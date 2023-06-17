At 65 years old, my mortality creeps into my subconscious more often than it used to. Perhaps because of that, it has me considering religion and this God thing. Perhaps it is the growing number of Republicans who identify as conservative Christian nationalists, who believe their religion should determine how the United States is run, versus the Constitution that does it. Perhaps it is the overturning of Roe v. Wade; however, it is probably a combination of these.
Euthanasia, an article I wrote, recently appeared on these pages. Robert Crowley responded to it. It seemed to me he had not really read it, except where I stated I personally do not believe in God. In his rebuttal, Mr. Crowley stated, “Now, let’s address the elephant in the room, God. God exists whether the Constitution says it or not.” He goes on to say that people who do not believe in God do so only because they do not want to be accountable for how they live. Mr. Crowley is suggesting people who do not believe in God do not lead good lives. That’s ludicrous and, of course, not true.
Now, just because Mr. Crowley says God exists, does not make it true no matter how much he wants people to believe that. I do respect Mr. Crowley’s right to believe in God. However, in growing up Catholic, I saw people all the time who believed in God, at least on Sundays, but whose actions went against the sermons they heard on that day. Of course, we are all sinners and on Saturday night before Sunday Mass, you could go and be forgiven for the same sins committed each week. All was good for Sunday communion.
People do not have to believe in God to be good humans. Being a good human comes from having respect for one’s own self and treating others in the same manner. A person attains this from being raised in a good home environment, or perhaps because of their own life experiences. It is often taught to them by their parents, or parent. Those parents do not have to be religious and being religious does not mean their children will grow up to be good humans.
The belief that, to be a good human, one has to believe in God, is woefully too simple and easily disproved. Take a look at the makeup of today’s congressional body in our nation’s Capitol. I’m sure if there were a God, he would disapprove of a lot of the behaviors the American people are seeing there.
In another recent column, “On Faith: Pagans among us,” Professor John Nassivera writes, in regard to some students identifying as pagans or Wiccan in his college class, “I could not speak my mind in a classroom about the absurdity of such a religious affiliation in the 21st century.”
Mr. Nassivera was writing about a class he taught, required by sophomores and called Voices in the Community. One of the topics covered was religion in those communities. It is not unusual for young people, newly independent of their parents, to search out new ideas and beliefs, or to reject the religion they were raised in.
I rejected Catholicism as soon as I entered the military, as did hundreds of others I met. I had rejected it long before I left home but was essentially forced to attend— though I often went on my own, grabbed a bulletin in the back of the church, and then went and hung out in the park for an hour before returning home.
During the 1960s, many college students, often referred to as hippies, rejected organized mainstream religion. Many of them sought out spirituality in Hinduism or Buddhism, and some embraced paganism with many seeking out Wicca. It does not seem strange to me that, during these current times, college students or anyone might seek out an alternative to mainstream religion.
Mr. Nassivera’s statement, “I could not speak my mind about the absurdity of such a religious affiliation in the 21st century,” echoes my thoughts about Christianity, or any other religion that denotes when we die, we are going to be judged by this deity in heaven as to our worthiness to spend eternity with it. If judged unworthy, we will spend eternity in hell. To me, it does not get much more absurd than that.
I have siblings who believe in this. Not all are Catholic and have different versions of how they will get to heaven and even of what heaven entails. I read recently that, over the course of human existence, there have been roughly 109 billion humans who have lived on Earth. That means roughly 101 billion people have died.
Therefore, heaven and hell must have a lot of people already there. People I hear talk about heaven fully expect to see their loved ones again. I wonder how you find them among all those other people. When one really takes the time to think about all this, the whole idea is ludicrous.
Growing up, I was always told by my mother I had to have faith. Just believe, have faith. She told me the same about Santa Claus when I would ask how he could go around the world in one night. However, she eventually pulled me aside and told me the truth. Christmas Eve was never the same after that. I kept waiting for her to tell me this about God, so I no longer might have to attend Mass every Sunday. It never came.
Mr. Nassivera also writes that Christianity “was a gigantic revolution in a positive direction. The world had never seen anything like it. It shut down warring gods killing us in their crossfire, and it shut down superstitions killing us in their crisscrossed confusions.”
Christianity might have shut down warring gods, but it created warring religions that have killed millions more people than paganism ever did, and this killing continues today.
If people wish to believe in a religion, a god, a heaven and hell, then clearly, they have a right to do so. However, they do not have the right to impose that on me or anyone else who does not believe it. Christianity has done this wherever it has spread.
The Native Americans were deemed heathens because they did not believe in the Christian god and were decimated as a result. Not very Christian, but in looking back at history, it was quite Christian. As a matter of fact, it was the norm for Christianity, as shown by the Spanish Inquisition.
Christianity, as well as Judaism and Islam, have all been used to subjugate women and it continues to this day. The overturning of Roe v. Wade is a clear example of this. It is an attempt by men to control the bodies of women under the guise of saving lives. All the old arguments about the sanctity of life are just that.
In America, the pro-life movement wants the child to be born. After that, their concern for the child, as can be seen by legislation that is passed or not passed, does little to promote a healthier life for that child. Their real concern is to be able to control the life of the mother. This control has to do with imposing their religion on all Americans.
This control can be seen by the Christian right’s attempt to inject religion into the everyday lives of Americans. This can be seen in their attempt to inject it into schools, into their desire to deem the United States a Christian nation, into control over women’s bodies, into determining people choose to be gay and are not born that way. This attempt to interject religion into these things is an attempt to eliminate my rights as an American under the First Amendment.
If I do not believe in their god, it should not be expected that I have to follow laws based on something the Constitution gives me freedom from. The Constitution gives me the right not to believe in their god. That being said, it should make it clear that laws cannot be passed based on religious beliefs. When this is done, it eliminates the rights of millions of Americans.
The idea of a god in heaven is an illusion. It is now the 21st century. The whole idea, as Mr. Nassivera says, is an absurdity. Religion does not make people respect each other, it does not stop people from killing each other, and it does not make people lead better lives than those who do not believe. Religion does, however, create division, it does allow one group of people to feel they have the right to impose their beliefs on others.
People have always feared the unknown. Death is the greatest of all the unknowns. It is the loss of our personal consciousness. It is the end of our existence as we know it and mainstream religion allows those who believe in it to escape this greatest of unknowns. It tamps down the fear of death, it allows the believer to think their consciousness will extend into heaven.
I, too, have those fears. I am human, and it creeps into my consciousness. I have no answers as to what waits for me after I take my final breath, but I do not believe it is a god that grants me permission to impose my beliefs and rules on others, so that I can reside in this mystical place in the heavens. This god is an illusion, it is smoke and mirrors, it is control and an absurdity, in this, the 21st century.
The beliefs of Native Americans considered heathen by many of our ancestors, in hindsight, show a better understanding of the circle of life, than that of mainstream religions.
If you are a religious person, then all you have to do is be a good human. Being a good human is all that is required of you to get into heaven. So, be a good human, do right by others and allow others to believe as they do.
Even if those other people do not believe in God, it will have no effect on you or your ascension into heaven. Everyone wins and perhaps the world we live in will be a bit more peaceful.
Charles Laramie lives in Fair Haven.