause a conflagration in the Occupied Territories that will rock the whole region. Thousands will die and there will be very real risk of a major war. For the past half century, the influence of the U.S. on Israel’s governments has managed, just barely, to rein in Israel’s worst instincts. That safety mechanism has been thrown aside by two corrupt politicians who are up to their necks in scandal and dirty money.
This is a trying time. I don’t know what else to say, other than make recourse to what is probably the greatest teaching ever taught: the Sermon on the Mount by the Rabbi from Nazareth. Shortly after the section we call The Beatitudes, Jesus says, “No one can serve two masters ... you will be devoted to one and despise the other; you cannot serve God and mammon” (Matthew 6:24).
The two countries on Earth most critical to achieving peace in the world are Israel and the United States. Both countries are now being run by men who have decided to serve mammon.
This is the real emergency. Don’t let them distract us.
John Nassivera is a former professor who retains affiliation with Columbia University’s Society of Fellows in the Humanities. He lives in Vermont and part-time in Mexico.
