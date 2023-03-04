The recently dropped charges against a man who was arrested for refusing to stop speaking at a Montpelier City Council meeting didn’t have anything to do with free speech. The point was whether we support local elected officials in their efforts to maintain order at public meetings. Washington County State’s Attorney Michelle Donnelly and the ACLU of Vermont did not come down on the side of protecting either democracy or free speech for everyone.

The June 2022 incident that led to the man’s arrest followed years of council frustration with his verbal attacks on city officials and his refusal to follow basic protocols, including time limits. He had been given a written warning that expressed concern over his “increasingly disruptive and verbally aggressive” behavior and instructed him to keep his distance from city officials during meetings and not to touch city equipment.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.