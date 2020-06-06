I had never been in the Fairfax County Courthouse before, so how was I supposed to know? The summons ordered me to be in such-and-such a courtroom at 9 a.m., but there were lots of courtrooms, and lots of people in the hallways, and amid the hubbub, I couldn’t tell one courtroom from another.
I was there for a violation of the county’s leash ordinance. I had raised Cain in Tennessee — by which I mean I had raised my dog, Cain, in a place where I could open the door of our little three-room shack and he could roam freely throughout the entire Cumberland Plateau if he wanted to. We had been in Fairfax, Virginia, for just a matter of weeks, and were having trouble with the entire concept of leash laws. Cain was an irrepressible adventurer and as a consequence, I had a court date. It was my first run-in with the law, such as it was. It was 1972, and I was in my 20s.
Not wishing to be late, I spotted a police officer in the bustling hallway, and, showing him my summons, asked him where I was supposed to be. I expected he would say, “Go down there and take a left, and it’s the first courtroom on your right,” or some such direction.
Instead, he grabbed my upper arm in a vice-like grip, lifted it up until my shoulder was practically touching my ear, and marched me forcefully through the crowd to my destination.
Welcome to American law enforcement.
For the record, I am as white as the driven snow. I have little, bordering on nothing, to complain about, especially at a time when our country is being torn apart by the murder of a black man, George Floyd, by a policeman in Minneapolis who took the opportunity to kneel on the neck of his prone victim for more than eight minutes — Floyd pleading, “I can’t breathe!” — until he was dead. Two other officers helped keep the victim still while this torture took place, and a third stood by and did nothing to stop it.
Consequently, the country has erupted. When we see video of extended, daily protests in Russia, or Iran, or Hong Kong, we allow ourselves to think, maybe there’s a chance for justice and democracy to break through, to surmount the iron barriers of authoritarianism and, finally, allow people to breath, in the sense of savoring freedom and respect. Now the rest of the world is watching our turmoil exceed those distant, occasional uprisings, in terms of magnitude, persistence and violence.
And as we have worried that Vladimir Putin or Iran’s Supreme Leader would reach the boiling point and crack down ruthlessly on their rebelling citizens, we have witnessed our own sociopathic, tin-pot dictator do everything wrong, break all bounds of decency, and not even attempt to heal the country, but instead to threaten it.
To threaten the more decent local leaders — governors and mayors who are grappling with the situation and trying to restore order (the wisest of them, through respect for the protesters, rather than brutal enforcement).
To threaten us.
This is the culmination, as we know, of hundreds of years of abuse of Americans with dark skin, thousands of lynchings and stories of bigoted cruelty at the hands of police, that unspool endlessly — three in just the past few weeks (counting the shooting of Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia, whose killing by a retired police investigator almost slipped through the cracks because local officials thought it didn’t warrant a closer inspection).
So, yes, we have a hideous civil rights history in this country, and we’re paying the price for it.
But we also have more than that. We have a culture that approaches impunity for, as they are called, “peace officers.” We’re fortunate most do not take advantage of it. At Governor Scott’s COVID-19 press conference last Monday, Vermont Public Safety Commissioner Michael Schirling aptly observed, “We have a million-and-a-half police officers in the U.S. and the overwhelming majority are in it for the right reasons, for service to the community. But it’s a profession that exists in a fishbowl, and every event that doesn’t go well is magnified as a result of being in that fishbowl.” (Actually, not “every” event; just those that get noticed.)
I am a law-abiding white male. I haven’t even had a speeding ticket since 1985. But since then, I have had, if memory serves, six encounters with police on the highways, mostly related to traveling late at night when, perhaps, they have less to do. One was delightful; two were respectful; three were troubling and one of those amounted to outright harassment. I determined some time ago that I would stick up for myself, never cursing or raising my voice but not being cowed, either. The policemen haven’t liked it, but I’ve gotten away with it. If I were black, I probably wouldn’t have.
We need a new, more enlightened approach to policing in the U.S. A decent president, at this critical moment, would recognize that and provide vision and leadership. Vermont has been grappling, thus far unsuccessfully, with a proposed use-of-force provision to govern policing, and Schirling and Scott, at the June 1 press conference, referenced training reforms that would emphasize de-escalation. Scott added, “We need to make sure we have people who are in this for the right reasons. They’re public servants.”
Unfortunately, there’s an inherent contradiction in attempting to create a mindset within officers that they are humble stewards of peace and public service, then handing them badges, guns and uniforms — emblems, symbols and tools of authoritarianism.
Perhaps, somehow, that dichotomy can be overcome. If it can’t be, Americans are going to be out on the streets raising Cain for a long time to come.
Will Lindner is a former editor, writer and columnist for The Times Argus and Rutland Herald.
