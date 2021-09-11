No one knows for sure what percentage of the population needs to be vaccinated to achieve herd immunity for our nation. However, the figure of at least 80% may be a good estimate. But there are some experts who feel we may never achieve true herd immunity, still your own personal health will be better protected by being vaccinated, regardless.
On the other hand, there is another way to look at the issue of why more people need to be vaccinated: Getting more people vaccinated prevents the very real problem of hospitals being so overloaded with COVID patients that other patients cannot be treated in a timely manner — while hospital staffs are being worked to exhaustion.
The long and short of it is: The reason to be vaccinated is only partially because it might well mean you won’t get COVID and/or you won’t die if you get it. Even more importantly, one can argue that the best reason for getting your vaccination is not the beneficial impact it has for you individually, but rather the beneficial impact your being vaccinated has on the well being of your community as a whole and on the sustainability of our hospitals serving our communities. This is the real crux of the matter and what ought to be the most important motivation for everyone to become vaccinated. It is, in the end, a question of selfish motivation to refuse vs. communal motivation to do your part.
We know that not everybody is getting vaccinated. The population group in the United States that is the most reluctant to be vaccinated are white evangelical Christians (as reported in the U.S. News and World Report of Aug. 10). The Kaiser Family Foundation performed research which found that some 14% of American adults say they won’t get vaccinated for any reason. However, they also found that the vaccination refusal rate for white evangelicals was almost double that, at 22%. (By the way, Jews and Catholics have the highest vaccination rates.)
Why would religion have such an impact on the decision to refuse vaccination? Remember, this is not a question about having access to the vaccination; this study was about making a refusal to have the vaccination. Very different issues.
Numerous people have pointed out that this evangelical refusal reflects their general tendency to distrust government and science. That is probably one true-enough reason. However, I think there is another, perhaps more disturbing, reason. I believe in the power that deeply seated, foundational ideas have over people’s thinking. From the very beginning, the Protestant Reformation was about protest and rejection of centralized authority, and it was also about creating the primacy of the individual. The Protestant doctrines of “sola fides” and “sola scriptura” were, after all, about establishing the primacy of “one’s individual faith alone” and “one’s individual reading of scripture alone.” One no longer needed faith in and within the community of the Roman Catholic Church with its 1,000+ years of sacred tradition, and one no longer needed the mediation of a priestly class to understand scripture and to receive salvation. One’s religion was/is all about one’s individual relation with Jesus.
In the late 19th and early to mid 20th centuries there developed an even more individualistic form of Christianity that was founded upon, first and foremost, being “born again” as an individual in one’s highly personal relation with Jesus. And also founded upon a simple, literal reading of the Bible (in English translation). One didn’t need the help of “historical criticism” that came from Biblical scholars of Hebrew and Greek who had years of training in exegesis and theology. If you have been “born again and saved by Jesus” you are “justified” in your discernment and understanding.
During the 20th century, the emphasis of much of evangelical Christianity became more and more focused on the individual, while becoming less and less focused on the communal. The late 20th-century movements known as the “Health and Wealth Gospel” and the “Prosperity Gospel” were the ultimate extremes of this Christian individualism. In these versions of Christianity you don’t do things for the benefit of the community so much as you do things “to get yourself right with Jesus” so you will be rewarded in this life as well as in the next. Jesus will aid you personally in staying healthy and in becoming wealthy, and then he will guarantee your place in Heaven.
The evangelical Christian, in too many parts of the U.S., is proud not to be “one of the herd.” Too many evangelical Christians see themselves as set apart from the herd, set apart from the hordes of “Godless Americans” who have put their faith in the false gods of science and big government. The achievement of herd immunity for the commonweal of our country as a whole is of little interest.
I know this might sound harsh. Clearly, not every single American evangelical falls into this category. However, every single evangelical has a responsibility to rein in those co-religionists who are going way too far and thereby endangering this country’s health and ability to have a functioning government.
There is something truly frightening in how ready the American Religious ultra Right is to sign off on politicians, policies and pernicious misinformation that is so terribly damaging to the country as a whole — and doing so because they alone “know what’s best” and “what has to happen” to “make American great again.” The refusal of vaccination by so many of America’s evangelical ultra Right is just the latest example of this syndrome that is tearing our country apart.
One of the greatest strengths of Christianity, since its very beginning in the first centuries of its existence, has always been its fostering the well-being of the community. It was Christians who created the first hospitals. It was doctors working in the late Middle Ages, in hospitals often connected to the Roman Church, that gave rise to many fundamentals of modern medicine: such as the realization that some diseases spread from person to person, some seemed connected to ways of living and diet, and some apparently ran in families. The Sisters of Mercy, of Charity, and of St. Francis established the first modern hospitals. Gregor Mendel (1822-84) was a Catholic Augustinian friar who is credited with founding the science of genetics. The list goes on and on.
The idea that any Christians would in the 21st century be calling into question the validity of basic science and a sorely needed vaccination program is tragically ironic in the extreme. We are all called upon to do whatever we can for the commonweal of our communities. It is good science and it is a Christian duty.
John Nassivera is a former professor who retains affiliation with Columbia University’s Society of Fellows in the Humanities. He lives in Vermont and part time in Mexico.
