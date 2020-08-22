Throughout its history, America has been seen as a place where men could make their lives and influence their destiny. Looking toward the possibilities of the New World, many people left the tired Old World with its entrenched caste system and religious intolerance and came to North America to build a new life as free men if they were lucky, or as indentured servants if they had to. Those with more means prospered from the businesses they established and the fertile land they acquired, and among their descendants were the writers of the Declaration of Independence in 1776. The authors of this document, including Thomas Jefferson, John Adams and Benjamin Franklin, put their belief in writing that “all men are created equal,” and then America plunged into a costly, but victorious, war. The rest is history, as they say, and we celebrate our independence every July 4th.
It makes for a great story, but one that only includes a small group of Americans, and excludes the others — women, Blacks, Indigenous and the European Americans who were the indentured servants and the working class. In fact, very few of us are represented by the American Revolution story we celebrate. We are now acknowledging our “founding fathers” were wealthy, privileged, white men, many of whom were slave holders, men who benefited economically from slavery and lawmakers who chose compromise at the cost of Black lives. And as Caroline Randall Williams observed in her recent New York Times article (You want A Confederate Monument? My Body Is a Confederate Monument, June 28, 2020), many male slave holders were rapists, fathering children whom they also enslaved. We also know the Indigenous people of this land, referred to as “merciless Indian Savages” in our hallowed document, were forced off territories they had populated for centuries and in many cases, they were exterminated. With recent events shining yet another light on our relentlessly racist and classist system, this year, more Americans reconsidered the traditional celebration of July 4th.
We have arrived at a point where we are demanding a more transparent look at our beginning. With this purposeful examination of the early days of this country, we will find there is another, parallel history that awaits telling. It is a multiracial one with many participants who played various roles in society and related to each other in ways our textbooks do not discuss. While enslaved Africans were building the wealth and infrastructure of the American colonies in the years before 1776, a small world of free Blacks was struggling to make a life for themselves as part of the growing American population. The first U.S. Census did not take place until 1790, but vital records recorded by local governments and personal accounts show there were small numbers of free Black farmers, tradesmen and laborers throughout the colonies. And there was interracial mixing in these early years before white lawmakers decided to make it illegal. This happened early on in Southern colonies like Maryland and Virginia, where enslaved and free Black people “intermarried” with white indentured servants and Native Americans. Historians Catherine Adams and Elizabeth Pleck wrote that in New England, there was “substantial mixing of the races, including occasional interracial marriages between white men and Black women.” Scholar Richard Bailey noted “men, women and children of red, white, black and mixed-shades were scattered across the northern colonies. They lived with each other. They argued with each other. They loved each other. They traded with each other. They took up arms both with and against each other.”
During the pre-Revolution period, Blacks played a part in defending the colonies, most of which passed laws that allowed or required them to serve in military efforts. As early as 1652, fearful of attacks by Indigenous Americans, Massachusetts passed a law requiring military training for servants, including Blacks and natives. In December 1703, South Carolina set up conditions under which enslaved Blacks could be armed in case of an invasion. Soon after, in June 1707, Massachusetts made free Blacks subject to military service. In addition, free and enslaved African-Americans fought in many of the battles and wars that the European powers initiated in America, including in the defense of French Louisiana between 1702 and 1760. While laws establishing Black military service were changed over the years, their existence acknowledges the important role Blacks held along with whites in the protection of these colonies.
The Revolutionary War brought another opportunity for people of all races to participate in state-sanctioned armed conflict. Thousands of enslaved Blacks chose to join British forces, serving the Crown in exchange for their freedom. On the American side, free Blacks in New England, already members of the militias before the war started, decided to fight for the ideals of the patriots, and were on many early battlefields, including Bunker Hill, Concord and Saratoga. Their presence led to an outcry by colonial leaders against enlisting Blacks, but George Washington was among those who changed his mind after thousands of slaves chose to place their destiny with the British and fewer than expected white men joined the patriot cause. According to historian Woody Holton, during the Revolution, Blacks volunteered for the army at a much higher rate than most other Americans, and units were generally racially integrated, though there were some all Black units, such as the Rhode Island “Black Regiment” and the Massachusetts “Bucks of America” led by Coronel Middleton, a Black officer. Around 5,000 African-American men signed up to fight for independence from Great Britain. Some of these men were freed by their owners to join the cause, or they served in place of their owners or other white men who may have supported the cause but did not want to risk their own lives. Military historian Lt. Col. Michael Lee Lanning notes “no battle of significance took place on land or sea during the Revolutionary War in which blacks did not participate… Official reports and available historical documents show that blacks played a role in the final victory.”
Some of these Black men were free individuals before the war started. John Lynde was one of these men who, along with his future brother-in-law, African-Native American Samuel Phillips, joined an integrated company of soldiers from their hometown of Windham, Connecticut, that fought at the Battle of Saratoga in 1775. John served in various Connecticut companies for five years. During a break in his service in 1781, John married Samuel’s widowed sister, Judith Phillips, and for several months, Judith lived at the army encampment, one of the many women of all backgrounds who accompanied the military and helped the cause by cooking, doing laundry and mending clothes. After the war, John and Judith settled on their own land next to Judith’s parents, also landowners, and in 1790, they sold their Windham, Connecticut, farmstead and purchased 50 acres in Brookfield. The Lyndes are only one example of Black veterans of the Revolutionary War who made a life for themselves in the new nation. While these Americans encountered racist neighbors and policies along the way, they pushed ahead to build farms out of forestland or settled as tradesmen and laborers in cities and towns. They also had children who fought in America’s wars. John and Judith’s sons, Samuel and Benjamin Lynde, fought in the War of 1812; Samuel was left disabled with a shoulder injury, and Benjamin was killed at the Battle of Niagara. In the next generation, three of John and Judith’s granddaughters married biracial men who fought in the Civil War.
But this American story doesn’t end there. As it is with the history of this country, racial lines drawn by whites were painfully prominent, but they became blurred as well, and the descendants of the Lynde family are a perfect example. While John Lynde was recorded as “Black” on every legal document that listed race, Judith’s race was noted only one time, and it was “mulatto.” Their daughter, Susan, was recorded as “white” on her marriage document in 1808. As race became more of an issue in the 1800s, various labels were used to describe the Lynde grandchildren, and the town clerk or the census taker chose the word he thought represented the individual in his presence. Granddaughter Sophronia Collins was recorded as “mulatto” in the 1850s, and by the time she died in 1910, she was “white.” However, at this crucial moment in our history, perhaps the more important point to emphasize is what happened to the subsequent generations. Some of the light-skinned multiracial Lyndes married into white families so that, in 2020, many of the descendants of African-American John Lynde and his Native-African American wife, Judith Phillips, are white, and they do not know that their forefathers and mothers were Black and Indigenous people. There are other descendants who are African-American and, along with their white cousins, they do not know that their ancestors were Black veterans of early American wars, farmers and land owners who began voting in elections in Vermont at the turn of the 19th century. The question begs to be asked: How many other white Americans are the descendants of colonial era African-Americans such as John and Judith Lynde?
As historian Richard Bailey diplomatically observed about the early racial history of his country, “Life was anything but simple.” African-American writer James Baldwin addressed the issue head on, writing in 1963 that white people are “in effect, still trapped in a history which they do not understand; and until they understand it, they cannot be released from it.” He described “that collection of myths to which white Americans cling: Their ancestors were all freedom-loving heroes, that they were born in the greatest country the world has ever seen, or that Americans are invincible in battle and wise in peace.” Harsh words, perhaps, but until we stop seeing our history as having been heroically made by a few privileged white men, instead of by a multiracial group of men and women who struggled along with the elites to create this nation, we will remain polarized in a racist system that has chosen the story. We will also shortchange ourselves as Americans, as we hide the rich multiracial history that should unite us and that is, in fact, us. When we’re taught about the great intellect and leadership of our founding father, general and first president of the United States, George Washington, we are told that, as a slaveholder, he was a “man of his time,” (which somehow forgives his role as enslaver) but with serious misgivings about the morality of slavery which he called “the foul stain of manhood.” But simply acknowledging Washington was “flawed” is not enough to correct 244 years of a hero’s story. What was behind his reasoning for not freeing his slaves until after his death? In spite of his conflicted view of keeping Blacks in bondage, when Washington lived in Philadelphia, he and Martha cunningly arranged for their slaves to go out of state to New Jersey or Virginia every six months to circumvent the Pennsylvania law that stated a person could not be enslaved for more than a half a year. When Martha’s personal slave, Ona Judge, fled to New Hampshire upon hearing she would be gifted to her owner’s granddaughter, the Washingtons had her pursued for years until they finally gave up. Marquis de Lafayette, the historic figure who fought alongside his mentor, General Washington, and who now represents the valuable role of our French allies in the Revolution, expressed his disappointment in Washington after the war. In a 1786 letter to the man he considered a father figure, Lafayette wrote, “I would never have drawn my sword in the cause of America if I could have conceived thereby that I was founding a land of slavery.” Life was anything but simple, indeed.
When studying Washington, we should also learn about the lives and contributions of Black Revolutionary War veterans like John Lynde, and their service to the struggling nation as soldiers and then post-war pioneers. Fellow Brookfield, Vermont, resident and veteran, Nero Cross, served at the Battles of Valley Forge and White Plains, New York among others, and had a discharge from service signed by George Washington. John Lynde had a personal connection to Washington, as well. At the end of the war, the general, recognizing John’s five-year war service as soldier and then personal waiter to several officers, offered the Lyndes employment in Virginia. Judith, an educated, Black and Indigenous woman from a free, landowning family, was astute enough not to allow her husband to accept what was probably a financially comfortable offer. Instead, the couple, with their four children, made a hardscrabble life farming in post-Revolution America as did many of their American peers of all backgrounds.
The story of America’s Revolution is a multiracial one whose time has come to be embraced and owned by all of us, and we need a willingness on the part of our educators and leaders to bring this story back into the light. Reflecting on our troubled past, historian Gary Nash observed “When political courage was most needed to solve the infant republic’s greatest problem (slavery), the nation’s leaders in the North and the Upper South failed to lead. … One of the lessons of history is that, in cases where a fundamental change has been accomplished against heavy odds, inspired leadership has been critically important.” Over the centuries, our leaders have squandered many opportunities to heal this nation, often labeling it “compromise” and doing so with the support (or the apathy) of the people who elect them. James Baldwin understood this, and his hopes for our country still echo more than 50 years later: “Everything now, we must assume, is in our hands; we have no right to assume otherwise. If we — and now I mean the relatively conscious whites and the relatively conscious blacks, who must … insist on, or create, the consciousness of the others — do not falter in our duty now, we may be able, handful that we are, to end the racial nightmare and achieve our country, and change the history of the world.”
Susan Nevins is a lecturer at Norwich University’s Modern Languages Department. She oversees the Roxbury Historical Society.
