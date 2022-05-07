John Nassivera, in his commentary “Science vs. religion?” makes the point “in some strains of fundamentalist Protestantism, the anti-science position is … strong … rejection of the role of evolution in life forms; rejection of vaccines; holding to young Earth creationism that the Earth is 6,000 to 10,000 years old, etc. etc.” He refers to them as “absurd positions.”
However, a literal reading of the Bible clearly supports these Protestants. So, why are they absurd positions? Answer: Modern science has proved conclusively that the order of creation in Genesis 1 is incorrect. The fossil record has shown life-forms evolved through billions of years, from the extremely simple to the utterly complex. I totally agree with him that the fundamentalist positions are absolutely wrong. As a devout Catholic, he should believe what Genesis 1 asserts about creation, as well as everything else contained in the Bible, because it is supposed to be the Word of God.
To say that God created the universe and its life-forms gives rise to a major problem. Who or what created God? How could such an omnipotent, omniscient and omnipresent being emerge from nothing? Based on mathematical equations, theoretical physicists and cosmologists have explained how a universe could have formed from essentially nothing, even though it was not quite nothing. Elementary particles, even today, pop into and out of existence. Current physicists are convinced that at time zero, there were energy fluctuations in an essentially empty space that can be explained by what they term the Heisenberg Uncertainty Principle. This instability resulted in a huge explosion and inflation, “rapid expansion,” creating the universe we see today. I am confident that scientists someday will be able to tell us exactly what happened at time zero.
Matter and energy are two forms of the same thing. Physicists have verified that the total energy of our universe is, and always has been, zero. During the inflation period of the formation of our universe, there was only energy which was in the form of high-energy gamma rays (photons). Eventually, as the universe cooled by expanding, most of these photons were transformed into matter.
Nassivera states “the laws of physics at both the cosmic and subatomic level had to be in existence before the Big Bang of 13.7 billion years ago.” Not true. The laws of physics were created by the Big Bang. There are a handful of physical constants that determine whether there will even be a universe and what it would look like. Our universe happens to have the right constants. In a multi-verse, which many theoretical physicists believe exists, there are many universes with nothing in them or contain only hydrogen gas while others have constants that will allow for some sort of life.
According to Mr. Nassivera, “randomness and accidents can end up constructing a human being is like claiming that a tornado could make a Boeing 747 from a junk yard. It isn’t going to happen, no matter how many millions of years you allow for it to happen.” Biological scientists have presented various scenarios how life could have developed from non-life. There needed to be a source and supply of organic molecules, like amino acids because they are the basic building blocks of life. They can form from totally inorganic sources by natural processes. The ones that make up the DNA and RNA in life on Earth have been found in meteorites, as well as in gaseous dust clouds in galaxies. Then, they needed to be organized into long, organic chains called polymers. Energy sources, like volcanic deep-sea vents, provided heat so that necessary chemical reactions could allow the polymers to be able to make accurate copies of themselves. When replication occurred, life began.
Some scientists think these chains of organic molecules attached to clay minerals, which are polarized, with one part of the mineral having a slightly positive charge and another having a slightly negative charge. Others postulate that waves created frothing in oceans or even fresh water lakes. The amino acids could find themselves inside these protective bubbles where they could join together. As biologist Richard Dawkins has pointed out, despite the fact that the first life-form had a low probability of forming, there are billions and billions of planets orbiting stars in our galaxy alone and there are hundreds of billions of galaxies in the known universe. The overall probability is quite high to form life somewhere in the universe. Fossils tell us that life first formed on Earth about 3.8 billion years ago.
One principle of “emergence” is when something emerges from simpler forms that were used for some other purpose. An example is the eye that evolved in animals several times in different ways over hundreds of millions of years. Starting about 550 million years ago in one-celled animals, there were proteins that were not only able to photosynthesize, but they could also distinguish light from dark. A specialized cell, called a photoreceptor cell, evolved into an “eyespot” that allowed the animal to sense the intensity of light and its source direction. It gradually depressed into an indentation. As the indentation deepened, it allowed the animal to have a better ability to sense direction because different cells in the indentation would be impacted depending upon the direction of the light’s source. These “pit eyes” developed in ancient snails during the Cambrian Period, about 500 million years ago. Planaria today have the same structure. By that time, the “pit eyes” were no longer used for photosynthesis.
Pinholes developed in the eyespots resulting in better imaging, allowing for better directional-sensing and for primitive shape-sensing as seen in the nautilus today. Being able to sense light and its source is definitely a survival advantage. Over time, transparent cells grew over the “pits” and prevented contamination and infestation by parasites. Eventually, a transparent humor formed resulting in a primitive cornea that could refract light and block ultraviolet light. As more photoreceptors surrounded this water-filled chamber, they produced a primitive retina. Because the earliest organisms lived in water that filters out electromagnetic radiation except for a narrow band of wavelengths between red and violet, this resulted in the beginning of color vision. Up to this point, “eyes” did not have lenses, but the protective cells over a “pinhole” eye eventually split into two layers. The liquid in the layers originally served as a circulating fluid for oxygen, nutrients and wastes, and resulted in a thicker area that allowed better protection. It also created better image resolution. Later development created the cornea and iris that are seen in most vertebrates, including humans, today.
Nassivera claims “not only is Christianity compatible with science, Christianity gave birth to modern science” and that “the most recent advances in molecular genetics, physics and cosmology all point to … the Word” (God). These are fallacious claims.
For almost 2,000 years, Catholic popes have used the Bible to “disprove” various scientific claims. It is only relatively recently that popes finally have acknowledged the actual, ancient age of the universe and the veracity of evolution. According to the present-day Catholic Church, all life-forms did evolve from earlier ancestors, but under God’s guidance. A look at the fossil record confirms that humans did evolve from earlier ancestors. It would be very difficult for anyone to distinguish a 100,000-year-old human from one living today. The church’s position is that God produced souls that exist only in humans. But when did humans acquire souls, whatever they are — 100,000 years ago with early man or only 6,000 years ago? The problem is that there is essentially no scientific evidence for souls.
The bottom line here is that religion is incompatible with science because it is able to demonstrate how the universe and life in it could have been achieved without the necessity of any god.
John Klimenok Jr. lives in Plainfield.
