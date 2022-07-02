The dictionary defines “alienation” as: an experience of being isolated from a group or activity to which one should belong; a state of loss of identity and depersonalization; and in Marxist theory, the condition of workers being estranged from the products of their labor and being controlled and exploited via their employment.
Karl Marx was wrong about a number of things, namely: that communism was the antidote for capitalism’s ills; that religion is merely the opiate of the people; and that materialism provides the only valid foundation for philosophy. But he was right about a whole bunch of other things, namely: he identified a large number of troublesome socioeconomic processes that have occurred since the Industrial Age. Just a couple of them will be touched upon here: the accumulation of capital (profits/surplus value) into economic centers (Wall Street, City of London, et al) at the expense of the periphery and the people; and the attendant economic and social alienation of the laborers (working or displaced from work) who create these profits across the country and the world.
When you have these processes happening along with society’s moving into the uncharted waters of postmoderism’s dangerous whirlpool (as discussed in my last column) you have a perfect storm at sea. Where is the North Star, where is east or west? How do we get from here to there? Where are we headed? Why are we headed there? These used to be relatively straightforward questions. That is, until we lost faith in our ability to navigate them. That’s what the postmodern experience is, and that’s what postmodern alienation is.
Marx was right to point out that, within the industrialist capitalist economic system, workers have lost more and more of their autonomy and self direction — even their very self identity. Common names such as Smith, Baker, Shoemaker, Cooper, Cartwright, Sexton, Weaver, Clark, Farmer, etc., are testimony to how people’s work (often handed down for generations) was a central part of their sense of identity and security, personally and socially. Relatively few workers today experience this type affirmation and identity from their work.
Of course, as we all know only too well, so many jobs in manufacturing have been moved overseas, where most workers receive far less compensation than here — or jobs are being lost to automation and robotics. This is perhaps the ultimate form of economic alienation: when people’s jobs are sent out to “alien” work forces in distant lands, or to “alien” robots. The workers get poorer and poorer and the owners of capital get richer and richer.
At the same time that this economic alienation is happening — at a very serious rate, by the way — too many people have had their belief systems, their religions, their participation in something larger and higher than everyday life, taken away from them by the forces of secularization and globalization that are so prevalent in our postmodern Western culture.
How can we wonder why people voted for Trump and still seem ready to support him again in 2024? The answer is right in front of our eyes: many people are experiencing severe alienation, economically, socially and psychologically. They have seen so much of their world and so many guideposts being torn down, or falling down, and on account of this, they are angry, afraid and aggressive. It is fight or flight time. They see Trump as a fighter, maybe even a dirty fighter, but being a fighter is all that matters right now. Too many people today are feeling themselves alienated and alone.
In extreme cases, this feeling of alienation in America can lead some into psychotic breaks during which they snap and literally start shooting people — an all too common reality in the U.S. Alienation is endemic here. America right now is not a country that should be making it any easier to buy and carry deadly weapons. We have far too many lone wolves roaming our forests and streets. They are alienated, alone and angry.
As Robert Putnam put it 20 years ago, too many Americans are choosing to go bowling alone today. His now classic study is titled “Bowling Alone: The Collapse and Revival of American Community (Simon & Schuster, 2000). He examines various reasons for Americans’ sharply decreasing willingness to be engaged with politics, local government, community organizations, PTAs and the like.
Putnam notes in his book that, yes, church attendance is falling; however, he also notes that those who attend church are more socially engaged in other areas of community life. Religion appears to offer some protection against alienation. The word itself, “religion,” has its roots in the Latin verb “religare” meaning to bind fast, to create a bond between humans themselves and between humans and the gods (as per Servius, Lactantius, Augustine, et al).
The ancients, pagan and early Christian, understood that a major role of religion is to bind communities together. In fact, many historians hold that the emperors Constantine, Theodosius and Gratian embraced Christianity and made it the official religion of the empire in no small degree because they believed it would help hold the huge empire together. And they were right: the Eastern Roman Empire survived for another 1,000 years. The Western Empire became the Holy Roman Empire and lasted even longer. Think about that, more than a thousand years — that’s a long time.
So what is going to hold the United States together and hold our citizens’ psyches together? Can it be done solely through the pragmatism of politics? Can it be done solely by maintaining economic growth and a high standard of living — by bread alone? No. Our Judeo-Christian sacred texts (the Old and the New Testament) state clearly “People do not live by bread alone.” And that’s right.
Our Western sacred tradition has always held that people need more than materialistic well-being. The vast majority of Americans have a decent amount of materialistic well-being, but far too many are reeling from a pain of alienation, a confusion coming from a loss of meaning in their lives, and a despair of seeing no purpose to it all. The problem with materialism (and especially postmodern materialism) is that it does not answer any of the deep questions.
Without these questions being answered by our shared cultural and communal world view, people are at sea and at the mercy of its chaotic and crashing waves. People will grasp at anything to stay above water: They will even grasp at things such as über nationalism, Aryan nationalism, exclusionary religion (for “the elect” only), various types of extremism, fundamentalism and also, worst of all, fascism. Remember, fascism purports to provide strong leadership, strict organization and regimentation of society, economic stability, suppression of opposition (especially from religious voices), and the ultimate panacea: one-party autocratic rule.
Postmodern alienation provides the perfect warmup act for fascism because the alienated have nowhere else to turn. This is especially the case when people’s connection with religion is faltering, confused and alienated by the presence of so many contradictory groups and denominations. In the end, many people are succumbing to the sirens’ call for abandoning religion altogether, and falling into alienating pragmatism and secularism. But life without a spiritual connection to something beyond ourselves is hardly worth living. The sirens’ calls are tempting but very dangerous.
We have met the enemy, and the enemy is alienation. It needs to be addressed so we can find our way out of this dark time in our country. A religion that fosters faith, hope and charity for all is not a bad place to start. We need all the help we can get.
John Nassivera is a former professor who retains affiliation with Columbia University’s Society of Fellows in the Humanities. He lives in Vermont and part time in Mexico.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.