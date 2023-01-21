Donald Trump may very well not receive the Republican nomination for president in ’24, but the bad seeds he has sown in the fields of Christian nationalism are quite likely to sprout forth in the next campaign season. For example, U.S. Rep. Glenn Grothman has placed a Christian nationalist flag next to his congressional office door (Wisconsin Examiner, Jan. 14).
Too few Americans are aware of the role Christian nationalism played in Germany leading up to World War II. I think today’s Germans are well aware of it, but I do not get the impression it is something being taught in American history classes. It ought to be. In Germany of 1933, almost the entire population of 60 million was Christian, 40+/- million Protestants and 20+/- million Catholics, and there were 525,000 Jews.
The German Protestant churches largely welcomed the Nazi Party’s platform; the Catholic churches largely did not, and, in fact, a good number of bishops prohibited Catholics from joining the Nazi Party — quite a number of priests were placed in the camps and died there. There was a relatively small Protestant movement that rejected Nazism, the “Confessing Church,” about 3,000 of 18,000 German Protestant pastors joined the movement — Dietrich Bonhoeffer being the most famous.
By far, the largest Protestant church was the German Evangelical Church, “Deutsche Evangelische Kirche.” Within that church, there was a growing splinter group who called themselves the “German Christians” movement, and they loudly and very publicly embraced the nationalistic, racial purity and antisemitic policies of the Nazi Party. They even went so far as to create the “Reich Church” which put forth, literally, a “nazified” version of Christianity. This was a large movement in Germany.
Ultimately, the “German Christians” wanted their “Reich Church” to function lockstep with the Nazi government to promote the entire Nazi agenda — a merging of church and state — to make the superior German people/race “great again.”
Is any of this starting to sound a bit familiar? That is a rhetorical question. Whenever a church denomination wants to join itself at the hip with a specific political party, you can be sure nothing good will come of it. The opposite is the case: Plenty of bad will come of it.
And yet … apparently, it is a temptation that cannot always be conquered. Certain types of people during certain times give in to this temptation in a big way. Feeling unfairly abandoned and economically destroyed certainly plays a part. The Germans, after losing WWI, were in a horrible mess socially and economically. Today, a great deal of “middle America” is similarly in a mess socially and economically — and inflation running at 6% is not helping. This situation is a necessary building block for Christian nationalism.
What about the attraction toward authoritarianism? Well, we only have to look at our dysfunctional Congress today to see the attraction of an authoritarian leader. One half of Congress is literally attempting to prevent the other half from doing a single thing. It is going to be very hard to get anything passed. A fight over the debt ceiling may shut down the government again soon. Running a democratic state takes a massive amount of mutual understanding, empathy, cooperation, patience and commitment to further the public good. None of those things is easy.
It is easier to find a polarizing leader who will “stand up for the little guy” and for the mythic “great old days.” Let an authoritarian leader do the work. It is also easier to twist Christianity around and turn it into the opposite of what the Sermon on the Mount calls for. It is easier to create a form of Christianity that simply justifies our worst tendencies — way easier. Christianity is a religion that, properly understood, makes very difficult demands on its followers. One of those demands is we never, never accept the idea that the state can be a dependable partner to religion. After all, it was the Roman state that executed Jesus. Come on, folks, it’s right there at Christianity’s origins. Speaking truth to power can get you killed quick.
Christians and governments are not always on the same page — period. The best we can strive for is an ongoing but necessary (relatively civil) dialogue. This realization is one of the most important concepts our Founding Fathers bestowed to us: separation of church and state.
But Christian nationalists want their version of Christianity to be taken up by the government in order to “save America.” One part of their rhetoric I can relate to is government can be our enemy. OK, that’s a little harsh, but I get it — sometimes it may be true. Yet, the problem is, we absolutely have to have government to avoid complete chaos, and it has to be a secular government.
It has to be secular? Why? Because it would be totally impossible (and absurd) to trash the Constitution and use the Bible as our founding document. Of course, someone would have to interpret the Bible and come up with a “Biblical legal code.” How would the country decide who was competent to do that task? Would it be based on the Old Testament, or the New Testament or both, or Canon Law? The whole idea is beyond the pale, beyond possibility. On top of all that, only about 63% of the American population is Christian.
However, here’s the rub: Some 45% of Americans answer “yes” to the question “Should the U.S. be a Christian nation?” (Pew Research Center, September 2022). And therein lies a serious problem. Almost 50% of America is ill-informed enough to think making our country a one-religion nation-state is a good idea. Even though our Constitution, laws and history explicitly demand the opposite.
I cannot resist asking a simple question here: What on Earth are our schools teaching our high school students? It might well appear that, by keeping discussion of religion out of school (because it is too “risky”), we have also kept out instruction on one of the most basic and important principles of our nation — government and any specific religious denomination are to be kept clearly separate. This was unlike almost any other country in the world at the time. This is a foundation stone of our country. Getting this message across to students is infinitely more important than increasing their scores on STEM tests.
How could our country get to this place where Christian nationalism has become such a mindset for so many people? I’m afraid I have to be blunt. We got here because of two things: 1) sloppy and lazy Christianity, and 2) sloppy and lazy education. Too many have reshaped Christianity so it can just reinforce our prejudices and bad proclivities; and too many have reshaped education so our kids can just get jobs in science, technology, engineering and math because that’s where the money is. Mind you, this is not the teachers’ fault; it’s the fault of policymakers and politicians.
Someone once said, “Nationalism is the last refuge of scoundrels.” I’ll add to that: and Christian nationalism is the last refuge of dangerous scoundrels. There is no place for it in any country and especially not in the United States.
John Nassivera is a former professor who retains affiliation with Columbia University’s Society of Fellows in the Humanities. He lives in Vermont and part time in Mexico.
