Donald Trump may very well not receive the Republican nomination for president in ’24, but the bad seeds he has sown in the fields of Christian nationalism are quite likely to sprout forth in the next campaign season. For example, U.S. Rep. Glenn Grothman has placed a Christian nationalist flag next to his congressional office door (Wisconsin Examiner, Jan. 14).

Too few Americans are aware of the role Christian nationalism played in Germany leading up to World War II. I think today’s Germans are well aware of it, but I do not get the impression it is something being taught in American history classes. It ought to be. In Germany of 1933, almost the entire population of 60 million was Christian, 40+/- million Protestants and 20+/- million Catholics, and there were 525,000 Jews.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.