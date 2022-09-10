The school year is starting up, and this causes me to think of a perennial issue: What is it about evolution that continues to cause controversy in school curricula? Maybe not here in New England, but in many places throughout the U.S. there is still discomfort with the theory of evolution being taught in our schools.
It might surprise you to learn that I, too, have discomfort with the way evolution is taught in our schools — and even in our colleges. My discomfort is most definitely not because I believe the universe was created in six days in September 3928 B.C. as John Lightfoot, of Cambridge University, calculated it in 1642. No, a “young Earth creationist” I am not, even in the slightest. But a “theistic evolutionist” I am. This is to say, I fully accept evolution in life forms occurs, but I also hold an intelligent direction and design is necessary to explain the origin of life, its evolution the speed and manner of that evolution.
I have waded through Darwin’s tortuous prose, and I can tell you this, as many others before me have noted, in Darwin’s classic book “On the Origin of Species,” you will not find the origin of one species explained — you will find small variations within a number of existing species explained. And in Darwin’s “The Descent of Man,” you will not find any explanation of the most important traits unique to humans either explained or addressed. Yes, there are some physical similarities between humans and apes. So what? Even a young child can see see that — without reading hundreds of pages of very long, meandering sentences. What is of crucial importance is how thoroughly dissimilar we are to apes — that is the all-important question.
But what troubles me the most is that the teaching about evolution is so often so far behind the times in terms of the really interesting and important progress happening in genetics and molecular biology. What we have learned in the past 30 years about how DNA works is utterly astounding, and it does not easily fit into the Darwinian or neo-Darwinian model of “evolution through random mutation interacting with random changes in environments.”
Darwinism and neo-Darwinism are locked into a completely materialistic view of the universe and the world: Science studies material things (matter), period. But we now know the most important aspect of life is actually immaterial: It is information. It is not the DNA or RNA in itself, it is the (immaterial) information stored and applied that is the key to life. DNA makes use of an immensely complicated and amazingly sophisticated language system that tells the cells and chemistry of our bodies how to form and what to do.
Dr. Francis Collins is the American scientist who led the Human Genome Project, which successfully mapped/sequenced the human genome (completed in January 2022). Collins began his work as an agnostic leaning toward atheism, but his work in human genetics and molecular biology convinced him there had to be an intelligence behind the language system employed by DNA. He wrote a book about this titled “The Language of God” (Free Press, 2006). Other scientists and scholars are having similar transformations in attitude, including England’s “most famous atheist,” the philosopher Anthony Flew.
Another revolution involved in this genetics work has been the recent discovery that the so-called “junk DNA,” which was thought to be simply useless wastage of random changes and false starts, is actually the opposite: it contains information that directs how the DNA does and/or does not do certain critical things — “junk DNA” has a major management function.
The sheer amount of information being stored, transmitted and received boggles the mind. Each human cell (a 1,000th of an inch in diameter) contains instructions inside its DNA that would fill 1,000 books of at least 600 pages each. And there is very little margin for error, as we all know only too well. My goddaughter died of a rare form of cancer associated with one such error on one gene — and we now know which one.
The Nobel Prize-winning biologist Jacques Monod summed up the neo-Darwinist position in 1971 in his famous book “Chance and Necessity,” “only chance alone can be the basis of each and every innovation, every creative development in living nature — sheer chance, nothing but chance …” (p. 141). Monod was an atheist. He also was writing that book before the revelations we have since obtained from our detailed analysis of DNA and the language of DNA. He died in 1976.
I am afraid there are too many teaching biology and teaching evolution who are still holding onto the neo-Darwinist, materialist over-simplification of how life works. The material of our bodies is simple, common stuff, and most of it is just water. What makes life happen and humans happen is information — very, very complicated information. Where did that information come from? How was it created? By mere chance? Impossible.
This genetic information passes on content and through the content it can direct thousands and thousands of biological processes. Highly organized content does not happen by chance. The information and the content are immaterial — information is neither mass nor energy, but it is essential. (By the way, your cellphone or laptop doesn’t weigh any more no matter how much information you have stored in it.)
What it is about evolution that bothers so many people is exactly this: when it is taught life happened and humans happened by mere random chance, for no purpose, going nowhere, stuck in a universe without meaning, purpose or direction, in a world that is nothing but heartless, cruel and sadistic. So, if there is a god that created this random mess, God must be heartless, cruel and sadistic. Better not to believe in such a god. Here we are in a random-ass mess, nothing to be done, except smoke some weed and do some blow — nihilism with benefits.
That is how dangerous biology and evolution can be when taught by someone who doesn’t know (or care about) what is really happening on the cutting edge of the discipline. Parents ought to be upset about it. There is nothing more dangerous than bad science. The reality is modern genetics is pointing us right back to belief in a Creator — to the Logos (order, language, information) that underpins and infuses the universe and all life.
The Gospel of John opens with the famous lines: “In the beginning was the Word (Logos in the Greek text), and the Word was with God, and the Word was God.” Plenty to think about there.
John Nassivera is a former professor who retains affiliation with Columbia University’s Society of Fellows in the Humanities. He lives in Vermont and part time in Mexico.
