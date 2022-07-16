The Supreme Court delivered a left hook that caught America by surprise — especially since a number of justices had said during their confirmation that a woman’s right to abortion was “settled law.” Laying cards on the table, I do not like abortion, but that does not mean I want to see women deprived of their right to choose. I do not wish to impose my predilection on anyone else.
It is well-known that the Catholic Church is opposed to abortion, but there are some points not widely understood. The church’s position has changed across its history and part of the reason has to do with the idea of “ensoulment.” This is to say, when does a human soul enter the fetus and thereby, when is a fetus a person? The two foremost Catholic theologians, St. Augustine (354-430) and St. Aquinas (1225-74) maintained that ensoulment happened at “quickening,” when the fetus was able to move its limbs in the womb — roughly between 18-21 weeks.
Today, the issue is often based on “fetal viability,” the ability to survive outside the womb, which happens roughly after 23 weeks of gestation — approximately the same period of time as the old determination of ensoulment.
The church has never “approved” of abortion at any stage, but prior to ensoulment, it was treated differently — it was not considered a form of murder. It was not until 1869 that Pope Pius IX ordered the distinction between pre- and post-quickening was to be abandoned. That is quite recent in church history. And also significant, as of the current pope, Pope Francis, a Catholic woman who wishes reconciliation with the church because of an abortion merely needs to meet with her parish priest — she is not “excommunicated for life” and automatically “consigned to hell fire” as some people erroneously continue to think.
However, as interesting and important as the above points may be, they do not exactly get to the heart of the matter. The more crucial point, it seems to me, is that Christians from the beginning have been told they need to abide by the laws of their respective civil authorities. The First Letter of Peter (1 Peter 13-15) states this clearly: “Submit yourselves for the Lord’s sake to every human institution, whether it be to the king as the one in authority, or to governors who have been sent by him for the punishment of evil doers and the praise of those who do right. For such is the will of God that by doing right you may silence the ignorance of foolish people.”
The early Christian church was acutely aware that it would often be at odds with the civil (non-Christian) authority around it. For its first 400 years, Christianity was a minority religion existing within the civil/state authority of the Roman Empire. And as the rabbi Jesus said more than once, “My kingdom is not of this world.”
Some 2,000 years later, Christianity finds itself in a situation similar to its beginning. But that should not drive Christians to become extremists who strive to impose their will upon all others around them. Like any religion, Christians have to recognize the fact that not all our tenets are shared by everyone around us in our country or around the world.
Pluralism is very real and is now at the core of the world in which we live. There’s no escaping it. We have many different religions, ethnicities and nationalities living right next to, and with, each other. I lived in Manhattan for many years (always on the West Side) and I encountered pluralism each and every day. Pluralism doesn’t mean “anything goes,” but it does mean anything can be up for discussion and civil dialogue.
One of the things that originally set Christianity apart from the state-approved Roman religion in the first century was that it realized its tenets were difficult and demanding — and realized not everyone would accept them. Christianity was born in the Roman Empire, a world that was extremely pluralistic, in that regard, like our world today.
All this being said, I believe the Supreme Court made a bad decision. The abortion issue was “settled law,” difficult and complicated, but settled. Even the United Nations has gone on record, in 2018, that access to abortion is a human right — it is now settled in international law.
It is not a tenet of Christianity that every civil law will, and must, agree with every aspect of Christian ethics and morality. In fact, the New Testament tells us to expect that many laws won’t. Jesus wasn’t made into an emperor or a general. He was put to death by an emperor and a general. That’s a pretty clear message.
Unlike the other two main monotheistic religions (Judaism and Islam), Christianity has not ended up in the 21st century with any sort of theocratic form of national government anywhere. It remains to be seen whether a few states in the U.S. (with large evangelical populations) will manage to pull it off — de facto if not de jure. Will it be constitutional?
With its recent decision, the U.S. Supreme Court seems to indicate that it wants our country to abide by one narrow type of Christian morality. Its decision is not in harmony with the “majority opinion” among Christians as a whole, not even among Catholics as a whole — according to many recent polls.
Of course, we cannot establish church or civil law by following polls. That is not what I am suggesting. Rather, what I am saying is that we live in a pluralistic society where well-meaning and responsible citizens have differing and well-informed opinions about significant issues. Among those issues are complex questions about when ensoulment occurs, when (or if ever) abortion is murder, and how much (if any) should religiously motivated moral tenets be made into civil law in a country that observes separation of church and state.
Allowing women to have access to abortion does not force anyone to have or not to have an abortion. However, allowing for severe restriction of access to abortion (as per the court’s recent decision) does mean that many women will no longer have access to the procedure. One approach forces a woman to comply with another’s will, the other does not.
Any and all Christians and Muslims (and whatever others) are always able simply not to have any abortions. And that is exactly as it should be; they are free to abide by their moral tenet in this regard and to be respected for doing so. But it is not acceptable for any religious people in the U.S. to impose their tenet, their will, on everyone else — either directly or indirectly.
And I say this as a Catholic. Maybe a bad one, an imperfect one, but a Catholic nonetheless. Mea culpa, mea maxima culpa.
John Nassivera is a former professor who retains affiliation with Columbia University’s Society of Fellows in the Humanities. He lives in Vermont and part time in Mexico.
