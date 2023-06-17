At 65 years old, my mortality creeps into my subconscious more often than it used to. Perhaps because of that, it has me considering religion and this God thing. Perhaps it is the growing number of Republicans who identify as conservative Christian nationalists, who believe their religion should determine how the United States is run, versus the Constitution that does it. Perhaps it is the overturning of Roe v. Wade; however, it is probably a combination of these.

Euthanasia, an article I wrote, recently appeared on these pages. Robert Crowley responded to it. It seemed to me he had not really read it, except where I stated I personally do not believe in God. In his rebuttal, Mr. Crowley stated, “Now, let’s address the elephant in the room, God. God exists whether the Constitution says it or not.” He goes on to say that people who do not believe in God do so only because they do not want to be accountable for how they live. Mr. Crowley is suggesting people who do not believe in God do not lead good lives. That’s ludicrous and, of course, not true.