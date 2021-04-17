I was 5 when I fell in love. I didn’t call it that.
The chaotic swirl of excitement, joy, awe and wonder that overwhelmed me as a young boy one June morning in Maryland as I watched my white collie race out of a hayfield and flow toward me while lightning leapt between thunderheads towering in a darkening pewter-gray sky, had no name. But it sent me inside with the announcement “I’m going to be a weatherman!” to my mother. And it gave my childhood a clarity of focus I was to learn was uncommon.
When you’re in love, you don’t often stop and wonder about the peculiarity of your own experience. As a kid ensorcelled with the atmosphere, I assumed everyone received epiphanies of their life’s vocation. It came as a genuine shock to discover, around high school, few others knew what their life’s work would be.
Meteorology — the physics of the atmosphere — is not easy. Many who begin a college course of study in it are overmatched by the math, or never quite grasp the theoretical underpinnings of the science, and switch majors. Some might become interested amateurs and pursue weather-related subjects as an avocation. Others leave the field altogether. I was fortunate. My love for the atmosphere sustained me through an initial failure, and gave me the courage for a second attempt. With several years of additional mental maturity, conceptual doors that had refused to budge in my late teens opened wide in my mid 20s, when I earned my degree in 1981.
Shortly thereafter, I began my professional career. A brief stint at the Fairbanks Museum in St. Johnsbury was followed by a hectic, but satisfying and immensely valuable 2½ years at the then-brand-new Weather Channel. There, I was fortunate to work with a group of talented, highly motivated and remarkably generous men and women at a variety of positions. In late 1984, I returned to St. Johnsbury and remained there as a meteorologist and science educator until a diagnosis of acute myeloid leukemia in 2018. Now mostly retired, I am available to fill in on a per diem basis when needed for the museum’s regular staff meteorologists.
Through the early 1990s, my work’s focus as a meteorologist was solely on forecasting the weather for the short and medium term. In that role and as a science educator, I relished the opportunity to explain the mechanisms underlying the weather we experience, and pass on my love of it to any who might be listening. Climate change was not something I felt the need to address.
That began to change in the late 1990s because of a sustained and fundamentally dishonest campaign of disinformation cloaked initially and plausibly as ‘skepticism’ by parties with an economic interest in business-as-usual. Once these plausible doubts had been investigated and addressed, what remained was deliberate distortion or willful ignorance. I was asked increasingly to speak about these issues.
So I learned the science and examined for myself some of the most cogent objections raised by honest skeptics. Where I didn’t have adequate expertise, I paid close attention to the studies of those who did. I developed and taught basic classes in local and regional climate history, the cycling of major elements through the biosphere, and the thermal properties of snow. By 2007, I’d developed a public presentation on the state of the global climate and the major drivers behind significant changes in it; how best to conceptualize human-based global climate change and where to look for evidence of it; its observable present-day effects and most likely future impacts. I updated this periodically through 2017, just before my illness.
It became increasingly apparent to me this would be one of the biggest issues facing the world in the 21st century. So, I was grateful to speak to it in 2009 at the Lyndon State College commencement in a short address that crystallized my thoughts on this matter. It guided my work through 2018 and remains valid today.
I love this world, one we share with innumerable other sentient creatures. We can deceive ourselves no longer. We are a force of nature on this planet. Acknowledging that, we cannot absolve ourselves of the responsibility to make, individually and collectively, rational choices that will maximize the good not only for ourselves but in as much as is possible for all, with which and with whom, we share this world.
Those choices will spring from various motives for broad groups of people: the need for security, self interest, the perception and appreciation of the interconnectedness of all things. But it is vital each group see the things of value all bring to the table at which these rational choices are crafted and not fall into rancor and recrimination.
The time is short. Stress is increasing; numerous crises that have too long been dismissed, are now upon us: warming, rising and acidifying oceans; spreading deserts; degrading arable land and fisheries; declining biodiversity; temperate and tropical ecosystem disassembly. Climate change is inextricably woven into all of these.
I look forward to following the work of the Vermont Climate Council, which was tasked with ensuring Vermont achieves measurable greenhouse gas emissions reductions. I hope the state will support this group’s efforts to allow us to best mitigate and adapt to the effects of a warming world.
I would like to end this the same way as I did my commencement speech in 2009 — with the words of Wendell Berry, one of this country’s great voices:
“It is hard to live one life and imagine another. But imagination is what is needed. Want of imagination makes things unreal enough to be destroyed. By imagination I mean knowledge and love. I mean compassion. People of power kill … the old send the young to die because they have no imagination. They have power. Can you have power and imagination at the same time?”
Stephen Maleski is a retired meteorologist at the Fairbanks Museum and Planetarium in St. Johnsbury.
