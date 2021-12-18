During the past month, not one but two Republican members of the U.S. House of Representatives, Thomas Massie of Kentucky and Lauren Boebert of Colorado, posted Christmas family photos of themselves with their spouses and children — all holding assault rifles while posing in front of a Christmas tree. This is such an assault on Christmas and Christianity that I hardly know where to begin. Thank God, I don’t live in Kentucky or Colorado. These two members of the House make me ashamed to be an American.
These photos are so wrong on so may levels in so many ways. The wrongness most easily pointed out is that — if we give these politicians the benefit of the doubt — maybe they intended the photos to be somewhat humorous. But they’re not humorous. They’re nothing but offensive in the worst ways possible. Children being killed by assault rifles is a tragic and repeated reality in the United States. Killing people is not funny.
And the icing on this poisonous cake? We have just learned the Michigan school shooter, Ethan Crumbley, had received his weapon as an early Christmas gift from his parents. A Christmas gift — let that sink in. What more proof do we need that there is something very sick going on in American culture? The problem is not just that there are too many guns and too many of the wrong type — that is, guns designed specifically to kill as many people as possible as quickly as possible, not designed for hunting or target shooting.
The deeper problem is something very wrong in America’s psychological relationship with the use of guns — and the use of violence to resolve differences and establish power. There are Americans who literally consider guns to be sacred objects in their warped version of a religion — a warped Christian religion. This is a heretical mutation of Christianity that places individual freedom and protecting it above everything else.
Let’s not kid ourselves, too many Americans have become “a nation of heretics,” as New York Times columnist and author Ross Douthat argued so forcefully in his 2012 book “Bad Religion: How We Became a Nation of Heretics.” Too many independent, unaffiliated Protestant churches in the U.S. have little to zero oversight as to their theologies and doctrines. Many of their teachings have wandered off in totally un-Christian directions. They have gone so far astray that two Republican politicians think it is good for their image to stand before a Christmas tree brandishing assault rifles. Clearly, they wouldn’t have done it unless they thought there was political gain in it — and they thought it would not be seen as blasphemous. But these photos are blasphemous. Here is Merriam Webster’s definition of the term: “1) the act of insulting or showing contempt or lack of reverence for God; 2) irreverence toward something considered sacred.”
Now, Mr. Massie and Ms. Boebert, I’m fully aware that, in the U.S., laws against blasphemy have been deemed unconstitutional — and that’s fine. What’s not fine at all is to see you holding yourselves up as good Christian politicians and at the same time sending out blasphemous photos of yourselves showing irreverence for the birth of Christ and his teachings — during the high holy days of the Christmas season. You can’t have it both ways.
You cannot do that and be a Christian — unless you are a Christian heretic. Ross Douthat has a good point. Your religion is not some new version or denomination of Christianity. No. What you are manifesting so shamelessly is so far afield that it is heretical — very seriously so, dangerously so, for both body and soul. Nowhere in the teachings of Jesus will you find him condoning violence and murder. Quite the opposite, in fact, again and again and again.
But I hear someone in the back objecting: What about defending ourselves, standing our ground, and what about a just war? Sorry. You won’t find Jesus teaching an exception for self defense, or for standing your ground, or for war. Not that I think these two particular politicians would know the complexity and history of Just War Theory from a hole in the wall, but even on this issue, Pope Francis has recently stated that, with the weapons we now have at our disposal, the idea of “just war” becomes harder and harder to defend. Today we have the ability — and use it far too often — to kill horrifyingly large numbers of people in a matter of seconds, both combatants and civilians.
Ms. Boebert and Mr. Massie, I must ask you the same question attorney Joseph N. Welch asked Sen. Joseph McCarthy, R-Wis., in 1954: “Have you no sense of decency? At long last, have you left no sense of decency?” The answer, then as now, is no, you have none. McCarthy was, some months later, officially censured by the U.S. Senate for “conduct contrary to senatorial traditions.” The same should happen to you, if your fellow senators have any decency left.
I am comfortable as an American citizen knowing and interacting with atheists. Freedom of religion means atheists are free to have none and free to declare publicly that they have no belief in God. I don’t have a political problem with that. That’s their right under our laws and I’m glad they have that right. I respectfully disagree with them, but they are not automatically bad citizens and they are not hypocrites — they are not professing one thing and doing the other. However, I have a huge political problem with people who hold onto a false, heretical version of Christianity and then not only use it to justify their politics, but also use it to belittle and besmirch other Christians and people of other faiths. It is perfectly possible to be a heretic and a hypocrite. Mr. Massie and Ms. Boebert have just proven it beyond the shadow of a doubt.
There are many ways to make an assault on Christmas. I, for my part, am highly uncomfortable with the commercialization of Christmas and the cheapening of Christmas that surrounds us for weeks and weeks with too many window displays, too many catalogues, and too many tasteless, repetitive songs drummed into our ears. But I can live with all that, even if it turns me into Mr. Scrooge every year.
However, the worst assault on Christmas I have ever witnessed in my life has come from two members of the U.S. House of Representatives. May their photos and words go down in infamy. Despite their best efforts to the contrary, I still want to wish happy holidays to all. Peace be with you.
John Nassivera is a former professor who retains affiliation with Columbia University’s Society of Fellows in the Humanities. He lives in Vermont and part time in Mexico.
