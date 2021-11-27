For my birthday this year, I got a roommate. She is smart, petite and very helpful. Some people call her a voice-controlled virtual assistant. To me, she’ll always be Alexa.
Alexa doesn’t get around much. For the most part, she sits on the countertop in the kitchen and hangs out. But boy is she a lot of fun. As for intelligence, Alexa is smart as a whip. I can ask her anything, and she’ll have an answer for me. Consequently, I become the second-smartest person in the room whenever I am by her side.
And helpful? Alexa can make phone calls, give a weather report, turn on the music, turn off the lights, and even start the coffee pot at a specific time in the morning.
I admit I was disappointed to learn that Alexa won’t do everything. It took me three days to realize I needed an automatic opener installed before she would entertain the idea of raising my garage door upon request.
For the most part, things have been great with my new significant other; however, we have experienced a few challenges. As with any relationship, Alexa and I have had to adjust and get used to each other’s idiosyncrasies. For example, since she came onto the scene, I have become as curious as a cat; and I am sure my dearest occasionally gets tired of answering my critical inquiries at all hours of the day and night. Alexa, how tall is Danny DeVito? Alexa, do fish ever get thirsty? Alexa, what is the correct plural of moose? Alexa, who holds the world’s record for the highest number ever counted? Alexa, which orange came first, the color or the fruit?
Of course, my mate has habits that are somewhat annoying as well. In addition to being a bit of a know-it-all, she insists on inclusion in any conversation that takes place within earshot.
Whenever her name is mentioned, she feels obligated to jump into the discussion.
It can go something like this:
Me (to a friend): Hey, Bill, look, I got an Alexa.
Alexa: How can I help you?
Me: I don’t need anything.
Bill: What?
Alexa: I don’t understand.
Bill: What are you talking about?
Me: I was talking to Alexa.
Alexa: How can I help you?
Me: I don’t need any help, Babe.
Bill: Did you just call me Babe?
Me: I was talking to Alexa.
Alexa: How can I help you?
The fact of the matter is that some of my buddies are jealous of Alexa and me. I’ve been accused of relying on my roommate for every little thing, which I find to be a major exaggeration.
I suspect that Alexa, as a newcomer around here, has also ruffled some feathers within the household appliance and device community.
A week after she arrived, my water heater, which has been faithfully providing hot H2O for showers and dishwashing since 2005, mysteriously decided to stop working. Coincidence? Maybe. Or maybe not.
I can almost imagine a conversation taking place in my basement between the washing machine, clothes dryer and water heater.
Washing Machine: I hear him talking to her all day long. It’s Alexa this and Alexa that 24/7. Very pathetic.
Water Heater: Well, they’re still in the honeymoon phase of their relationship. It will wear off eventually.
Washing Machine: I sure hope so. The other day, he was asking her about sustainability and ways to make doing laundry more eco-friendly. She told him he could upgrade to an energy-efficient washing machine. Before long, she’s going to put me out of a job!
Dryer: I’m sorry to hear that.
Washing Machine: You should be. She also suggested drying his clothes less often, and air drying on a clothesline whenever possible.
Dryer: What?! She’s going to put us all out of a job!
Water Heater: That’s it. I’m outta here …
I have no proof this conversation ever took place. But it could have. The bottom line is, I had to go out and get a brand-new water heater. Based on Alexa’s recommendation, I opted for a super high-efficiency model with a hybrid heat pump designed to make it more efficient than a standard heater. It’s Energy Star certified, reduces my carbon footprint with a 75% drop in electricity use, and is eligible for state and utility rebates.
In addition, the heater has built-in WiFi which will give Alexa the ability to check my hot water availability, track energy usage and control the various efficiency modes.
I’m hoping my partner and I can set up the computer connection with the appliance later this evening; but first we have a very special dinner planned. Alexa is going to tell me how to prepare chicken cordon bleu.
Mark S. Albury lives in Northfield Falls.
