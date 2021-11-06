A couple of weeks ago, three articles appeared in different venues — each related to the others and each has much to add to our understanding of faith and politics in America today. The New York Times printed a guest essay by Ryan Burge titled “Why ‘Evangelical’ is Becoming Another Word for ‘Republican.’” The Atlantic printed an essay by Peter Wehner titled “The Evangelical Church is Breaking Apart.” And The Catholic Thing printed an essay by David Carlin titled “As the Gods Awaken,” dealing with the troubling rise of nationalism linked with religion. I don’t share all of Professor Carlin’s positions as expressed in his many other writings, but this essay is definitely on the mark.
Much of what I have to say here has been motivated by these three pieces — I am thankful to the authors and to the venues that published them. The rise of Trumpism has been made possible by a coming together of three religious forces: 1) Evangelicalism has turned itself into, for almost all intents and purposes, a political party; 2) Partly because of this, evangelicalism as a religious denomination is splitting apart; and 3) Religious nationalism is raising its mean and dangerous voice in American politics.
These are very troubling developments and we can be sure that dealing with them will shape a good deal of what happens in the 2022 and 2024 elections. Ryan Burge’s essay lays out in detail how people are self-identifying as ‘evangelical’ simply because their politics are highly conservative. Many of these ‘evangelicals’ hardly ever actually go to church, according to his research. They have come to understand, especially after Trump embraced evangelical Christianity so publicly early in his term, that only the Republican Party is “properly Christian” in their understanding.
Actual instruction in Christian theology is often very weak in much of evangelicalism and this exacerbates the problem. Many of these so-called “Christians” are blissfully unaware that so many of their social and political positions are in direct opposition to the teachings of Jesus in the New Testament. Politics, for these ‘Christians,’ has become a form of pseudo religion in itself — and Trump was (and remains) the prophet who gave birth to this religion. Astonishingly, studies show over 70% of American evangelicals still fervently support Trump and want him to run again.
However, there might be a bit of silver lining in this threatening cloud of religious Trumpism. Peter Wehner has pointed out how, in many evangelical churches across the country, there is a great deal of internal unrest and partisan politics. Non-evangelicals may not be aware of this, but the method of governance of evangelical churches is quite like a regular corporation or a nonprofit membership corporation. Similar to a corporate board of directors (or trustees), these churches have a board of elders, who are elected by the members of each individual church. There is no other, higher form of oversight, since each evangelical church is totally autonomous unto itself. If a faction of the members begin to feel their church is not remaining conservative enough (or Republican enough), they can (and do) propose an alternative board of elders to be elected. Or, another option is to split off and form another church. This is happening.
The silver lining here is ‘in unity there is strength’ and in disunity there is less strength. By allowing their religion to become hyper politicized, evangelical churches are beginning to suffer self harm and self destruction. At the very least, one can hope this might weaken Trumpism’s lock on the evangelical Christian vote in 2024.
Perhaps the most frightening essay is the one by David Carlin that came out in The Catholic Thing, and it is no accident that it was a Catholic scholar who has written here so forcefully about the heresy of nationalism. The Catholic Church is very, very old and it has an institutional memory that recalls the horrific dangers inherent in nationalism. The birth and growth of nation states in early modern and modern Europe was, frankly, a blood bath. The wars between Catholics and Protestants went on for hundreds of years and helped shape the nation state system we have today. Nationalism when combined with religion is an especially deadly mix.
“For God and country” (Pro Deo et Patria) may be a well-worn motto that has been used on family crests in Europe, carved on the front of schools, and taken up proudly by the American Legion — but that doesn’t mean it’s good Christian theology.
The teachings of Jesus are filled with directives that run counter to any thinking that leans toward nationalism. He was highly critical of many aspects of his fellow Jews’ religious practices and regional identity, always at odds with the Scribes and Pharisees, while being respectful toward the hated Samaritans. He was condemned to death by both the local officials of Jerusalem (the Sanhedrin) and the local official of the Roman empire (Pontius Pilate). He was, in a way, the first ‘peace activist’ and ‘conscientious objector.’ He stood up to the Roman imperial army — and he paid the ultimate price.
During the Jan. 6 storming of the Capitol, we saw many participants wearing clothing that copied army combat fatigues. There is in our country right now a growing cult of “for God and country” and “blood and soil” ideology. Trump is its leader. It is a political and a religious movement. It is racist. It is anti true democracy. It is anti true Christianity. By the way, the maxim “blood and soil” was not invented by the Nazi Party; it predated the Nazi movement by more than 30 years. The romantic nationalism of late-19th century Germany set the stage for Nazi nationalism. Nationalism comes first, fascism comes second.
A perfect storm is headed toward American democracy in our upcoming elections. It is both political and religious. We have to be prepared to battle this storm on both fronts simultaneously. We don’t have the luxury of thinking the issues are primarily political or primarily religious. On the contrary, it is precisely because these issues are so tightly intertwined that they are so dangerous to our future as a country.
Trump brought Republican evangelical preachers into the White House, literally and figuratively, and gave them the ‘keys to the kingdom,’ but a kingdom very different from the one envisioned in the New Testament. The power of that moment, orchestrated by Trump, went to these preachers’ heads and to the heads of millions of their followers. They are still drunk with that power.
Our job is to sober them up, or our democracy will die.
John Nassivera is a former professor who retains affiliation with Columbia University’s Society of Fellows in the Humanities. He lives in Vermont and part time in Mexico.
