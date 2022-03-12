What do Putin and Trump have in common, other than their insatiable addiction to dirty Russian money? They both believe in a Golden Age: make America great again and make Russia the Soviet Union again. Our Secretary of State Anthony Blinken has advised President Biden that Putin has his heart set on the restoration of the Golden Age of the Soviet Union, before it broke apart in 1991. I think Blinken has given good advice.
Autocrats like Golden Ages: Mussolini saw himself as restoring the Roman Empire; Hitler saw himself as restoring a new 1,000-year Reich, recapitulating the Holy Roman Empire that had lasted from the ninth to the 19th century. The Communist Revolution in Russia thought (unconsciously or subconsciously) it was restoring a Golden Age of communal life that existed before the disease of capitalism infected Europe. The myth of the Golden Age, in the hands of politicians, is always a dangerous thing.
The myth of the Golden Age was a common and recurrent motif in Greek and Roman religion. The Greeks and Romans also had a cyclical idea of time, meaning that the direction history and time moves is not toward a goal but rather, the direction runs in a circle, a cycle, repeating itself over and over — the so-called “Great Return.” Many non-Western, polytheistic cultures incorporated a similar idea — the well-known Mayan calendar and its cycles may be the most famous example.
One of the great revolutions of the Judeo-Christian religious tradition was that both Judaism and Christianity (and Islam, as well) totally broke away from the cyclical idea of time so common in polytheism. For monotheism time and history do not just repeat themselves over and over with nothing but minor alterations. On the contrary, time and history have a direction and move with and toward a purpose. This is referenced in the Our Father prayer: “Thy kingdom come, thy will be done on Earth as it is in Heaven.” And most importantly, we humans are part of that will, purpose and plan — we are here not merely to be forever jostled about by cruel, arbitrary fate and indifferent gods. This was a huge shift in our understanding of ourselves and our relationship to the world.
One of the most important and kindest parts of the Book of Genesis is the expulsion of Adam and Eve from the Garden of Eden. I say kindest because we are thereby provided with a reason for our “fall” and the “fallen state of the world:” our ancestors partook of the forbidden fruit of the Tree of the Knowledge of Good and Evil, as explained poetically in this text. Unlike all the other animals in creation, we humans have the ability to choose between good and evil. We have complex consciousness and self-consciousness. And we have free will, which can lead us to dreadful sin and selfishness, but also to great demonstrations of goodness and love.
The beautiful and insightful “grand narrative” for the human race in monotheism is that, yes, we have been expelled from the Golden Age (of innocence) and none of us can go back there (except perhaps the insane); but we have been given free will to make ourselves and our world better over time and ultimately to be able to rejoin, to have atonement, with our God, who has promised to provide us with salvation through his intervention in history and in our lives. There is a direction and a purpose to this human history, individually and collectively.
Another important facet of monotheism is that the monotheistic God loves us and wants us to love him and love one another. Those of us who have grown up in a monotheistic culture (even if we don’t personally believe in it anymore) cannot really understand how horrifically different it is to grow up in a religion that worships gods who do not love us, do not want us to live in peace, and do not empathize in any way with us in the slightest. Many religions, in fact, almost all the polytheistic ones, tell their followers that there are various competing gods who want to harm humans and who require humans make constant war with their neighboring tribes. By the way, a religion that worships the state always leads to brutal warfare against somebody, internally or externally or both. We saw plenty of that in the 20th century, in spades.
There is a serious problem when politicians decide to tap into the framing myths of the Golden Age and the Great Return idea of cyclical time: that framework comes with a lot of heavy, useless baggage that pulls us down and backward. One of the worst casualties of the Great Return cyclic model is the death of hope — not only hope for one’s own life (and afterlife), but also hope for all humankind. The death of hope is no little thing. It is one of the things that all else has to rest upon. It’s not for nothing that we are called upon to strive for “the three theological virtues:” faith, hope and love.
If our only “hope” is to return to someplace in the past, is that any real hope at all? Are we humans so far lost and so fallen that there is nothing to redeem us except a futile retreat into moving backward in time? Sorry to break the news, but it’s impossible to move backward in time — time moves in one direction, forward.
I’m not sure what the great Golden Age of America (referenced in Trump’s mantra MAGA) was, or if we could even arrive at a consensus of what it was — except perhaps the pure fantasy of a Frank Capra film. I shudder to think of what Putin thinks the Golden Age of the Soviet Union was — except perhaps the pure fantasy of a Soviet propaganda film.
The Golden Age is a myth. A really dangerous myth. We call the ancient Greeks and Romans “classical culture,” but that doesn’t mean they were right about everything. Their convictions about the inescapable burden of fate and the hopelessness of life (at the mercy of fickle gods and demons) did not exactly provide a great foundation on which to build society. Those convictions led to static societies built upon the backs of slaves and conquered peoples who had practically no rights or ability to better their lives in any way.
If I’ve learned anything in my 70-plus years on this little planet, it is to be very wary of anyone who tells us about a Golden Age and how to return things back they way they used to be and ought to be — and how that will cure what ails us.
Those guys (and they usually are guys, like Putin and Trump) are selling snake oil. There’s a lot of snake oil being sold these days, so watch out. So keep the faith, keep hope alive, and keep love in your heart. Those virtues will see us through together.
John Nassivera is a former professor who retains affiliation with Columbia University’s Society of Fellows in the Humanities. He lives in Vermont and part time in Mexico.
