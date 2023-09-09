There is a new book coming out this month by a scholar I respect, Robert Jones, titled “The Hidden Roots of White Supremacy and the Path to a Shared American Future” (Simon & Schuster). Since the book is just released, I have only been able to read it quickly and read a lengthy review in Religion News Service (Aug. 20). Nonetheless, from this material, it looks as if the old Black Legend is returning. This is unfortunate, because it continues to drive a wedge between Hispanic and Anglo culture.

The Black Legend in the English-speaking world began as a propaganda effort in Elizabethan England, but it has continued for centuries even down to today. It portrays the Hispanic expansion in the worst possible manner in order to prove that the Spanish and their religion (Catholicism) were evil and were doing nothing but terrible things in the world. The purpose of this propaganda was to improve the standing of British empire building. Especially in the English-speaking world, it worked, like a charm. It is part of the rationale that leads so many Americans to distrust Latinos even to this day.