Something wonderful is being built in the United Arab Emirates, in the capital city of Abu Dhabi, and it will be inaugurated next year — construction is now well underway. It is named the Abrahamic Family House. It will be a large complex with three grand matching buildings facing a central garden, and in the center of the garden will be a learning center. One building will be the Moses Ben Maimon Synagogue, one will be the St. Francis Church, and one will be the Imam Al-Tayeb Mosque. All three houses of worship will rest upon the same foundation platform. This will be the world’s first religious center where Judaism, Christianity and Islam will share the same campus.
The world-renowned architect for the project, Sir David Adjaye Obe, has explained he wanted to preserve “the unique experience of each of the faiths” but at the same time “connect them.” The three places of worship will be the same on the outside and the same size, but their interiors will display the structural elements commonly used in each religion. Obe’s decision to have them share the same foundation is a stroke of genius in design, since each of these religions has its foundation built upon the first patriarch, Abraham, whose sons, Isaac and Ishmael, founded the family trees that led to Judaism, Christianity and Islam — as recounted in the Torah, the Bible and the Koran.
The project grew out of the “Document on Human Fraternity for World Peace,” which is a joint statement signed by Pope Francis of the Catholic Church and Sheikh Ahmed Al-Tayeb, the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, on Feb. 4, 2019, after their in-person meeting in Abu Dhabi for the purpose of addressing these all-important world issues.
The three houses of worship resting on one foundation is an architectural representation of the relationship between these three world religions, which are the three main monotheistic faiths that are followed by more than half of the world’s population — and growing. By 2100, almost three-quarters of the world’s population will be either Christian, Muslim or Jewish. The percentage being Jewish will remain very small, but the Jewish presence in the volatile Middle East makes them very important in any quest for world peace.
It is crucial to remind ourselves that Christianity and Islam recognize their origins in the original patriarchs and prophets of Hebrew scripture. Christianity accepts the books of the Hebrew Bible as part of the Christian Bible (the “Old Testament”). Islam accepts the great prophets of the Old and New Testaments: Adam, Enoch, Noah, Abraham, Ishmael, Isaac, Jacob, Moses, Job, Jonah, John the Baptist and Jesus — for Muslims, Muhammad is the last prophet. And Mary, the virgin mother of Jesus, is mentioned far more often in the Koran than she is in the New Testament.
Further, it is important to remember that the name for the one God in the Arabic language (in the Koran) is Allah, and this is simply a slightly different pronunciation of the Hebrew word “El/Elohim,” the most common name for the one God in Hebrew scripture. (Hebrew and Arabic are both Semitic languages, sharing thousands of the same root words.) Even more telling, if you are an Arabic speaker and you happen to be Christian (yes, there are many Arabic-speaking Christians) you call God the Father, Allah. Jews, Christians and Muslims worship the same supreme, one God. This is a historical fact. It is borne out by historical linguistic analysis and by modern anthropology. There are subtle differences in our human understanding of God, but God is God and God and Allah are one and the same.
The fundamental fraternity and similarities between the world’s monotheistic religions are more important for peace than their differences. The Catholic Church has officially recognized this since the Second Vatican Council of 1962–65, and this teaching is reflected in the Catholic Catechism (1992 edition), which states: “The plan of salvation also includes those who acknowledge the Creator, in the first place among whom are the Muslims; they profess to hold the faith of Abraham, and together with us they adore the one, merciful God, mankind’s judge on the last day (CCC 841).”
The aforementioned Document on Human Fraternity for World Peace of 2019 is one of the most important official statements in the history of the world’s religions. That document and the soon-to-be-opened Abrahamic Family House in Abu Dhabi demonstrate the best way forward.
An example contrary to this is that I must call out the idiocy of ex-Lt. Gen. (and convicted felon) Michael Flynn in his recent public statement claiming, “If we’re going to have one nation under God … we have to have one religion.” Flynn is so ignorant he doesn’t realize we already do have one fundamental belief system, and it is monotheism. Some 90% of Americans believe in the existence of God or a supreme higher power (Pew Research Center survey (2017). We’re almost all monotheists. But the point is: within monotheism, we have different religions and denominations —that’s why freedom of religion is protected in America. General Flynn, good luck with getting everybody to follow one religion. Which one? Would it be the Irish-American Catholicism you were brought up with? I hate to break it to you, but I don’t think even the pope would back you up on that.
The Koran has a striking passage on interfaith coexistence in Surat Al-Ma’idah (5:48): “Had Allah willed it, He could have made all peoples one nation united in one religion, but He intended to test you in what He has given you; so race with each other to do all that is good. To Allah all will ultimately return together, and He will then inform you concerning that about which you had differences.” There are going to be different religions, different versions of monotheism. That’s not so bad.
However, don’t be fooled by irresponsible, divisive, crisis-centered journalism and religious bigotry. The vast majority of well-educated Christian and Muslim teachers are teaching peace and coexistence. Yes, there are a small number of fanatics (Christian, Jewish and Muslim), but we cannot allow them to achieve the slightest appearance that they truly reflect their religions. They do not. The new Abrahamic Family House will be a living, breathing monument to interreligious understanding and cooperation.
This one in Abu Dhabi should not be the only one built in the world. On the contrary, we need others built in New York, in London, in Paris, in Jakarta, in Cairo, in Beirut, in Jerusalem, and in many other cities. These Abrahamic Family Houses could change the world. The cost of their construction, when compared to warfare, will be almost nothing.
Sometimes, doing the right thing is easy. All we have to do is remind ourselves, everyday, we are all children of Abraham.
John Nassivera is a former professor who retains affiliation with Columbia University’s Society of Fellows in the Humanities. He lives in Vermont and part time in Mexico.
