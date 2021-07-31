First of all, as I have said before, there must an Israel. Nothing said here below should be taken to mean I do not support the existence of a modern state named Israel. When I have criticized, for example, the United States’ military actions in Iraq and Afghanistan, that does not mean I wish for the United States to cease to exist. Being critical of any nation’s policies does not mean one wishes for that country’s annihilation. And almost no nation is beyond some reproach.
That being said, Ben and Jerry’s Ice Cream’s stand against allowing its products to be sold in “Occupied Palestinian Territory” has taken some guts. As almost everyone knows, the founders of Ben and Jerry’s are two Jewish guys from Merrick New York (Long Island). Almost everyone also knows their ice cream brand has long been famous for its association with progressive and social justice causes. The company’s short public statement on July 19 said, “We believe it is inconsistent with our values for Ben and Jerry’s ice cream to be sold in the Occupied Palestinian Territory.”
The company’s choice of phrasing “Occupied Palestinian Territory” speaks volumes. They did not choose to use the words “West Bank” or simply “Occupied Territories.” By using the phrasing “Palestinian Territory” the company’s statement indicates it recognizes the serious legal and ethical problems embroiled in Israel’s continued military occupation and Israeli settlements on that land, in violation of international law.
Also to be noted in this is the fact that two-thirds of the Occupied Palestinian Territory (the West Bank) was actually ancient Samaria. Both Hebrew and Christian scripture make it clear that Samaria and the Samaritans did not consider themselves Jews because they were not residents of Judah to the south. They also had their own Torah and their own grand temple on Mount Gerizim, next to the city of Nablus. The claim that this area must be part of the “Jewish State” does not have biblical history on its side. The last point wouldn’t be relevant, except for the fact post-1967 Israel has substantiated its identity and its modern borders, to a considerable extent, on biblical history.
There is another problem within Jewish history and within the contemporary Jewish intelligentsia. The simple fact is: There have always been severe misgivings within the world Jewish community about how and when to “return” to the Jewish homeland and to “rebuild Jerusalem.” There are some Orthodox Jews in New York (and elsewhere) who remain totally opposed to the creation of the state of Israel. It is a great credit to the integrity and complexity of the Jewish people — in Israel and in the Diaspora — that there are wide differences of opinion about the policies of the government of Israel, especially regarding the plight of the Palestinians. Some of the harshest critics of modern Israel are themselves Jews: For example, Shlomo Sand of Tel Aviv University and Noam Chomsky of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). Both are internationally recognized scholars of Jewish history and contemporary affairs. I would especially recommend the books by Professor Sand, which are readily available in translation. Those are only two examples. There are many others.
The Jewish Telegraphic Agency (2 June 2019) published data that showed almost two-thirds of American Jews wanted to see a two-state solution with an independent demilitarized Palestinian state in the West Bank. Two well-established Jewish groups in the United States have expressed their support for Ben and Jerry’s stand: J Street, out of Washington, D.C., and T’ruah, out of New York, which is a nonprofit organization of some 2,000 rabbis in the U.S. and Canada — that’s a substantial number, as there are only a few more than 3,000 rabbis living in the U.S. (The Association of Religion Data Archives, in 2000).
The simple fact is, Ben and Jerry’s is in good company. Being critical of Israel’s policies does not equate to anti-Semitism if you are a Gentile nor to self-hatred if you are a Jew. Period. Any and all modern states — whether thoroughly secular, or predominantly Christian, Jewish or Muslim — must expect to face criticism, must face some boycotts and sanctions now and again, as well. And must be willing to change their policies when internal and/or world opinion turns against them. That’s the world we live in.
The contemporary world in general (and the United Nations in particular) does not look favorably on theocratic, racially exclusionary and/or apartheid-style states. Many, many nation states across history and the globe have had to reform — and are still reforming — themselves away from these no longer accepted characteristics and policies. Ben and Jerry’s is doing the right thing to take a stand that encourages Israel to reform and to withdraw from the Palestinian Occupied Territories.
I do not know Ben Cohen or Jerry Greenfield. I understand that they no longer are involved in the day-to-day operations of their company; in fact, for 20 years now, it has been owned by Unilever, the multinational British conglomerate based in London. But I do know that Ben and Jerry were careful to establish ground rules for independence for their company (and its independent board) during the sale, knowing that they as the founders wanted to see Ben and Jerry’s continue to be a leader in how corporations can be a force for social good.
It is essential that Israel survives and thrives. It will not do so if it insists on forever running an apartheid system and an illegal occupation of Palestinian territory, both of which programs endanger the security of Israel’s future in the short term and the long term.
The government of Israel needs to rise to and reflect the moral and intellectual caliber of the Jewish people. Judaism and Jews have given the world monotheism, the nuclear family model for society, and thousands of great artists, scientists, doctors, scholars, statesmen, businessmen and philanthropists. Surely, a few more can be found to carry out the two-state solution.
Ben and Jerry, you’ve done your part. Todah. Shalom aleikhem. Thank you and peace be with you.
John Nassivera is a former professor who retains affiliation with Columbia University’s Society of Fellows in the Humanities. He lives in Vermont and part time in Mexico.
