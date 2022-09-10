04012022 Full Human Genome

The school year is starting up, and this causes me to think of a perennial issue: What is it about evolution that continues to cause controversy in school curricula? Maybe not here in New England, but in many places throughout the U.S. there is still discomfort with the theory of evolution being taught in our schools.

It might surprise you to learn that I, too, have discomfort with the way evolution is taught in our schools — and even in our colleges. My discomfort is most definitely not because I believe the universe was created in six days in September 3928 B.C. as John Lightfoot, of Cambridge University, calculated it in 1642. No, a “young Earth creationist” I am not, even in the slightest. But a “theistic evolutionist” I am. This is to say, I fully accept evolution in life forms occurs, but I also hold an intelligent direction and design is necessary to explain the origin of life, its evolution the speed and manner of that evolution.

