About a week ago, I heard a program on Vermont Public having to do with issues for boys’ development and lack of male role models in our society today. This reminded me of a number of books I am familiar with that have recently come out having to do with “the boy crisis.”

One of the best of these books is “The Boy Crisis” by Dr. Warren Farrell, which came out in 2018. There are several others readily available. They all cite some of the same markers: Boys are now doing worse in school than girls, fewer graduate, fewer go to college and fewer males finish college today than females.

