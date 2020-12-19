It’s time for us all to move on.
The time is approaching — it’s just around the corner — when America’s news media are going have to show they’ve learned something from the past hideous five-plus years, the years including Trump’s performance in the Republican primary campaign in 2015 and 2016, and then his four years in the White House. Starting in a month, when Joe Biden is sworn in as president of the United States on Jan. 20, the media must begin ignoring Donald Trump.
Not completely, unfortunately. He will remain a figure of some importance (God help us) because of his influence on sizable portions of our countrymen and women. But he will have no greater stature than the other four living ex-presidents: Barack Obama, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton and Jimmy Carter. He, unlike them, will try to make himself impossible to ignore, and to some extent, he’ll succeed. But how much he succeeds will depend, to a significant extent, on us — the writers and readers of the daily news. We can assume Trump will do something on Inauguration Day to attempt to steal the spotlight from Biden; very likely, he’ll hold a rally somewhere to force the media to juxtapose images of his maskless, chanting, banner-waving supporters with coverage of the truly important event that day, Biden’s swearing-in and the beginning of his long-awaited presidency.
But the media should do no more than that — no more than scanning his crowd and saying where it happened. Because nothing else will be newsworthy — nothing he says, nothing they chant. It will not be new. It will be regurgitations (an apt word) of the same old same old.
That proscription on in-depth coverage of a shallow storyline in the days, weeks and months after Trump becomes merely an ex-president, very definitely must include this newspaper, and these editorial and opinion pages you’re holding in your hands. We’re going to have to challenge ourselves to find other things to write about, and contribute to a conversation that will be about far more substantive things than whatever serial degradations Trump will continue trying to force upon our country.
It should be a target-rich environment. Designing and instituting a vaccination regime for the country to stem the horrid tide of the COVID-19 pandemic — a regime where, for a change, states won’t be forced to compete against one another while the federal government does nothing, but instead will work in unison and symbiosis so our nation and fellow-citizens might heal. That would be story enough.
But there will be more on the news menu. Biden will appoint Cabinet members and agency heads who will take their jobs seriously and attempt to lead their organizations — the DOJ, the EPA, the CDC, the DOD, the DOA, HHS, the State Department, the Education Department, the Treasury, you name it — on a path of recovery after years when their leaders were appointed specifically to undermine them. Biden and his appointees will make mistakes; they’ll make controversial decisions. Writing about those, and debating them on opinion pages, is what coverage should be about.
Will we rejoin the Paris Climate Agreement? If we do, what meaningful steps will we take to mitigate climate change? Can Biden find a way to salvage the Iran nuclear deal, which effectively curbed that country’s stockpiling of fissionable material, but which Trump foolishly — stupidly — destroyed by pulling us out, with the result that Iran is closer to being a nuclear threat than it would have been had we remained involved? (No thanks, by the way, to Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton, who illegitimately interfered with U.S. foreign policy when the president of the United States, Barack Obama, signed that multilateral agreement, Cotton darkly warning Iran that it wasn’t worth the paper it was printed on, because the next U.S. president could pull us out; then along came the dupe who did it.)
So there will be a lot for the media to report on and for readers to imbibe.
The problem is, we have a Trump addiction. And like all addictions, it’s bad for our health.
And in this regard, we, rather than he, are the dupes. Trump is a creation of the media, and that doesn’t just mean his stint on some lame-ass television show. During the 2015-16 Republican primary, he played the media like a maestro. People tuned in, particularly in the debates, to see what his next outrage would be. Craving an audience, the media were more than happy to highlight his offenses — his dumb nicknames for his opponents, his crude insults of female moderators (and female everything else), his (remember? I’m not making this up) implicit comparison of his member to Marco Rubio’s.
This is what passed for presidential debate among the Republicans four years ago.
To be fair, some of the contenders tried to talk about important national issues, but they weren’t a very compelling lot, so the spotlight kept swinging back to the con man. Then lo and behold, people who thought entertainment was an acceptable brand of politics, elected him president.
Now he’s had his four or five years. In a month, he’ll be president no longer. Biden and his people will be doing — or at least attempting to do — the important work. Trump, as ever, will be making noise. But if he is deprived of sunlight, like some toxic invasive plant he will wither.
Let’s talk about the important stuff, and demand our other news media do the same. I’ll start the ball rolling by asking the editor not to run a photo of the soon-to-be-ex-president with this column.
Will Lindner is a former editor, writer and columnist for The Times Argus and Rutland Herald.
