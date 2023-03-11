In a recent commentary, John Nassivera asks: “Why bother to be a Christian?” He answers this question by stating “Hebrew and Christian scripture (sic) show us a supreme God who is reaching out to us, is revealing himself (or itself) to us. The revealing is done via the Son who came to Earth and via the Holy Spirit who lives among and within us.” “The revealing is real … (but) is necessarily limited by our human condition.” Based on these comments, it appears he accepts what is written in the Bible as being true. As substantiated in the “Encyclopedia of Biblical Errancy” by C. Dennis McKinsey, the Bible contains a myriad of contradictions and erroneous information. Some of his examples are somewhat nitpicky, but most prove to me the Bible is not the word of any god. Automatically believing what it says displays a lack of critical thinking.
The Jews at the time of Jesus worshiped only one God. The idea of a Trinity was against the teaching of the Torah (the first five books of the Old Testament). There are a number of passages indicating God was/is just one being. Consider Deuteronomy 4:35: “The Lord he is God in heaven above, and upon the Earth beneath: There is none else.” Isaiah 45:5: “There is none besides me. I am the Lord, and there is no one else.” Isaiah 43:11: “I, even I, am the Lord; and besides me there is no savior.”
Mr. Nassivera claims “the revealing is also done through the discoveries of science, especially today in astronomy, quantum mechanics and molecular biology. Chance cannot account for us being in the universe, nor can it account for the beautiful and immense complexities stored in our DNA.” Most scientists would strenuously disagree with these statements. He believes “science in many scientists’ and theologians’ minds demands there has to be an all-powerful, creator god who placed the order into the cosmos.” What are the names of these scientists, sir? In my commentary titled “Re-considering creationism,” I explained fairly thoroughly how the current theories of physicists, cosmologists and biologists have shown quite convincingly how the universe and life on Earth most likely came to be. DNA and RNA, DNA’s predecessor, initially were very simple molecules that gained complexity (evolved) over billions of years. I recommend he read the extremely informative and compelling article found on Aeon written by Tim Requarth titled “Our Chemical Eden.”
If Scripture is so “revealing,” I would like to have him explain why 93% of the men and women who are members of the National Academy of Sciences are atheists. They are among the brightest people in the world and rely on information gleaned from observations of the macroscopic universe and of the microscopic realm of quarks, electrons and DNA. Do they know something believers don’t?
I am happy to read Mr. Nassivera does not “have to live in fear of death — or worse, live in depression about the meaninglessness and strife of life.” I don’t either. Although I have some strife in my life (don’t we all?) and my life is very meaningful, I don’t need some fictitious god to believe in and guide me. I can do that myself, and I will keep abreast of the discoveries that scientists make in the future.
In his commentary “Software and religion,” Mr. Nassivera states, “the great advances in science that have happened in the western, Christian world since the late Middle Ages happened … because people believed there was a divine Logos (Order) underlying the universe, and they searched for it.” Three of the great scientists of the 17th century, Tycho Brahe, Galileo Galilei and Johannes Kepler, are now remembered for their roles in the development of modern physics and astronomy. They all believed God existed, but so did virtually everyone else living in Europe at that time. However, they were convinced astrology was true, and they held it in high esteem.
Mr. Nassivera claims “some infinite intelligence, some force of Order, had to think and ‘say’: Let there be light.” I would ask him how an infinitely powerful being could arise and be there at the beginning of time in the first place. These beliefs strain credulity because it is impossible for any entity to be “infinitely powerful.” It would require infinitely more energy than the entire universe has. He is convinced “the creator God has (had) to be beyond/separate from time and space.” This view is not tenable. There was no space or time associated with that hot, tiny speck before the Big Bang. Consequently, God could not have been outside it because there was nothing else, not even empty space surrounding it. That is, the Big Bang created space and time as the universe expanded. Anyone in that expansion would have observed the universe at that moment, but it would have looked very different from the one we observe now. I have to admit, I can’t envision a universe expanding into nothingness. For me, that is a great mystery worthy of explanation. Theoretical physicists have shown mathematically how the universe could have formed without a god. I accept what they have concluded rather than what primitive men, who lived thousands of years ago, believed.
The Bible is not, and never has been, a book about science. It was, and is, a book about faith. I have concluded, based on what I have learned over the years, there is no well-founded reason to be a believer in Christianity nor any other religion.
John Klimenok Jr. lives in Plainfield.
