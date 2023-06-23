A fellow Vermonter, who happens to be a graduate of Yale Divinity School, was kind enough (or maybe mean enough) to ask me if I would “consider a Christian response to artificial intelligence.” Well, I’m just dumb enough to try. The impact of AI on humanity, now and in the future, is something very much in the news these days. This is a tough assignment with some rough going, but here goes.

Firstly, let me suggest there would be no AI without the Judeo-Christian religions. No, I am not insane. This statement holds because the opening sentence of the Gospel of John provided the bedrock of Western intellectual/scientific advancement: “In the beginning was the Word and the Word was with God and God was the Word.” In the original text, the term “Word” is the Greek word “Logos,” which meant word, speech, language, principle of order, reason, logic.