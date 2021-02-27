Imagine a smelly landfill bourgeoning with trash. Take a closer look and notice the food debris mixed into the other trash. Some food scraps, like a banana peel, represent the remnants of food well enjoyed. However, whole foods that escaped consumption poke through as well revealing the ugly quantity of thoughtlessly wasted edible food. Before the full implementation of Act 148, every year, Vermonters discarded about 400,000 tons of waste, 28% of which was compostable. Within this compostable waste, 60,000 tons were food waste and 30% to 40% of this food waste was edible. Food that could have provided valuable nutrition was instead thoughtlessly thrown away.
Now replace the picture of a landfill with one of a Vermont Foodbank truck pulling away from a restaurant or grocery store full of fresh food donations. Without the hard work of the Vermont Foodbank and other food collection initiatives, known as “fresh rescue” or “food rescue” programs, far more food would finish its life in the landfill. Food rescue work enables Vermont’s Universal Recycling Law to produce the largest change in Vermonters’ food disposal habits. When compostable materials end up in the landfill and decompose in the low oxygen environment, they release the greenhouse gas methane which has a 25 times more powerful warming affect than carbon dioxide. All of the wasted food scraps present in Vermont’s landfill not only leave more people hungry but also contribute to the problem of climate change.
Act 148, passed in 2012 and known as Vermont’s Universal Recycling Law, strives to reduce the amount of food scraps and recyclables in the landfill. This policy addresses the larger problem of climate change by encouraging composting in order to reduce methane emissions. However, without the food collection work, the policy would fall short of its full potential.
Composting edible food is not without its faults on the climate side of things. In the United States, excessive food waste causes the unnecessary use of about 300 million barrels of oil per year. If food is produced only to be composted than the energy used to grow that food and the resulting emissions were unnecessary. Food collection programs offer an alternative solution to this problem and simultaneously address both climate change and food insecurity. When a food collection organization picks up food that would otherwise be wasted and provides it to someone to eat, than the energy used to grow the food was not used in vain. Food rescue programs in Vermont add this level of complexity to Act 148 that is crucial in maximizing the law’s success.
In addition to the energy savings and emissions reductions, the work of food rescue programs provides people with healthy fresh foods they may not have otherwise had access to. The law and resulting partnerships between food collection groups and grocery stores or restaurants presents organizations the opportunity to supply more people with more high-quality foods that otherwise would have been thrown away. Food insecurity has always been a problem that needs to be addressed. In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, it has become an even more pressing issue as the fraction of Vermonters who face food insecurity grew from 1 in 10, to 1 in 4. The increase in food insecurity makes the work of fresh rescue programs all the more essential.
The success of Vermont’s Universal Recycling Law relies on the work of small organizations and Vermonters taking personal responsibility to properly dispose of waste. Small food collection initiatives deserve credit and appreciation for the work they do to make this policy as effective as possible. Redirecting food from the landfill or compost to people’s kitchens benefits both humans and our planet. Without the essential work of fresh rescue programs, the results of Vermont’s Universal Recycling Law would lead us to only see our compost piles growing instead of the shelves of our foodbanks brightening and filling.
Ingrid Miller lives in Norwich.
