In November 2020, I was appointed by Gov. Phil Scott to serve a four-year term on the Vermont Commission on Women, an independent, nonpartisan state commission focused on the advancement of Vermont women and girls. It was during the second wave of the global pandemic, and I was keenly aware of my privilege: a white woman working remotely from a rural home with immediate access to outdoor recreation. I also had the fortune of being employed full time, a necessity the pandemic eliminated for many Vermont women, seemingly overnight. During the third quarter of 2020, 57% of the 37,000-plus job losses in Vermont were held by women. Industries such as accommodation and food services — where jobs are largely held by women — was among the hardest hit.
As a former tourism and marketing commissioner for Vermont, I understood the crippling effect of the pandemic on the sector. I saw it close up as a consultant with On the Fly, a women-led collective providing marketing and business support to Vermont’s hospitality and food services businesses negatively impacted by the COVID-19. My first client was a single mom juggling to keep her restaurant afloat while navigating the care and remote education of two small children. An independent business owner, she was initially reticent to receive our free assistance. Yet, when we virtually unveiled a new streamlined website and take-out strategy, her eyes welled with tears of gratitude. Our business support facilitated what she wanted most: the ability to earn an income to support her family.
What threatens the economic security for too many women isn’t a once-in-a-century pandemic, but the persistent gender wage gap. According to National Women’s Law Center, women working full time, year-round are paid 82 cents for every dollar paid to men under the same work structure. For women who are also of color or disabled, the wage disparity is even wider. Though the discrepancy between women’s and men’s median earnings in Vermont is slightly less than national (16% vs. 18%), the gender gap exists across the state in all education levels and ages.
Fortunately, Vermont businesses have a new resource to help them close the wage gap within their workforce. Change the Story VT — the partnership initiative of Vermont Commission on Women, the Vermont Women’s Fund, and Vermont Works for Women — partnered with Sadowski Consulting Services and Vermont employers to develop a roadmap for small- to medium-sized employers to address gender and racial pay equity reviews.
The Leaders for Equity and Equal Pay (LEEP) toolkit will be unveiled at a lunch-hour event on Tuesday, June 8. Event participants will learn from state and nationally renowned experts and from Vermont employers, including Chroma Technology and SunCommon, that have worked through this process.
The pandemic exposed fissures and persistent challenges within our society: institutional racism, lack of child care, occupational segregation and a troubling mindset of “otherness” that presented Vermont as less than a welcoming place to relocate. We saw women and BIPOC individuals were disproportionately impacted. However, the pandemic illuminated some bright spots: efficiencies and productivity of remote work, a better work-life balance for families, more people relocating to Vermont, the country’s best public health leadership and the willingness of Vermonters to do the right thing.
While we reemerge from the pandemic as the country’s best example of COVID leadership and management, we also have the opportunity to lead by example in gender parity and pay equity. Now is the moment to re-imagine how we want to live and work and to be intentional about inclusivity and equity as we rebuild our economy.
Wendy Knight is a Vermont Commission on Women commissioner, board member of Vermont Outdoor Business Alliance, and former Agency of Commerce and Community Development Commissioner.
