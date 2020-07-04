As we celebrate the Fourth of July let’s also reflect about what our flag and nation represents to the world. To millions of children throughout history, America has been a life-saver, providing food and hope. This history can inspire our next American adventure: feeding every hungry child in the world.
After World War I and II, the United States supported school feeding and infant nutrition in numerous countries, giving kids a second chance at life. This food was true peace building.
Former Secretary of State George Marshall thought it was America’s top priority to feed children. Marshall said after World War II, “If we fail to do our part for the nourishment and care and normal development today of the children with whom our children will have to live tomorrow, we shall have failed in statesmanship as well as in humanity.”
The Marshall Plan of 1948 rebuilt Europe from the ashes of war, and a big part was the feeding of children.
Marshall, who was chief of the U.S. Army during WWII, said, “children whose bodies have been starved and warped are likely to develop, if they survive, into a generation of embittered adults. Our national interest, as well as our humanitarian instinct, demands that we do not permit this to happen.”
Let’s honor our American tradition of feeding hungry children by expanding global food aid to reach even more kids. We need to do this to fight hunger and coronavirus.
Even before the coronavirus struck, many nations were suffering hunger because of war and climate change. Now we have a perfect storm of famine brewing all over the globe with the breakdown of food supply chains on top of existing hunger.
Children in impoverished nations are going to suffer the most as malnutrition threatens them with lasting physical and mental damage, or death.
Children starving in Yemen or in South Sudan may be far away from us. But we lose our humanity if we ignore their plight. Just as we fight child hunger at home, we must do it overseas. There can be no true peace in the world if children somewhere are starving.
On the front lines of the hunger crisis are the World Food Program, Catholic Relief Services, Save the Children, UNICEF, CARE, Action Against Hunger, World Vision and so many other charities that need our support.
The United States must lead in expanding feeding programs to save millions of children during this pandemic. This initiative would require leadership from the government as well as action from the public, both of which were robust in the Marshall Plan era.
Expanding the USDA McGovern-Dole program to reach many more children is a first step. This initiative provides school meals to children in impoverished countries. During the pandemic, this has switched to take-home rations because of school closings. Catholic Relief Services, with McGovern-Dole funding, is providing home delivery of food to school children in war-torn Burkina Faso and Mali.
McGovern-Dole should get increased funding from Congress to build a world where every hungry child receives school meals and take-home rations year-round. We must have a similar effort to feed infants foods like Plumpy’Nut that will save them from deadly malnutrition.
The United States can lead in this second Marshall Plan of feeding every hungry child in the world. It can be done at a fraction of the cost of military spending. With global hunger rising during this pandemic, it is needed more than ever.
William Lambers is an author who partnered with the UN World Food Program and Catholic Relief Services on the book “Ending World Hunger.”
