In October 2020, when I first heard about the closing of Burlington High School as consequence of contamination by polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs), I started to do some research on my own, once I realized other Vermont schools built between the 1950s and the 1970s could potentially be contaminated with them.
The two schools my daughter attended — Rumney in Middlesex and U-32 in East Montpelier — were both built during those years. So I was interested to find out if she and other students, teachers and staff were exposed to this serious contaminant.
I learned PCBs were used in a wide variety of products, including transformers, capacitors, other electronic components, pesticides, flame retardants, in schools, mainly in caulking and around fluorescent light fixtures.
Production was banned in the 1970s because of its high toxicity. They do not break down in the environment and they do accumulate in animals’ bodies. PCBs have been implicated in epidemiological studies as a cause of diverse neurodevelopmental disorders, including ADHD, learning disabilities, sensory deficits, developmental delays and mental retardation, as well as being probable carcinogens.
The most useful source of information was a publication from 2016 by Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass., entitled “The ABCs of PCBs: A Toxic Threat to America’s Schools.” Another source of information was a link suggested by Sara Voce, state toxicologist, which summarizes three studies from 2009, which connect exposure to PCB and neurological development. In the summary of the first study, Isaac N. Pessah, professor of molecular biosciences, director of the UC Davis Center for Children’s Environmental Health, writes: “We’ve never really understood the mechanism by which PCBs produce neurobehavioral problems in children. With these studies we have now shown how PCBs alter the development and excitability of brain cells. And that could explain why PCBs are associated with higher rates of neurodevelopmental and behavioral disorders.”
In another study, Pamela Lein, a UC Davis associate professor of molecular biosciences, reports PCBs are altering dendritic growth and plasticity, which have been implicated in many neurodevelopmental disorders, including autism, schizophrenia and mental retardation, she said. “Dendritic plasticity is important to how we process information and, when you perturb that, you interfere with complex behaviors like learning and memory,” Lein said.
I recently found a more current overview of the PCB issue in an excellent webinar from October 2021, which I would recommend as required viewing for anyone concerned about this issue at bit.ly/SchoolsPCBs which is a talk by David O. Carpenter, M.D., Institute for Health and the Environment, University at Albany. He explains the science behind PCB contamination in a way that is accessible to nonscientists.
Meanwhile, I found out New Hampshire filed a lawsuit Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, against Monsanto, the sole producer of PCBs in this country, now owned by Bayer, asking for damages to pay for a sampling program for PCB contamination in soil, water, fish, wildlife and public buildings. At the time, Assistant Attorney General of New Hampshire Allan Brooks said, "The state is working with new evidence, including some recently uncovered in similar suits, that shows Monsanto covered up the toxic effects of PCBs on humans and wildlife."
I wrote in a letter to the editor at the time, "Given the huge expense predicted for testing and possible remediation in Vermont schools built during the time PCBs were used in construction, joining New Hampshire in this lawsuit could provide the funds to pursue these projects.”
An intriguing discovery was the fact that in February 2016, “Congressional Republicans clandestinely inserted a provision into the Toxic Substance Control Act (TSCA) reauthorization bill that will give Monsanto permanent immunity from liabilities for injuries caused by its toxic PCBs, the so-called “Monsanto Rider." This rider must have disappeared, since subsequent suits were successful, but it illustrates the extent to which Monsanto went to protect its profits.
Subsequently, I have contacted legislators and the Vermont attorney general’s office to promote the idea of filing a suit, to little avail.
Meanwhile, the Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh filed suit against Monsanto for “long-lasting harm from PCBs to Maryland’s natural resources.” According to Frosh, “As the complaint alleges, Monsanto knew that PCBs were toxic and harmful to the environment, wildlife and humans. Monsanto not only continued to manufacture and sell PCBs but increased production even when the harm to the environment was undeniable. Monsanto’s toxic legacy lives on. Until today, Marylanders have borne the cost of cleaning up these poisons. It is time for Monsanto to take full responsibility.”
In November 2021: “MONROE, Wash. — A jury in King County Superior Court awarded millions in damages to people harmed by chemical poisoning at Sky Valley Education Center in the Monroe School District. The 12-person jury agreed that Bayer, the German company that absorbed Monsanto, didn’t do enough to warn the public about a once common chemical and ordered that company to pay more than $60 million in damages to eight people from King and Snohomish counties …. ” The lawsuit filed by those eight people connected to Sky Valley Education Center alleges exposure to this chemical led to a myriad of health problems, including cancer. Those people include children, their parents and spouses, and Monroe School District staff. This is one of many nationwide lawsuits brought forth against the manufacturer.
In 2016, Washington state became the first to sue the company, claiming the agrochemical giant knowingly marketed and sold PCBs, despite company awareness that the chemicals were toxic and carcinogenic.
In 2018, nearly 40 families sued over the highly toxic chemicals found in classrooms at Sky Valley Education Center. ‘For too long the company escaped the enormous cost of the cleanup of this material — for the counties, the cities, and private entities,' said Washington Gov. Jay Inslee when the state’s lawsuit was first introduced.
And on Feb. 23, WCAX reported: ”New Hampshire has reached a $25 million settlement with Monsanto over what the state says has been widespread PCB pollution. The state alleged that Monsanto and spinoff companies Solutia and Pharmacia are responsible for contamination of public property, water and other natural resources. It also alleges that the PCB contamination is much more widespread than previously thought and that the companies knew of the dangers but failed to warn the public.”
It is laudable that Vermont has a plan to test 300 schools for PCBs and Gov. Phil Scott allotted $4 million for this, but everyone seems to be scratching their heads over how to pay for the potentially enormous amounts of money needed for remediating any contamination found in these schools that were built in the decades PCBs were used in the construction of schools.
Suing those responsible for the contamination seems to not only potentially be a way to finance testing and possible remediation, as well as retroactive expenses incurred by the discovery at Burlington High School of catastrophic levels of PCBs, but it also sends a message to any company that knowingly fails to warn the public of the hazards of their products.
Deborah Messing lives in Montpelier.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.