It should be no surprise that our recent extended heat wave was a direct effect of the climate crisis. Already in Montpelier, we’ve had 14 days with 90°-plus temperatures. Not too long ago, a couple of days in central Vermont with readings in the 90s would have been newsworthy. People would be remarking on the discomfort and oddness. No longer. Even the broadcast weather people avoid the topic. This level of public denial is astounding.
But if postings on the electronic Front Porch Forum in Vermont’s capital of Montpelier are to be believed, people are most upset about loss of parking. The forum was abuzz recently over the removal of 10 downtown parking spaces to make way for a much-needed safe bike lane.
Welcome to the future, when anger at a loss of parking spaces is much greater than anger at the destruction of our climate future by those seeking parking while burning ever more fossil fuels. Sadly, such public priorities are stark evidence of our inability to respond to the changes coming our way.
Such priorities are not a surprise. Montpelier’s population is heavily weighted to aging boomers. Any attempt to create needed changes to that car-centric infrastructure is met by heavy resistance from those who simply cannot imagine inconveniencing themselves, even as the disruptions to our climate grow and infrastructure will continue to degrade every year from now on.
This head-in-the-sand-ness in Montpelier only reflects our larger society’s failure to consider adaptation to the growing demands of climate and economic disruption. Scientists and activists have been screaming for immediate action for decades. The response across the world ends up being variations on the parking complainers in Montpelier. People just find it easier to get embroiled in local efforts to preserve their convenience and their privileges, no matter what the cost.
I think the baby boomers here are paralyzed from addressing the real problems because of their collective enslavement to what can best be described as the tyranny of the present. That all powerful “present“ is simply this current moment in America, with all its conveniences and comfortable stuff. I think most of us share a collective belief that all this comfort and convenience surely represents a pinnacle of human achievement. That veneration of convenience leads to a corollary belief that any change to this perfect present will only lead to our future discomfort and threats we would rather ignore. “Don’t mess with success,” they say. “Don’t mess with my shopping.”
Therefore, the power of this present must be preserved at all costs.
It doesn’t matter to us boomers that the climate crisis is worsening, or that our younger generation has no prospects. Our personal conditions tend to be so good that we can simply ignore those scientists and activists all telling us profound changes are coming. So even if we stewed in this summer’s heat, we refuse to accept the need for profound changes in how we personally and collectively do things. Talk about a failure of the imagination.
The biggest tyranny of the present is really the demand that we continue to wish hard enough and then pretend our present realities will keep going in the future. We act as if popular government programs will continue, the economy will keep functioning and social norms will continue to control how we behave with each other. Any proposed changes are ignored because “people won’t vote for them or purchase them.” Meanwhile, the reality around us keeps fracturing.
While waiting for the free market to provide our needed housing, we have seen an exponential growth in homelessness and young people fleeing our unaffordable state. While we await the promised growth of the electric vehicle fleet to counter climate change, we are actually seeing prices skyrocket while most of our extra cash gets eaten up at the supermarket. While we assume our region could thrive because we have water, New England descends deeper into a real drought.
I could go on. But the reality is it is getting harder to pretend our future will look like the past, no matter how much in denial our financial elite and governmental representatives may be on the issues.
This is hard stuff to get our heads around. We were brought up to believe the future will emerge slowly and it will largely reflect our past experience. Progress was promised to be our most important product. Yet here we are, in a world degrading with remarkable speed. Meanwhile, our supposed leaders and decision-makers act as if events will continue as in the past without requiring any actions.
All this has me thinking. Is there any way of constructing a future all of us could find acceptable enough while still making a significant shift in our climate trajectory? Yes, our fossil fuel addiction needs to end. To actually accomplish that, we are going to need a rapidly phased transition to a low carbon future which will mean giving up many of our energy demanding conveniences. The idea of having a 2050 target to do something is delusional because it will frankly be too late. But that is the best we can propose since people refuse to accept changes required now.
If we don’t start acting now to adapt to the rapidly growing challenges of our climate, economic and political future, we will become trapped in lives that can no longer provide much, if any, security or comfort. We are in desperate need of revolution to overthrow the tyranny of the present.
Dan Jones lives in Montpelier.
