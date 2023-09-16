Earlier this month, “36 Hours in Burlington, Vt.” was the subject of the popular New York Times travel getaway feature. It’s a big deal for Vermont’s largest city to be included in the ranks of notable and exotic cities around the country and the world, from Paris and Buenos Aires to Tokyo and Santa Barbara, California.
As soon as I saw the headline, I started contemplating what I would put on my list of essential Burlington locales and happenings. Reading the article, I was disappointed — not because the city’s farmers’ market was the only “key stop” that the author and I both listed, but because I felt it missed the essence of the city, a conclusion I’m guessing many in the Queen City felt, as well. It’s fine that the article emphasizes what is new in the city; my disappointment is, it uses the city as a “jumping off point” to nearby towns.
The 36-hour itinerary runs from late Friday afternoon until midday Sunday; however, it spends most of Saturday in Monkton and Bristol. Late in the morning, the author drives readers down to Monkton to pick apples and then to Bristol to eat, shop, hike, and eat again, not doing anything else in Burlington for the rest of the day. Monkton and Bristol jaunts are fine at another time. Bristol is a dynamic town; by coincidence, I ate at its Bobcat Café and Brewery the same week the article was posted on the Times website. But Burlington, itself, has far more to do than one could possibly fit into a short visit, so why go beyond it?
The standard structure for this feature, which is intended to provide info for short getaways to cities that might be new to the traveler, doesn’t lend itself to relaxed or focused visits. If you already live in a heavily populated area in Connecticut, Massachusetts or New York, for example, rushing around the Burlington area for a couple of days may feel like getting away. The proposed itinerary is jam-packed, with the instruction “… zip in the car up to …” conveying the tone.
I go to Burlington regularly, and I might go to a play, eat out, shop and take a walk by the waterfront all on the same trip. A break from normal routines, it’s a full, enjoyable day in a city that’s busier and more rushed than Montpelier and which can have real traffic. To many Times readers, Burlington can feel like the quintessential Vermont fall experience (which is why the article drives readers out of town to eat, hike and pick apples), but to many of us from more rural parts, as beloved as Chittenden County is, it’s a near-Vermont experience.
If I were to write a 36-Hours-in-Wherever column, it would be about Montpelier. Not our city as it is today, unfortunately, but as we remember it from before the flood and as it is steadily becoming once again — a relaxed, friendly, walkable town that is a wonderful place to live and a wonderful place to visit. There are many great places to go near the Capital City, just as there are near the Queen City, but if someone has only a weekend and wants a comfortable, small Vermont town experience, I’d find them a place to stay near downtown, where they could park their car and forget about it.
From there, they could walk around downtown, out Elm Street, into the Meadows neighborhood, up into Hubbard Park and down the trail behind the State House. They could sit on the lawn below the dome or on benches there or throughout the downtown. They could shop for books, artwork, crafts, clothes, outdoor gear, jewelry, gifts, Vermont souvenirs or personal care items, or they could get a tattoo or piercing.
When it came time to eat or drink, they would have dozens of places to choose from, with a wide variety of menus. On the beverage side, my personal tastes tip towards tea, so I’d recommend coffee or tea shops where you can just sit and relax, read the paper or a magazine, check text messages, meet with friends, or enjoy brief hellos with friends and strangers. There are also plenty of places to imbibe heartier quaffs, and I’d have to ask others for help about what to recommend in that area.
Montpelier, not the pumped-up Burlington-in-36-hours tour, provides a genuine Vermont experience. This is more of what the state is about. We’re not into hustle-and-bustle, big stores and filling up the day running around. We sometimes have those experiences, of course, but we don’t live by them.
Some days, even Montpelier is too much. If you have a friend coming up from the south (anything below Brattleboro) and they need a healthy dose of R&R, you could rent them a getaway in Calais, Danville, the Northeast Kingdom or some other laid-back place. The itinerary would be even simpler than walking around Montpelier: Park the car, sit in the yard or on the porch, eat regularly, take the dog for a walk, read some Louise Penny. At the end of the weekend, get back in the car and drive home. Sometimes that’s as busy as anyone needs to be.
Tom McKone, of Montpelier, is a former English teacher, principal and library administrator.