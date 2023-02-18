I grew up in a family of five generations of Vermonters. When I was young, I hunted with my father. Later in life, I hunted with a bird dog. I have the deepest respect for those who hunt to feed themselves as opposed to those of us who depend on slaughterhouses, cattle cars and factory farms for our food. The hunters I know hunt with skill, care and respect for the lives they take to feed themselves. Often, the prey is deer from a herd that needs thinning. It will provide a family with venison for a winter.

I love to fish. I love fried eggs and grilled trout on a chilly mountain stream morning. I loved fishing on the New Haven and the Clyde rivers when I was young. Today, I love fishing the Madison in Montana and the Clearwater in Idaho even more.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.