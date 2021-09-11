As we mark the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, we can honor the victims by saving Afghan lives from hunger.
Our military presence in Afghanistan is now over, but we can still help the impoverished country with humanitarian aid. That might be the best way we can honor the 3,000 lives lost on 9/11 and those killed in the 20-year Afghan war. By sending food to Afghanistan we can prevent starvation this winter.
Even before the recent Taliban offensive taking the capital of Kabul and toppling the government, Afghanistan was in a severe hunger crisis. Now things are getting worse after the U.S. military withdrawal and the Taliban taking power.
The UN World Food Program (WFP) says there are 14 million Afghans living in hunger. Drought has worsened food shortages.
Emergency levels of child malnutrition exist in 27 of 34 Afghan provinces. That means small children are facing the danger of lasting physical and mental damage from malnutrition, or death. These children need special nutritious food like Plumpy’nut or Plumpy’sup that can prevent deadly malnutrition from taking hold.
Afghan families are in grave danger of hunger now, and it will likely get worse. The WFP says "Hunger is expected to continue mounting as wheat and other food prices climb, the meager harvest season ends, and the harsh Afghan winter begins to set in."
Some parts of Afghanistan cannot be accessed once winter snows arrive. Food has to be pre-positioned ahead of time or people will starve. The donations and mobilization of that food aid must happen now or it will be too late for some Afghan villages.
But all this requires donations and aid agencies like WFP, Save the Children, CARE, Catholic Relief Services, Norwegian Refugee Council, UNICEF and others are desperate for funds. You can donate to any of these charities or write letters to Congress urging humanitarian aid for Afghanistan.
Janti Soeripto, Save the Children president, says “Even before this crisis, humanitarian aid to Afghanistan was critically low, and millions of people were in desperate need of life-saving help. But now the situation is getting far, far worse. Since the violence escalated, even more children are going hungry and living outside in the open without shelter, food or medical care."
We mourn those lost on 9/11 and in the Afghan war, including 13 U.S. service members last month. The best thing we can do now is save Afghan people from famine, to give innocent children a chance at life.
We hope someday there will be peace in Afghanistan. That peace will not happen if children are starving to death.
Every child in Afghanistan has the right to basic food so they can live. Every child in Afghanistan should receive school meals so they can grow strong and get an education. Afghan families should not live in desperation, not knowing where their next meal is coming from.
William Lambers is an author who partnered with the UN World Food Program on the book "Ending World Hunger."
