I am a member of the Rutland City School Board, but I am speaking in this letter as a private citizen, not on behalf of the School Board.
Like many others, I grew up in a rural area and had limited contact with people who weren’t white. We never considered ourselves racists. Racists were the people we saw on TV, who followed George Wallace, who spat on Blacks sitting at lunch counters, and attacked the Freedom Riders and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. We were nervous around Blacks, but we didn’t think that was racism.
As a child, my family hosted a series of kids our age who came to us through the Fresh Air Fund. We got to meet some kids of color as real people, and I learned to be more comfortable around people of color. In high school, I had a couple of Black friends, one who was my roommate for a few years. I was learning and growing, but I had a long way to go.
Over the years, I have realized racism is not as obvious as I once thought. Racism is a very sneaky, insidious force whose impact is not easily noticeable, especially to the white people who don’t experience it and aren’t really looking for it. The thing is, especially since the mid-1950s, racism has gone underground, and if you don’t look for it, you can easily miss it.
Racism is also very similar to bullying, something I taught kids about as a guidance counselor. Like bullying, there is a difference in power between the racist and the people being discriminated against. Like bullying, the language used is subtle, but hurtful. Most importantly, like bullying, bystanders have more power than they realize. If you are a bystander who isn’t standing up for the victim, you are giving power to the racists. Let me restate that: If you aren’t supporting the victims of discrimination and racism, you are giving power to the racists and are, in fact, supporting racism.
This may seem like a new concept, but the idea has been around for a long time. Sir Edmund Burke, an 18th-century English writer, said, “All it takes for evil to triumph in this world is for good men (people) to do nothing.” This quote was read at the Nuremberg trials at the end of World War II. Similarly, in more recent times, it has been said that if you aren’t part of the solution, you are part of the problem. The point is, racism isn’t going away on it’s own. Unless most of us take action to stop it, racism will continue.
So, what can we do? Well, the first step is to learn about the things they didn’t teach us in school. You could begin by watching documentaries. A good place to start might be a great local video available on PBS called “I Am From Here,” that is interviews with Vermont educators and students about the racism they have experienced in our schools. There are other documentaries on PBS (“Reconstruction: America after the Civil War,” “Black America since MLK: And Still I Rise”). There are other documentaries on Netflix (“Thirteenth,” “The Innocence Files”) and still more you can find on other streaming services (“I Am Not Your Negro”) on Amazon Prime. Warning: some parts of these are shockingly brutal and may be hard to watch for some people. Racism is not pleasant.
If you prefer to do your own research, you could google topics like white privilege, comparing racial arrest rates, red lining, racism and the GI Bill, and other topics you might come up with once you start looking. Or there are books like White Fragility by Robin DiAngelo, or How to be an Anti-Racist by Ibram X Kendi. Or consult your librarian for other suggestions.
There are also classes, often offered by local churches, with topics like Examining Whiteness, Understanding Racism, Addressing Institutional Racism. I attended one of these at my church that was a real eye opener. These days, a course like this might be available online, since meeting in groups is harder to do while social distancing.
Once you have learned a bit about racism, you might realize how much more there is to learn. Then you can talk to others about what you have learned, you can attend rallies (with a mask and from a safe distance), you could join online groups, join the NAACP, you can vote accordingly, write letters to the paper and to your representatives, and set about changing our world for the better. The goal would be to work toward helping our country live up to the high ideals set by our founders. Let’s see if we can make this country a place where Liberty, Equality and Justice for All aren’t just words we have memorized, but are really true for all Americans.
Kevin Kiefaber lives in Rutland.
