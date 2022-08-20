It should be no surprise that our recent extended heat wave was a direct effect of the climate crisis. Already in Montpelier, we’ve had 14 days with 90°-plus temperatures. Not too long ago, a couple of days in central Vermont with readings in the 90s would have been newsworthy. People would be remarking on the discomfort and oddness. No longer. Even the broadcast weather people avoid the topic. This level of public denial is astounding.

But if postings on the electronic Front Porch Forum in Vermont’s capital of Montpelier are to be believed, people are most upset about loss of parking. The forum was abuzz recently over the removal of 10 downtown parking spaces to make way for a much-needed safe bike lane.

