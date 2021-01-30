According to recent polls, there are two things the left and the right have in common. The first is their disapproval of Congress. On Jan. 4, polls showed only 15% of Americans approve of the job Congress is doing. The second thing is the complete repudiation of the first thing they have in common. If you are confused, you are not alone, so aren’t the left and the right.
In the Nov. 3 election, Congress was re-elected at the staggering rate of 95%. This action defines one of the biggest problems confronting representative democracy in the United States. As a people, we despise Congress. Trump’s success in the 2016 campaign was because of, in part, the slogan, “Drain the Swamp.” Trump is gone, the swamp remains.
Another thing the left and the right have in common is their dislike of elitism. The right, however, sees elitism as those in Congress while the left sees elitism as corporations, the military industrial complex. It’s important the left and the right begin to see that these two entities are interchangeable, they are one and the same.
The left and the right in America want the same thing. The radical left and the radical right do not. However, the radical left and the radical right also have some things in common and even though they use many of the same tactics to achieve their goals, the outcomes they seek are much different, though they both embrace an authoritarian structure.
It’s very important for those on the left and those on the right to see this and not engage with their radical counterparts. Authoritarianism is the byproduct of the far left and the far right. Communists and other radicals of the far left resemble right-wing radicals in zealotry, hatred of opponents, intolerance toward dissenters and deviants, and often view public affairs as conspiracies and secret plots. These conspiracies and secret plots have been on full display since Nov. 3.
Though the two sides might differ in their choice of allies and enemies, they share a common idea of political thought. The radical left is more likely to seek power through communism and socialism while the radical right often seeks power through dictatorship or totalitarianism.
In either case, the outcome is bad for the populace as a whole. Two examples today are antifa on the radical left and the zealots of the radical right who attacked the Capitol. The radical right is comprised of many militia and white supremacist groups. All of these groups are uncompromising and reject any and all viewpoints that do not coincide with their beliefs. Though from different perspectives, both believe America has reached a point of moral and spiritual decline that threatens the core of democracy.
Neither of these groups have the support of the liberal left or the conservative right. However, both the liberal left and the conservative right use these groups to point out the violence on the opposing sides. It’s self-defeating and gives these groups some legitimacy where none is warranted.
If we are to make progress for peaceful change in our country, we must recognize this and stop doing it. The radical left and the radical right should be left to wither on the vine while the liberal left and the conservative right come together and make the changes that will move this country forward together.
How do we do this? First, as a united people, we should recognize the two candidates who were selected for us to cast a vote for, were not the best this country has to offer. Most people, myself included, were forced to cast a vote not for a candidate but against the other candidate.
Once again, Americans were forced to chose between two old white men. I do not say that to be insulting. I, too, am an old white man. It’s time Americans had other choices. But this will not happen until we change the system.
The right will see Joe Biden as a communist or socialist. The left sees Donald Trump as an authoritarian. In America, we have changed leaders as we have done for the past 232 years though, for the first time, it was not a peaceful transition. It involved an attack on our Capitol, our democratic republic.
The attack was due to President Trump’s inability to accept defeat. For whatever reason he was unable to do this, be it lack of integrity, embarrassment or an overall weakness of character, his big lie that the election was fraudulent in so many ways and he had actually won a landslide victory, was the cause of the attack on the Capitol. Those who supported his big lie for political purposes, and there was absolutely no other reason to support it, are guilty, as well.
Donald Trump showed America, her citizens and the world that he cared nothing for the nation he was leading and was concerned only with his own fragile ego. The results of his actions will reverberate for years to come and the damage to the foundations of our democratic republic are as yet unknown. Some on the right claim the Democrats did the same to Trump after the 2016 election.
The facts do not bare this out. On Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016, Hillary Clinton made the hardest call of her life. She called Donald Trump and congratulated him on his victory. The media had declared Trump the winner around 2 a.m. that morning and within hours, Clinton made the call to congratulate him.
On Nov. 7, 2020, the media declared Joe Biden the winner. Many on the right declared the media doesn’t get to declare who wins, the people do; the people had, just as they did in 2016. Donald Trump has still not congratulated Joe Biden on his victory.
Now, in Joe Biden, we have a new leader, but he is the leader of the same old system, a system he himself has been a part of for more than 40 years. Because he has been a part of it, he knows the mechanics of how it works and can keep much of the chaos Americans tired of under Trump from taking place. However, this will not change the system that is destroying America.
Trump did not understand the mechanics of the system, so the system operated like a car engine without oil. However, Trump was and is part of the old system, an elitist who, when it came down to it, was willing to side with the radical right to stay in power even if that meant an authoritarian regime.
So the right believes Joe Biden is about to change America into a communist/socialist regime while clearly, Trump was willing to turn it into an authoritarian regime. Neither of which, as I said previously, is good for America.
To begin creating change, I believe one thing Americans might agree on is the election process itself. Part of the blame for the current chaos here in the United States is the antiquated system of transition. In a parliamentary democracy in Australia, for example, it takes less than a week after the election result is called, and it’s rare for it to exceed three days before the new prime minister is physically in office and undertaking the responsibilities of the government. This includes choosing and swearing in a new cabinet.
The parliament goes into caretaker mode the moment an election campaign starts. An election cannot be for longer than 6 weeks. Election spending cannot exceed $50 million and no big decisions can be taken in that period unless the opposition leader is consulted.
All executive government, the prime minister and cabinet, have to be elected members of Parliament who have won their own seats individually and it’s Parliament that has the authority to make laws, not the prime minister.
Our Founding Fathers chose the discredited French republic model over a parliamentary democracy because they were paranoid about Britain. It was a serious mistake, and the result is the deeply flawed system we have here in the United States. Under our current system, the president can effectively rule by decree through executive orders. That’s the first thing that should be reformed.
Our current system must be reformed because our democratic institutions cannot withstand the pressure they have been subjected to in the lead up to this past election and certainly not the pressure put on them since Nov. 3. If our democratic institutions are to be subjected to this pressure every four years, then, as a nation of free people, we are finished.
Lincoln once said we will be the authors of our own destruction. I do not believe this is what Americans want, neither on the left nor the right. It is past time for those in power to end the partisan politics and start making changes that are good for all Americans. Compromises will have to be made; it’s what the people want and the country sorely needs.
Charles Laramie lives in Fair Haven.
