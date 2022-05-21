About a week ago, Robert Reich published an insightful essay in The Guardian U.S. edition titled “The second American civil war is already happening” (May 11). At one point, he comes up with a pithy turn of phrase to make a key observation: “The red ZIP codes are getting redder and the blue ZIP codes, bluer.” He sees a split of our nation into, for most intents and purposes, two nations forced to live next to each other — not happily. In his usual thorough and scholarly way, Reich lays out many observations that support his thesis.
But one observation does not appear in his essay, and I think it is an important one. Increasingly, as part of this two nations mutation, there are two opposing approaches for how religion should function in society: One approach holds that our democracy must carefully remain neutral toward religions and denominations, as per the disestablishment clause in our Constitution; the other approach increasingly wants to have our democracy become a semi-theocracy — one where our governing system and laws are to be based largely on a highly conservative and fundamentalist type of Christianity. There are now Protestants and Catholics who are pushing in this semi-theocratic direction.
This is why the red/blue split is becoming so vehement and why so many think the other side is “evil.” If you think civil wars are bad, just give some thought to how bad religious wars have been — and how they can go on not for just years but for decades and even centuries. Reich leaves religion out of his equation in his essay. In a way, I don’t blame him — it is too painful and too scary.
But that’s all the more reason why we have to confront and address it. As it is now, the fundamentalists (even worldwide) are starting to get an upper hand — especially in terms of demanding that governments follow religious law and in terms of melding religion with nationalism. This is not only happening in the U.S., but also in a number of Muslim countries with fundamentalist Salifi versions of Islam. In Israel, the orthodox fundamentalist Haredim are causing huge problems, making governing difficult and compromise impossible. In Putin’s Russia, the Russian Orthodox Church is now fundamentalist and highly nationalistic.
There are plenty of religious people in the U.S. who are not fundamentalists and who do not want to see their country become theocratic. Statistics show these non-fundamentalists are in the majority. We must strive to help their voices be heard. In the U.S., only 25-30% are fundamentalist Christians (as per Pew Research Center). That is clearly not a majority, but it is a voting block that can swing elections — as we saw in 2016.
We in the liberal, largely non-fundamentalist Christian West, and especially in the U.S., need to be doing much more to make the moderate and responsible religious voices heard. The U.S. and world media need to stop giving religious fundamentalists front page and center stage placement for their positions — no matter how crazy they may be — while at the same time too often ignoring the non-fundamentalist religious positions.
The fundamentalist right nationalist wing in America is making it almost impossible to have rational and compassionate discourse on crucial matters having to do with: sex and sexuality, family planning, immigration, gun control, voting rights, Israel, separation of church and state, preservation of democratic rule, how to co-exist with Islam and many other issues that have now become political landmines.
These are all issues that are complex and critical for our nation’s existence and future. The answers to these issues are not going to be found by simply reading the Bible the Koran, or the Torah, over and over again. I am totally in favor of people studying and respecting those books and those religious traditions. I do so myself. However, various individuals and peoples in different times and places across history have tried to set up theocratic forms of government based on those books — they did not end well, not well at all. Most recently, look at what is happening in Afghanistan and Iran. Further back, the fundamentalist Puritan theocratic government in Massachusetts ended up with witch trials in Salem.
So I have a real problem remaining philosophical about the “second American civil war.” I cannot be as calm about it as Prof. Reich seems to be. I can’t resign myself to living with or accommodating the status quo deadlock we’re in because I think it is pushing us into a religious war rather than a civil war. We don’t want to go there. I’m not sure the country can survive going there.
There are those reading this who will be saying right about now, “Well, this is exactly why we need to shut down religions, cast them out, they just cause problems and violence, there is no room for them in the modern world, they make for bad citizens.” No, it is bad religion that makes for bad citizens. Not all religions make for bad citizens.
And further, perhaps most importantly, we know that bad religion, or no religion, makes for very bad rulers. Two classic examples we see right now: Trump and Putin. Neither one is sincere for one minute about their religion, except in terms of how it can be (cynically and pragmatically) manipulated into the service of autocratic rule and nationalism.
For those who think we’d all be better off without any religion: Think about the violently anti-religious forms of government created under Hitler, Stalin and Mao. When those in power have no guiding principles other than will-to-power and Machiavellian pragmatism, all hell breaks loose, causing millions and millions of people to die. The 20th century proved this point beyond the shadow of a doubt. Sorry to keep mentioning that, but those who do not remember the past are condemned to repeat it. It’s worth saying that more than once.
Also, “shutting down religion” is far easier said than done. Humans are inherently religious and have been so for thousands upon thousands of years. If you shut down religions, people will turn the state and nationalism into a religion. The trick is to shut down the bad religions or it least minimize their influence. One of the best examples of the worst religion in modern times (since the Renaissance) is theocracy or semi-theocracy.
Theocracy and democracy cannot co-exist. They are like matter and anti-matter. All governments and all politicians need to remember that. And all members of the U.S. Supreme Court need to remember that, especially right now. We live in a country where no one religion or denomination, according to our Constitution, is supposed to be allowed to impose its will on all the people.
We need to keep it that way.
John Nassivera is a former professor who retains affiliation with Columbia University’s Society of Fellows in the Humanities. He lives in Vermont and part time in Mexico.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.