With COVID-19 isolating us in our homes and wreaking havoc on every aspect of our lives, it has never been more important to have healthy lungs. So it takes a lot of gall for e-cigarette or vape shops across America to petition governments to remain open during the COVID-19 shutdown, claiming they are essential businesses providing health benefits. This, despite mounting concern among respected public health experts that smoking and vaping can worsen the effects of the deadly coronavirus. Using a lung health crisis to push products that harm your lungs — especially products often sold in kid-friendly flavors like mint, gummy bar and cotton candy? Give me a break.
Even before the COVID-19 crisis, tobacco use remained this nation’s No 1 cause of preventable, premature death and the nation was struggling to reverse skyrocketing youth use of e-cigarettes. The coronavirus attacks the lungs, and behaviors that weaken the lungs — including smoking and vaping — put individuals at greater risk. The harmful impact of smoking on the lungs is well documented. There is conclusive evidence smoking increases the risk for respiratory infections, weakens the immune system and is a major cause of a number of chronic health conditions, including chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), other lung diseases, heart disease and diabetes. In addition, there is growing evidence e-cigarette use can also harm lung health.
Make no mistake, while youth e-cigarette addiction has skyrocketed — and from 2017-19, the percentage of Vermont high-schoolers using vapes more than doubled — there is scant evidence e-cigarettes are part of the solution. Earlier this year, the U.S. Surgeon General issued a comprehensive report that concluded “there is presently inadequate evidence to conclude that e-cigarettes, in general, increase smoking cessation.” It is highly irresponsible to argue e-cigarettes should be considered essential when they could well put users at greater risk for serious complications from COVID-19, they are addicting our kids, and they have not been proven to help smokers quit.
As families, businesses and communities struggle daily with the devastating effects of the pandemic, it has been heartening to see political leaders heed the pleas of physicians and public health professionals about how to flatten the infection curve. A key part of this effort is the temporary closure of nonessential businesses, and that should include vape shops.
Take a look at what the experts are saying.
Dr. Nora Volkow, director of the U.S. National Institute on Drug Abuse, recently noted, “Because it attacks the lungs, the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 could be an especially serious threat to those who smoke tobacco or marijuana or who vape.” And Vermont’s Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine continues to stress the fact smoking and vaping (or use of any tobacco products) can exacerbate the severity of COVID-19. He has urged people to use the state’s 802Quits program to help quit, saying there has never been a more important time to try.
Yet in some jurisdictions, vape shops still argue they should be allowed to remain open. But make no mistake. There has never been a more critical time for individuals to avoid use of all tobacco products, including e-cigarettes. E-cigarettes are addicting a new generation of kids and reversing decades of progress in reducing youth tobacco use in the U.S. According to the 2019 National Youth Tobacco Survey, e-cigarette use among high school students nationwide increased to 27.5% in 2019 compared to 11.7% in 2017. More than 1 in 4 Vermont kids now use some form of tobacco, and half of high-schoolers have tried an e-cigarette.
That’s why there is a growing effort across the country to protect our kids by ending the sale of all flavored e-cigarettes. Our priority should be to protect the lungs and health of kids rather than the special interests of vape shops. Thank you to the policymakers who are recognizing, and enforcing, basic common sense.
Matthew L. Myers is Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids president.
